Pet lovers will do just about anything to keep their furry companions happy. Need proof? Sir Isaac Newton—yes, that Newton—actually invented the cat flap because his cat’s constant scratching was distracting him from, you know, changing the course of science.

And let’s be honest, one of the ways we love to pamper our pets is by dressing them up, for function or fun. There’s even an entire online community with over 21K members who share pictures of their stylishly clothed pets, and honestly? Some of these looks belong on a catwalk.

