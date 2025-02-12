ADVERTISEMENT

If you love funny comics and have a soft spot for dogs, get ready for some serious laughs! We decided to put the spotlight on the dog-themed comics from one of our favorite cartoonists, Doug Hill, the creator of Laughing Hippo Studio.

Many of you are probably familiar with Doug’s work, as we’ve featured his comics on Bored Panda numerous times—and for good reason! His style brings back the charm of classic newspaper comics—short, snappy, and straight to the point. He’s also the creator of Potpourri Cartoons, Bartoons, and Off The Wall.

Scroll down to explore the top 30 dog cartoons we’ve selected for you today, and let us know which one made you laugh the most!

