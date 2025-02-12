ADVERTISEMENT

If you love funny comics and have a soft spot for dogs, get ready for some serious laughs! We decided to put the spotlight on the dog-themed comics from one of our favorite cartoonists, Doug Hill, the creator of Laughing Hippo Studio.

Many of you are probably familiar with Doug’s work, as we’ve featured his comics on Bored Panda numerous times—and for good reason! His style brings back the charm of classic newspaper comics—short, snappy, and straight to the point. He’s also the creator of Potpourri Cartoons, Bartoons, and Off The Wall.

Scroll down to explore the top 30 dog cartoons we’ve selected for you today, and let us know which one made you laugh the most!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Comic about dogs by Laughing Hippo Studio featuring a dog on a therapist's couch, humorously expressing thoughts.

laughinghippostudio Report

    #2

    Cartoon featuring dogs in a funny conversation with a man holding a phone, from Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #3

    A dog in a suit humorously chats with a woman at a restaurant table, reflecting comic scenarios by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #4

    Dog holding homework in classroom, surprising teacher.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #5

    Dog and cat humor comic by Laughing Hippo Studio, featuring silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #6

    A cartoon man and dog sit together in a humorous scene, reflecting on companionship.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #7

    Comics about dogs: a dog holding a golf club while two men look on humorously.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #8

    Comic of a man and woman discussing a dog in a humorous situation by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #9

    A humorous comic featuring a dog talking to a woman at a table with drinks, by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #10

    A man demonstrates to a dog how to lift a leg near a tree, illustrating humorous and silly situations.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #11

    Dog humor cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio, featuring a cat teasing a dog from the couch.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #12

    Dog comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a couple discussing their upset dog in the kitchen.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #13

    Cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio: Two dogs in a park, one tied to a tree. Man in background holding a frisbee.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #14

    Veterinarian humor and silly situations comic with dog on examination table.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #15

    A boy humorously walks a large, fluffy dog on a leash in a comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #16

    Cartoon dogs humorously discussing a lazy cat lounging by the window; comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #17

    Comic of two dogs; one is a vet with a clipboard, delivering funny news about gummy worms.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #18

    Humorous dog comic by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two dogs talking in the park.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #19

    Cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio showing two dogs discussing tail wagging as cardio, with humorous dialogue.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #20

    Two dogs watching a person on the toilet, humorously pondering who picks up their poop.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #21

    Two dogs talking humorously about humans cleaning up after them in a backyard setting. Comics about dogs by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #22

    Dog humor comic with a woman scolding a dog for leaving the toilet seat up by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #23

    Cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio showing a dog amusingly interacting with a woman in a park.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #24

    Cartoon dog with a Santa hat in mouth, owner on couch reading, Christmas tree in background.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #25

    Man and dog on treadmill, humorous comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #26

    Dog on a therapist's couch with a human therapist taking notes, humorous comic by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #27

    Dog humor comic: a dog with cake on its nose, a woman looks surprised, and a boy is seated nearby.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #28

    Cartoon by Laughing Hippo Studio featuring a woman with her dog in a humorous encounter on the street.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #29

    Comic of a dog greeting with "Merry Christmas" and a pun "Fleas Navidad" by Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

    #30

    Cartoon of a dog acting as a guide, humorously pointing the way for people at Laughing Hippo Studio.

    laughinghippostudio Report

