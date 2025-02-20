ADVERTISEMENT

Pet lovers will do just about anything to keep their furry companions happy. Need proof? Sir Isaac Newton—yes, that Newton—actually invented the cat flap because his cat’s constant scratching was distracting him from, you know, changing the course of science.

And let’s be honest, one of the ways we love to pamper our pets is by dressing them up, for function or fun. There’s even an entire online community with over 21K members who share pictures of their stylishly clothed pets, and honestly? Some of these looks belong on a catwalk.   

#1

Golden retriever wearing a black coat, featured on the Dogue magazine cover.

Jubs_v2 Report

    #2

    Close-up of a dog on the cover of a funny dogs magazine called Dogue, featuring playful headlines.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #3

    Funny dog on magazine cover, lying down and posing, surrounded by playful headlines.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    Dressing up our pets isn’t just a recent celebrity fad. Paris Hilton and her Chihuahua, Tinkerbell, may have made it mainstream in the 2000s, but people have been accessorizing their animals for thousands of years. Let’s take a look at the fascinating history of pet fashion and how we got from ancient Egyptian collars to today’s dashing doggy tuxedos.

    We've been hanging out with dogs for around 12,000 years, and it turns out that accessorizing them goes way back, too. In ancient Egypt, dogs weren’t just pets—they were status symbols. The wealthy adorned their pups with beautifully crafted collars made of leather, gold, and precious stones. Some were even engraved with little messages about their furry companions. Think of them as the OG personalized pet tags.

    #4

    Dog wearing a floral crown on the cover of a funny dogs magazine "Dogue."

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #5

    Funny dog with a long snout featured on a Dogue magazine cover.

    Pitta_ Report

    #6

    A cute dog poses on a magazine cover with text about autumn items and belly rub advice, featuring Dogue and remembering Pancake.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    The Romans took things up a notch. Their dogs were working animals—guarding homes, herding livestock, even going into battle. To keep them safe, they wore protective gear, including spiked collars to fend off predators. Functional and fashionable? We love to see it.

    By medieval times, pets—especially dogs—had become a serious status symbol among European nobility. Royal and aristocratic families dressed their pets in extravagant outfits, often made from the same luxurious fabrics they wore themselves. Jewel-encrusted collars, embroidered capes, and even custom-made armor for hunting dogs? Nothing was too much for these pampered pooches.

    #7

    Dog wearing a striped shirt holding a baguette in front of a red door for Dogue, a funny dogs magazine-themed cover.

    anon Report

    #8

    Cute dog on the cover of a funny dogs magazine wearing a green sweater.

    --MCMC-- Report

    #9

    A dog wrapped in a grey blanket with "Dogue" magazine cover featuring funny dogs.

    joowee Report

    This trend continued into the Renaissance, where pets became full-on social accessories. The more lavishly your pet was dressed, the higher your status. If Instagram had been around back then, these dogs would have definitely been influencers.

    For most of history, dressing up pets was mostly reserved for the ultra-rich. But by the 19th century, pet fashion started trickling down to the middle class. Dogs and cats were seen as part of the family, and suddenly, practical pet clothing—like dog coats to keep pups warm in the winter—became common.

    #10

    Stylish dog with a red plaid bandana featured on Dogue, showcasing funny dog magazine content.

    yungperrier Report

    #11

    Funny Dogs Magazine cover featuring a long-haired dog with multicolored rainbow reflection on its fur.

    Pitta_ Report

    #12

    Whippet dog in red coat on Dogue magazine cover, featuring tips and guides for funny dogs.

    carlaas Report

    Then Hollywood stepped in. Luxury brands began producing high-end pet accessories, and by the mid-1900s, themed pet outfits became a thing. Halloween costumes for pets? That started way earlier than you’d think. Fast forward to today, and dressing up pets isn’t just for royalty or movie stars - it’s a booming industry worth billions. 

    From designer brands creating custom outfits to small businesses making matching people-and-pet sets, there’s something for every stylish pet out there. Pet fashion shows? Check. Celebrity pets with their own clothing lines? You bet. Seasonal collections so your dog can have a new look for every holiday? Absolutely.

    #13

    French Bulldog in a stylish black outfit on Dogue Magazine cover, showcasing funny dogs fashion in a chic setting.

    anonymous Report

    #14

    Dog on "Dogue" magazine cover, standing in snowy field with dry reeds, featuring various humorous dog-themed headlines.

    Enebreus Report

    #15

    Dog in a colorful flower crown on the cover of a funny dogs magazine.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    So what’s next? With advancements in pet-friendly fabrics, the future of pet fashion looks brighter than ever. We’re already seeing high-tech pet wear, like cooling vests for hot weather and GPS-enabled jackets. One thing’s for sure: whether it’s a simple (but striking) collar or a top-to-toe designer ensemble, dressing up pets is a trend that’s here to stay.

    Which doggos in this list do you think are the most stylish? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment on the ones that stole your heart!

    #16

    Close-up of a dog's face on the cover of Dogue, a funny dogs magazine.

    Boom_Cheese8 Report

    #17

    Brown dog wearing a bow tie, featured in a humorous magazine called Dogue.

    aniraki Report

    #18

    Black and white dog lounging on an armchair, featured on a funny dogs magazine cover.

    thecronch Report

    #19

    Funny dogs magazine cover featuring a dog running with a large stick.

    anon Report

    #20

    Funny dog in a chef apron on a magazine cover, featuring puns and playful text.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #21

    A funny dog in a pumpkin costume featured on the cover of a humorous dogs magazine.

    impendingbloom Report

    #22

    A humorous dog magazine cover featuring a Dalmatian.

    home_on_whore_Island Report

    #23

    Golden retriever featured on Dogue magazine cover, wrapped in a red blanket, looking thoughtful.

    Foliot Report

    #24

    Dog wearing a bandana on the cover of Dogue magazine with an American flag in the background.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #25

    Dogue magazine cover featuring a humorous dog close-up, surrounded by playful article headlines.

    it-is-not-innovation Report

    #26

    Chihuahua on Dogue magazine cover wearing a sweater, showcasing funny dog fashion trends.

    Skanktus Report

    #27

    Dog wearing a stylish coat on a magazine cover, titled "Dogue," showcasing funny dogs fashion.

    Pitta_ Report

    #28

    Black dog posing for Dogue magazine cover with playful headlines.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #29

    Dogue magazine cover featuring a playful dog running on a beach.

    Pitta_ Report

    #30

    Dog in a yellow raincoat on the cover of a funny dogs magazine, showcasing style tips for wet weather.

    Pitta_ Report

    #31

    Dog wearing a suit on a Dogue magazine cover, featuring articles on dogs in manager positions and training tips.

    daninet Report

    #32

    Dog with ice cream cone on nose, featured in a funny dogs magazine cover.

    Pitta_ Report

    #33

    A cute dog on rocks, featured on a funny dogs magazine cover titled "Dogue."

    Pitta_ Report

    #34

    A smiling dog wearing a plaid bowtie featured on a funny dogs magazine cover titled "Dogue."

    Pitta_ Report

    #35

    Happy dog on Dogue magazine cover with pink lipstick mark on forehead.

    joowee Report

    #36

    Two funny dogs sitting in a tent, enjoying a scenic campsite view featured on Dogue magazine cover.

    Pitta_ Report

    #37

    A funny dog wearing sunglasses and a bandana, featured on a magazine cover titled Dogue.

    Randomrubberduck Report

    #38

    White fluffy dog in a field of bluebells, featured on Dogue magazine cover.

    Pitta_ Report

    #39

    Cute dog dressed in a striped outfit and red beret on the cover of a funny dogs magazine, Dogue.

    fugacidad Report

    #40

    Dog in a dragon costume featured on a humorous "Dogue" magazine cover, emphasizing funny dogs.

    Pitta_ Report

