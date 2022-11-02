Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover
The story of Hank, a dog whose owners left him in the woods, is truly heartbreaking. It’s unclear how long Hank was there, but he was only 8 months old when a local homeowner discovered him sitting on a bolster bed with an unopened bag of food and toys laying next to him. When a kind-hearted person approached him, concerned about Hank’s well-being, the dog was unresponsive, as if its heart had been broken into pieces, as if it couldn’t find joy, knowing his owners had abandoned him. Upon finding the canine, the man unhesitantly called the local animal shelter, which in turn immediately dispatched a rescue team.
When Hank was found, his lack of empathy for people indicated a desperate need for help
When animal rescuers visually examined the pup, they realized he might be in a lot of pain
They brought Hank to the veterinary hospital, not knowing what had happened to him yet
For the whole time, Hank’s demeanor was calm as he seemed happy to get help
Shelter staff recalls Hank being the cutest and very peaceful during their time together
When he finally felt safe, he showed his true attachment to human care
With his big puppy heart, he accepted everyone petting him and was feeling quite excited to get well
Shelter staff helped him feel save, taken care of and most importantly loved
Hank was then taken to a veterinary professional and extensively inspected
The Doctor found out that the Canine had his Leg broken for more than 2 weeks
Fracture so painful he couldn’t move. Hank’s injury required major surgery, so the shelter reached out to Humans and Animals United for help
Broken leg was the reason why the puppy never considered moving from his bed in the woods
To get ready for the surgery, Hank stayed in the Veterinary Hospital for a while
To recover from the operation effectively in the future, he needed to gain some weight first
It came time to operate on his fractured leg once he was strong enough
Puppy was taken into care and was given the medical intervention he desperately needed
Hank was served modest meals throughout the day following the successful procedure
And while on recuperation period, the puppy found his peace in a temporary foster home
He’s going to have a little bit of a journey to go through before he’s fully adoptable
Hank is staying in a temporary foster home while he recovers, gets back on his own 4 paws, and finds a permanent home where he will not be hurt ever again
Poor Hank 😢 How can people be so heartless to such a sweet baby? Thank you to the caring people and vet that helped Hank recover 🐾♥️
