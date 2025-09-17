"I found two impalas stuck in a muddy part of the Seronera River in the Serengeti National Park. One was a fully grown male, and the other (seen in this photo), a young male. They were close to solid ground, so I could reach for their horns and pull them out. They couldn't have been stuck for long, because they still had a lot of energy to struggle from my grip. First out was the young one. When I let go, he ran off full speed, straight out in the mud again. Because of the high speed, he was now far out, away from my reach. After also pulling up the adult male, I hesitated a bit, letting go of the long, pointy horns. He was feisty and I didn't want one of those horns to pierce me. So, as I let go, I pushed him away from me at the same time and he ran off to safety. Two friends of mine happened to drive by and saw what I was doing. They had a rope that we turned into a lasso. We were terrible at throwing the lasso, but after many attempts, we finally caught it and managed to pull it up on land. By this time, the impala was completely out of energy from struggling in the mud and just lay down panting on the ground. When I came back a little later, he had regained his strength and left."

