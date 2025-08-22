50 Striking Photographs That Capture The Hidden Poetry Of Everyday Life By Prescott Moore Lassman
Prescott Moore Lassman, a photographer from Washington, D.C., blends documentary, portrait, travel, and “freestyle” approaches in his work. Using an intuitive, almost subconscious method, he searches for moments of synchronicity in everyday life.
As he explains, “For me, this is the essence of photography: capturing an image that resonates and then, over the course of months or years, figuring out why.” The result is work that is both richly symbolic and visually striking, inviting viewers to discover their own interpretations.
Prescott’s photographs have been widely exhibited and published, and his work is part of permanent collections, including the DC Art Bank, DC City Hall, and the DC Library’s People’s Archive. Scroll down to explore a selection of his images we prepared for you today and see everyday life through Prescott’s lens.
More info: Instagram | lassmanlenswork.com
DC Eclipse Crowd
Resist. 4/19 Protest, Washington, DC
Sleeping Cowgirl (two views). Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Miss Subways Reunion at Ellen's Stardust Diner (5/2024)
Toxic. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Cork Midsummer Festival Parade
Polposition
Miss Delaware at the Sea Witch Festival
Sleeping Pigs. The Great Frederick Fair
Inauguration Day, Washington, DC. This photo seems vaguely symbolic to me, with the chain link fence and the self-satisfied grin
Winner
DC 4/19 Protest
Herb Seller. The road to Machu Picchu is paved with fragrant herbs!
Inti Raymi Drummer
Dublin Love
Cow Cleaning. MoCoAgFair 2024
Blue Cookie, NYC
A few more from the arrest scene at the 4/19
The Road to Machu Picchu. We met this woman after a long hike in the Sacred Valley. She appeared in the middle of nowhere selling her alpaca and llama wool goods. Our guide said she saw us from far away and hurried to the path to set up shop. I bought a small keychain, which I gifted to one of our traveling companions for his birthday.
The Road to Machu Picchu
Fruit Seller. From The Road to Machu Picchu
Funland, Rehoboth Beach
Subway series
Inauguration Day set
Boy In the Mountains. From The Road to Machu Picchu
Love the piggies!
Is it safe to look yet?
Youth Contestant at The Great Frederick Fair
Great Frederick Fair
Patriotic Couple. Great Frederick Fair
Resting Rider, NYC
Garbage Day
DC 4/19 Protest
Himalaya
Boulder Climb
Peruvian Baker. Which one?
Corn Cook. From The Road to Machu Picchu
Procession of Santa Lucia, Ortigia, Sicily
Kamchatka's Grand Exit. I think the girl at the front of the bus was legitimately terrified!
Meeting the Bog Man
Enjoying a pint of Guinness
Waiting Out the Rain Delay
White Pearls
Primordial Hatchling
Outside the Weaving Cooperative. From The Road to Machu Picchu
The Forty Foot
Pleasure Boutique
Kamchatka. Cork Midsummer Festival