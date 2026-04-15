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Today we’re introducing Paul Croes, a photographer based in Germany and the creator of the Dogs and People series. Internationally known for his animal portraiture, Croes has a particular talent for capturing the emotional and almost human side of dogs, as well as the relationships they share with the people around them. With a background in fashion photography and a strong connection to animals, he combines visual elegance with a very natural, unforced way of storytelling. The result is a style that feels both refined and honest, never overly staged, but full of personality and presence.

In this post, we’re excited to share some of Paul’s best shots, featuring people alongside their dogs as well as other beloved pets. Each photograph reflects a different kind of bond, but all of them highlight how central animals can be in our everyday lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.com | 500px.com | paulcroes.be

This post may include affiliate links.

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These Studio Portraits Capture The Deep, Silent Bond Between Dogs And Their Humans (30 Pics)

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    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    one can really see their bond here ! great ! ♥

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