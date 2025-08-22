ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott Moore Lassman, a photographer from Washington, D.C., blends documentary, portrait, travel, and “freestyle” approaches in his work. Using an intuitive, almost subconscious method, he searches for moments of synchronicity in everyday life.

As he explains, “For me, this is the essence of photography: capturing an image that resonates and then, over the course of months or years, figuring out why.” The result is work that is both richly symbolic and visually striking, inviting viewers to discover their own interpretations.

Prescott’s photographs have been widely exhibited and published, and his work is part of permanent collections, including the DC Art Bank, DC City Hall, and the DC Library’s People’s Archive. Scroll down to explore a selection of his images we prepared for you today and see everyday life through Prescott’s lens.

More info: Instagram | lassmanlenswork.com

#1

Crowd of people wearing eclipse glasses sitting and standing on grass, capturing hidden poetry of everyday life in photography.

DC Eclipse Crowd

    #2

    Black and white photograph showing police officers and mounted patrol restraining a man during a public event, capturing hidden poetry.

    Resist. 4/19 Protest, Washington, DC

    #3

    Black and white photograph of a person lying close to a resting longhorn, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Sleeping Cowgirl (two views). Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

    #4

    Elderly woman smiling outdoors holding vintage subway ad, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in striking photographs.

    Miss Subways Reunion at Ellen's Stardust Diner (5/2024)

    #5

    Father and child wearing headphones watching a monster truck jump at an outdoor event, capturing everyday life poetry.

    Toxic. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

    #6

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with people wearing large, artistic masks on a city street.

    Cork Midsummer Festival Parade

    #7

    Black and white photograph capturing everyday life with people in unique hats and a small dog in a park setting.

    #8

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with a woman observing an octopus in a market setting.

    Polposition

    #9

    Young woman in an elaborate feathered costume and sash standing beside a convertible car, capturing everyday life poetry.

    Miss Delaware at the Sea Witch Festival

    #10

    Black and white photograph showing a person relaxing in a hammock above two pigs resting in a wooden pen, capturing everyday life.

    Sleeping Pigs. The Great Frederick Fair

    #11

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with two men near a fenced area.

    Inauguration Day, Washington, DC. This photo seems vaguely symbolic to me, with the chain link fence and the self-satisfied grin

    #12

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life at a carnival game booth closing time.

    Winner

    #13

    Black and white photo capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life through a dynamic protest scene.

    DC 4/19 Protest

    #14

    Elderly woman holding bundles of herbs on a quiet street, showcasing the hidden poetry of everyday life in a striking photograph.

    Herb Seller. The road to Machu Picchu is paved with fragrant herbs!

    #15

    Young musician in traditional attire playing a drum, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in striking photographs.

    Inti Raymi Drummer

    #16

    Couple sharing a tender moment on a city street, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in a striking photograph.

    Dublin Love

    #17

    Woman caring for cows in a barn, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in a striking black and white photograph.

    Cow Cleaning. MoCoAgFair 2024

    #18

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with a woman sunbathing near heavy machinery on a beach.

    #19

    Man in a hooded jacket standing on a city street at night, captured in striking photographs revealing hidden poetry.

    Blue Cookie, NYC

    #20

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life during a tense public protest scene.

    A few more from the arrest scene at the 4/19

    #21

    Woman in traditional clothing arranging textiles on a hillside, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in a striking photograph

    The Road to Machu Picchu. We met this woman after a long hike in the Sacred Valley. She appeared in the middle of nowhere selling her alpaca and llama wool goods. Our guide said she saw us from far away and hurried to the path to set up shop. I bought a small keychain, which I gifted to one of our traveling companions for his birthday.

    #22

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with a person overlooking mountainous landscape.

    The Road to Machu Picchu

    #23

    Woman selling fruits at a market stall, surrounded by neatly arranged fresh produce, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Fruit Seller. From The Road to Machu Picchu

    #24

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with a man walking beneath a large skull sculpture.

    Funland, Rehoboth Beach

    #25

    Black and white photograph of a woman capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life on a subway train.

    Subway series

    #26

    Black and white street photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with stylish pedestrians in winter attire.

    Inauguration Day set

    #27

    Black and white photograph of a boy in traditional clothing holding a patterned cloth, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Boy In the Mountains. From The Road to Machu Picchu

    #28

    Boys guiding pigs in a rustic barn setting, showcasing striking photographs capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Love the piggies!

    #29

    Close-up black and white photo showing an eye peering through a small hole in a weathered surface, capturing hidden poetry.

    Is it safe to look yet?

    #30

    Black and white photograph of a young girl and man with a cow, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life moments.

    Youth Contestant at The Great Frederick Fair

    #31

    Black and white photograph of a bearded man relaxing in a chair, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Great Frederick Fair

    #32

    Black and white photograph of two people sitting on a bench near tractors, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Patriotic Couple. Great Frederick Fair

    #33

    Urban street scene featuring a person on a unicycle, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in black and white.

    Resting Rider, NYC

    #34

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with people relaxing and interacting on a wooden pier.

    Garbage Day

    #35

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life at a protest with mounted police and demonstrators.

    DC 4/19 Protest

    #36

    Black and white photo of a carnival with cotton candy, snow cones, and a food vendor capturing everyday life poetry.

    Himalaya

    #37

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with rock climbing in a desert landscape.

    Boulder Climb

    #38

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life; woman holding a broom in a rustic stone setting.

    Peruvian Baker. Which one?

    #39

    Woman cooking corn at market stall surrounded by vegetables, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in black and white.

    Corn Cook. From The Road to Machu Picchu

    #40

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life during a crowded street procession.

    Procession of Santa Lucia, Ortigia, Sicily

    #41

    Black and white photograph of two people inside a bus, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Kamchatka's Grand Exit. I think the girl at the front of the bus was legitimately terrified!

    #42

    Black and white photograph of children observing an ancient mummy exhibit, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Meeting the Bog Man

    #43

    Man in hat sitting at outdoor pub table with a pint, illustrating striking photographs capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Enjoying a pint of Guinness

    #44

    Group of men wearing caps playing cards and sharing moments, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life in black and white.

    Waiting Out the Rain Delay

    #45

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with stylish people waiting at a metro station.

    White Pearls

    #46

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with shadows and a person curled inside a rock formation.

    Primordial Hatchling

    #47

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with traditional clothing and children by a wall.

    Outside the Weaving Cooperative. From The Road to Machu Picchu

    #48

    Elderly man and child sitting on rocks by the sea, a striking photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    The Forty Foot

    #49

    Mannequin in lingerie outside an adult boutique with cars in parking lot, capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life.

    Pleasure Boutique

    #50

    Black and white photograph capturing the hidden poetry of everyday life with people raising their hands on a city street.

    Kamchatka. Cork Midsummer Festival

