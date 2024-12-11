Dog And Cat Living Together Take On Each Other’s Traits, And People Online Can’t Get Enough Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs and cats are both wonderful pets, but in their nature, they’re often seen as the kind of animals that are vastly different from each other. However, every once in a while, you’re bound to come across a dog who grew up with cats or a cat who grew up with dogs, which can quickly make you realize that this line is not so thick after all.

Most would agree that seeing this kind of sight is a delight in itself, just as well, and there is a lot of proof to back it up. For example, this one cat and dog duo has recently been going viral as people can’t help but keep adoring the videos where they show off all the traits they’ve picked up from each other. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Instagram

Cats and dogs are often seen as polar opposites, but with the right conditions, there’s nothing stopping them from becoming alike

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Best friends Chloe and Clea recently went viral after their owner shared how similar the two have become after living with each other for over 3 years

Chloe and Clea, a viral dog and cat duo, have recently taken over the internet in the best way possible, and everyone’s loving it. Having been practically raised by the beagle, the little cat turned into a feline with quite a few doggy traits. She wears a leash, loves going on walks and exploring the outside world, does tricks for treats, and takes all the belly rubs she can get.

At the same time, Chloe seemingly took over some kitty traits just as well, even if she already lived a few good years without any cats around the house before meeting Clea. The dog loves to sit at a windowsill and watch the things outside, often feels the comfiest on the top of pillows, and will not pass up on a chance to get on the counter like a feline.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

The cat loves belly rubs, does tricks for treats, and goes for walks on a leash, while the dog enjoys sitting at a windowsill and will never say no to getting up on the counter

The beagle is significantly older than the cat and has already had plenty of experience sharing a home with other animals. Before meeting her new best friend, Chloe lived with guinea pigs and a couple of bunnies, one of which was very close to the canine. However, due to their different lifespans, their friendship was bound to leave someone brokenhearted.

Fortunately, around 3 years ago, this new connection was born, and it has since blossomed into an unbreakable bond. These days, the duo brings joy not only to each other but also to those around them. “I am a ‘cats who act like dogs’ and ‘dogs who act like cats’ person whenever I get asked if I am a dog or a cat person,” shared Megan Cottone in one of the posts about her pets.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

People often see cats and dogs as polar opposites, sometimes even pitting them against each other, with plenty of instances where these animals are depicted as mortal enemies. While many of these ‘accusations’ are absolutely not true, it’s hard to deny that there are some obstacles in the communication between these species.

According to Julia Rohan’s article on her blog Rover-Time, cats and dogs have quite a few signals that can, unfortunately, get easily crossed and create serious misunderstandings, with likely the most obvious example being tail position. While a loosely wagging tail shows that a canine is friendly and happy, the same motion on a cat indicates agitation.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Cats and dogs have quite a few similar signals that mean very different things, which can sometimes make communication difficult but not impossible

Then we have meows, barks, purrs, and hisses, all of which are very species-specific sound signals that don’t really translate to other ‘languages.’ And even if we take away the sounds, cats and dogs have a very different approach to greeting, with felines saying ‘hi’ by touching nose-to-nose and dogs sniffing each other’s you-know-what.

Even when it comes to seeking attention, communication can sometimes be very different for these animals. Dogs may roll over and lift their paws when they mean no harm and want to play, but for cats, such a signal is a warning to come no closer. Instead, they might rub against you and do headbutts, which is hardly something canines do.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

And yet, at the same time, there is plenty that both species can easily understand. After all, they could hardly become friends if there were no means of communication between them.

Shrieks, yelps, and growls, while usually signaling pain, fear, and aggression, are understood equally by both cats and dogs. The same goes for pushed-forward whiskers, indicating that the animal is threatened or aggressive.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

On the more positive side, the main way in which canines and felines communicate that they mean no harm and come as friends is through the eyes. Frequent and soft blinking is always a good sign to look for if you want to know that the animals are getting along.

Last but not least, dead giveaways that a cat and a dog are getting along are grooming and resting. If animals make an effort to clean each other and feel at ease enough to actually relax next to one another, they can probably be officially called friends.

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Image credits: thebeagleandthebun / Instagram

Ultimately, Chloe and Clea, as well as probably every other dog and cat, have plenty of differences between them. But they’re also great proof that something like that really can’t stop anyone from becoming friends if they really want to, because if you look past all those differences, there are probably just as many similarities that are worth embracing.

What did you think about this story? Do you consider yourself a cat or a dog person? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the connection between Chloe and Clea and couldn’t stop adoring the pair