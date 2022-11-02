Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover
Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

The story of Hank, a dog whose owners left him in the woods, is truly heartbreaking. It’s unclear how long Hank was there, but he was only 8 months old when a local homeowner discovered him sitting on a bolster bed with an unopened bag of food and toys laying next to him. When a kind-hearted person approached him, concerned about Hank’s well-being, the dog was unresponsive, as if its heart had been broken into pieces, as if it couldn’t find joy, knowing his owners had abandoned him. Upon finding the canine, the man unhesitantly called the local animal shelter, which in turn immediately dispatched a rescue team.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | haau.love

When Hank was found, his lack of empathy for people indicated a desperate need for help

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

When animal rescuers visually examined the pup, they realized he might be in a lot of pain

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

They brought Hank to the veterinary hospital, not knowing what had happened to him yet

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

For the whole time, Hank’s demeanor was calm as he seemed happy to get help

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Shelter staff recalls Hank being the cutest and very peaceful during their time together

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

When he finally felt safe, he showed his true attachment to human care

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

With his big puppy heart, he accepted everyone petting him and was feeling quite excited to get well

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Shelter staff helped him feel save, taken care of and most importantly loved

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Hank was then taken to a veterinary professional and extensively inspected

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

The Doctor found out that the Canine had his Leg broken for more than 2 weeks

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Fracture so painful he couldn’t move. Hank’s injury required major surgery, so the shelter reached out to Humans and Animals United for help

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Broken leg was the reason why the puppy never considered moving from his bed in the woods

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

To get ready for the surgery, Hank stayed in the Veterinary Hospital for a while

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

To recover from the operation effectively in the future, he needed to gain some weight first

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

It came time to operate on his fractured leg once he was strong enough

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Puppy was taken into care and was given the medical intervention he desperately needed

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Hank was served modest meals throughout the day following the successful procedure

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

And while on recuperation period, the puppy found his peace in a temporary foster home

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

He’s going to have a little bit of a journey to go through before he’s fully adoptable

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Hank is staying in a temporary foster home while he recovers, gets back on his own 4 paws, and finds a permanent home where he will not be hurt ever again

Caring Individuals Discovered Hank, An 8-Month-Old Puppy With A Broken Leg, Helped Him To Recover

Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited

Friday
Friday
Community Member
1 minute ago

Poor Hank 😢 How can people be so heartless to such a sweet baby? Thank you to the caring people and vet that helped Hank recover 🐾♥️

0
0points
reply
POST
