Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

The story of Hank, a dog whose owners left him in the woods, is truly heartbreaking. It’s unclear how long Hank was there, but he was only 8 months old when a local homeowner discovered him sitting on a bolster bed with an unopened bag of food and toys laying next to him. When a kind-hearted person approached him, concerned about Hank’s well-being, the dog was unresponsive, as if its heart had been broken into pieces, as if it couldn’t find joy, knowing his owners had abandoned him. Upon finding the canine, the man unhesitantly called the local animal shelter, which in turn immediately dispatched a rescue team.

When Hank was found, his lack of empathy for people indicated a desperate need for help

When animal rescuers visually examined the pup, they realized he might be in a lot of pain

They brought Hank to the veterinary hospital, not knowing what had happened to him yet

For the whole time, Hank’s demeanor was calm as he seemed happy to get help

Shelter staff recalls Hank being the cutest and very peaceful during their time together

When he finally felt safe, he showed his true attachment to human care

With his big puppy heart, he accepted everyone petting him and was feeling quite excited to get well

Shelter staff helped him feel save, taken care of and most importantly loved

Hank was then taken to a veterinary professional and extensively inspected

The Doctor found out that the Canine had his Leg broken for more than 2 weeks

Fracture so painful he couldn’t move. Hank’s injury required major surgery, so the shelter reached out to Humans and Animals United for help

Broken leg was the reason why the puppy never considered moving from his bed in the woods

To get ready for the surgery, Hank stayed in the Veterinary Hospital for a while

To recover from the operation effectively in the future, he needed to gain some weight first

It came time to operate on his fractured leg once he was strong enough

Puppy was taken into care and was given the medical intervention he desperately needed

Hank was served modest meals throughout the day following the successful procedure

And while on recuperation period, the puppy found his peace in a temporary foster home

He’s going to have a little bit of a journey to go through before he’s fully adoptable

Hank is staying in a temporary foster home while he recovers, gets back on his own 4 paws, and finds a permanent home where he will not be hurt ever again

