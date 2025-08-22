ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott Moore Lassman, a photographer from Washington, D.C., blends documentary, portrait, travel, and “freestyle” approaches in his work. Using an intuitive, almost subconscious method, he searches for moments of synchronicity in everyday life.

As he explains, “For me, this is the essence of photography: capturing an image that resonates and then, over the course of months or years, figuring out why.” The result is work that is both richly symbolic and visually striking, inviting viewers to discover their own interpretations.

Prescott’s photographs have been widely exhibited and published, and his work is part of permanent collections, including the DC Art Bank, DC City Hall, and the DC Library’s People’s Archive. Scroll down to explore a selection of his images we prepared for you today and see everyday life through Prescott’s lens.

More info: Instagram | lassmanlenswork.com