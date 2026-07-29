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Dogs have a way of catching our attention wherever we go. Whether we're walking through a park and watching them happily run around, strolling through busy city streets, shopping centers, or simply walking gracefully alongside their owners, they're hard to miss. Sometimes they're even part of a large pack led by a dog walker. No matter the setting, dogs always seem to brighten the scene.

Alongside his street photography, Ilan Ben Yehuda dedicates a significant part of his work to our four-legged friends. His candid shots often capture perfectly timed moments and funny coincidences that happen completely by chance, resulting in photos that are both charming and hilarious.

Scroll down to explore a selection of our favorite images, and let us know: what's the most unexpected place you've ever spotted a dog?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com