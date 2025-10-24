For doctors and nurses, situations like these turn what should be a joyful occasion into pure chaos. They’re there to deliver a baby , not to get caught in the middle of relationship drama, but sometimes, that’s exactly what happens.

#1 My friend was a delivery nurse for the hospital that all high risk pregnancies go to. They are extremely busy and she has brought a lot of people into the world. She once delivered a baby in the parking lot by herself. This has come up on a weekly basis, but she shared the best story with us.



A Caucasian couple come in and the mother is in labor. When the dude is filling out paperwork the mother takes the doctor aside. She tells him there is a chance that the baby may a different race than the father and to let her know as soon as the baby is born.



The baby is born. The doctor turns to the mother and announces loudly, "Congratulations on your WHITE baby boy."

#2 A patient asked if both possible fathers could be in her c-section so that neither would miss the birth of his child. They'd figure out the details later.

#3 Not a doctor, but my best friends stepbrother was that guy who found out he wasn't the father because the baby was black.



I'll try to make it short. Dude had gone to rehab twice and was doing really really well. He came back home for a weekend and slept with his ex-gf. Left and went back to his house states away to continue his newfound life. Got the call she was pregnant and dropped everything to come back and be a father. We were really worried he would relapse but he was great.



So 9 months of preparation goes by. He was gonna be an awesome dad. All worried about relapsing were gone and he seemed ready to become the best dad he could ever be.



Baby comes out. Everybody's happy. Nurse takes him aside after a few minutes and says "I want to ask you something. You do know that's not your kid right?" He says what do you mean?



"Well, that baby is at least half black, but the pigments are prolly going to really darken."



So he goes over to his ex-gf and asks if there's anyways what the nurse just told him is true. She starts sobbing and breaks down completely. Admits that she slept with a black guy right around time he came back. So he says, "Alright. I'm glad you and the baby are healthy. Have a nice life."



Walks into the waiting room where all the new grandparents are waiting. Cheers. Celebration. "Everything good?"



"Yep. Healthy baby. Healthy mom. I'm *not* the father. I'm outta here." And walked right out the door.



The girls parents even wanted him to pay and support. He moved back to where he got his life back together and is doing incredibly well. But man, I wish he had all that time back.

#4 I hope I'm not too late!!

My mom is a labor and delivery nurse. One time she had a patient whose parents were present during her stay at the hospital. The staff there have a white board with some general information about the patients like blood type, time spent in the wing, and like how far along. This information is nameless for HIPAA reasons and instead has a patients number.

So this patient happened to be the only one in the wing at the time. Her father was walking back from the cafeteria at one point, and noticed the board. He stopped one of the nurses and asked if the blood type for the patient on the board was correct (he knew his daughter was the only patient there). It was B+. The nurse confirmed it was correct.



Turns out he knew his and his wife's blood type. He was O+ and his wife was A-. This combination will never yield a B+ baby. He brings his wife out and just points at the board and this look of shock washes over her.



TL:DR Father of patient in labor finds out his wife cuckolded him 25 years later by knowing his blood type punnit squares.

#5 My friend told me this story of hers. Woman and her husband were having their first child and it was the friends first ever delivery (ob/gyn). When she got the baby out she looked at it, then looked at the parents and asked "OK, which of you has six fingers?" The mother broke down crying yelling I'm sorry to the husband...their neighbor apparently had 6 fingers.

#6 When my wife was born, she was very yellow and the nurse quietly asked her mom about the paternity when her dad was out of the room. She was just born with a bad case of jaundice and that nurse was an idiot.

#7 These stories remind me of something I experienced first hand the day after my son was born:



Nurse: So your baby's blood type is A-

Wife: Like me!

Nurse: And daddy!

Me: No, I'm A+

Nurse: You must be mistaken, that combination isn't possible.

(...)

Nurse: Uh, I'll leave you guys to it.

Me: *pulls out phone and frantically Googles "baby blood type combinations"*



(the nurse was wrong).

#8 I'm not a doctor, but when my godson was born, the nurse told us about this guy who had gotten two girls pregnant at the same time. They both wound up at that hospital just down the hall from each other giving birth hours apart. What a lucky guy.

#9 Not a doctor, but still a relevant story. When I was born, my father was 100% certain that I was not his because his blood type and my mom's blood type couldn't have produced me. He punched a hole in the wall in the hospital and yelled at my mom refusing to sign the birth certificate because I have A+ blood, my mom has 0 neg and he *was positive* that he had AB neg because that's what his brand new dog tags said (he was in the army at the time). Turns out, they misprinted his dog tags. All his old tags said A positive.



**tl;dr A typo on my dad's army issued dogtags almost caused my parents to divorce.**

#10 This is fun.



My wife's cousin's 3rd came out black. She's married to the pastiest Irish guy you can find. Their marriage did not end, but this has created an interesting story. Grandma tells every one that he is just really native american (her husband was 1/2 native). He is now 15 and still, no one in the family will admit that he's black.

#11 I'm way late to the party with this one but it's about my mum. She had my brother when she was only 16 and had a very hard birth with him. Back in that time the husband wasn't allowed in the labour room and my grandma was at work, when my brother was born he got stuck so they had to use forceps and he was also jaundice so he looked like an Asian baby.



My grandma turns up after work and is looking at all the babies in the room they were kept and asks which one was her daughters baby. The nurse points to my brother and him looking all Asian my grandma storms up to my mum on the ward and said which Asian guy did you sleep with, well my mum thought she was joking so she said I don't know it was to dark to see.



My grandma then proceed to hit my mum, until a nurse came in and explained. My brother is now 44 and as white as white can be.

#12 Yes.



Woman admitted to hospital on Christmas Eve with abdo pain after she fell over pissed as a fart, routine pregnancy test was positive and the doctor thought that she was either a bit plump or about 30 weeks pregnant, which she was oblivious to.



Transferred to obstetrics due to ongoing pain which turned out to be contractions.



Her sister comes in while I'm just writing in her notes, asks about her partner who apparently was on deployment with army until a month ago. He is already on the way, he knew she was pregnant but not 30 weeks.



He arrives, she pretty much just coughs and out comes her baby, 8 weeks preterm but not bad condition considering.



He quickly puts 2 and 2 together and realises it's clearly not his. She genuinely doesn't even know what's happening as she is still drunk.



He just leaves and I presume never went back now that he can see what a mess of a partner he has.



Next day I review her on post natal ward and she is discharged although her baby is staying in so she will as well, she asks me what happened. She has literally no idea she was pregnant,admits to having slept with someone but can't remember who, and doesn't remember her partner showing up and dumping her.



I felt sorry for her and her child, she might see this as a massive wake up call and turn her life around but she had everything stacked against her, single unemployed mother with a baby she was totally unprepared for.



Sorry it's not really a funny story, we did call it the Christmas miracle but that's about it.

#13 My parents' cat had five kittens. Two all-black, three all orange. There is a black male stray and an orange male stray in the neighborhood. She looked a little ashamed maybe.

#14 I might be the first medical professional to post in this thread, hot darn. So I'm a NICU nurse that was floating to the nursery, a baby was born with a genetic abnormality (had one missing limb) but was otherwise doing fine. The pediatrician was in the parents' room discussing with them the follow up type stuff for the baby - appointments with a geneticist, an orthopedic surgeon, etc. At some point in the conversation the mother asked what the baby's blood type was, to which the pediatrician responded "A+." The father of the baby insisted that was impossible, as he AND his wife (this was their third baby) were both O-. The pediatrician got totally flustered and came back to the nursery to verify the lab results - baby really was A+. We even went so far as to re-draw the baby's blood and re-test it - nope, A+. There is absolutely no chance that the baby belonged to that man. The husband left the hospital soon after and didn't show up again until it was time to pick up the mom and baby to bring them home. The mom spent the rest of the hospital stay lying alone, in the dark, mostly hiding under the covers.

#15 My husband raised a kid that was very obviously not his. Kid was born and was half back and he kept his cool. Went outside to smoke a cigarette and throw up. Married the woman had another kid( (this time his). Got divorced when the second kid was two.

Lots of ups and downs with the first kid. She turns twenty this year and they get along pretty well right now.

#16 I'm blonde and the hubs is ginger. Our daughter came out with black hair and jaundiced so she looked very Jersey Shore. Those first pics of us as a family are hilarious. After about 2 weeks, her hair turned to an auburn and her skin tone is pale like us.

#17 Not me, but this was an odd one that I heard because I casually knew one of the parents, the father to be exact.

He came in freaking out because his wife had a kid. Well... He was white. She was white. Kid was born a dark malato. He instantly dumps her and starts filing for divorce. She has no idea what the hell happened. She forces a DNA test on him before she'll do anything.

Three months later, well... Turned out it WAS his kid. Her parents, his parents, everyone, thinks he is a jerk. His mother apparently had a black grandmother. So the genes came through extra strong somehow in their kid so many generations down the line.

Safe to say they are going through a hell of a lot of therapy. She never cheated on him and he never believed her despite all her serious protests. Been about a year now and it's better but still not perfect.

#18 Late to the party, but one of my colleagues in Anesthesia once placed an epidural in a heavily tattooed lady. Apparently she had, "Steve's Lunchbox" tattooed above her privates. She gave birth. The OB/GYN turned to the father in the room and said, "Congratulations, Steve."





The guy stated, "My name isn't Steve."



No meltdowns or anything, just an awkward moment.

#19 Everyone in middle school thought I was adopted because I'm super white looking. But I'm actually half Hispanic. I'm just pale.

#20 I have this one friend who's always been kind of... slower than most. It's a really unique situation, his brain uses 40-60% less oxygen than a normal adult male and it's actually saved his life a few times.



Anyway, a few years back he wound up in jail (dude loves to smoke pot and cigs and drinks like a fish) and when he got out his girlfriend was pregnant. Only problem was she was 6 months preggers and he had been away for 7. It took the poor guy a little while to figure the math out but when he did he had a major and public blowout with his girl demanding she tell him who it was. Screaming, throwing stuff, all in front of a ton of people (me included). She finally caved and it turned out the father was this greasy assistant trailer park supervisor that he had been friends with since he was a kid.



It was pretty shocking for me and whoever else was watching, cause everyone had known that guy to be gay for a long long time. He was even in a committed relationship with the actual trailer park supervisor for years. I fell out of contact with my buddy when he went back to jail again so I don't know what happened to any of them, but last I heard the grandparents took custody of the baby and the father ended up maiming himself pretty badly while trying to jump over an inflatable cheeseburger. Holy hell did that guy love cheeseburgers.

#21 Ironically enough, I'm reading this from the maternity ward right now. 7lb 5 oz, looks like me thank god.



Edit: thanks for all the congrats! I was only kidding before, my wife is the most wonderful and faithful woman ever. She suffered through 24 hours of labor for my little man to be here. So far it's exhausting, but every second with my son is worth it.

#22 I volunteered at a hospital and a Mexican couple had a very black baby. the guy was p***ed and basically said it was while he was in jail was in jail wasn't it?

#23 My parents both have blood type O+, while mine is A+. I asked my mom about it when I was learning the basics of genetics in the sixth grade, and she said that the doctor had told her it was some sort of rare mutation. However, now that I'm older, and have remembered it, I'm going to ask her about it again, since I'm pretty sure that my dad wouldn't know the importance of blood types, and I'm positive my mom would have lied in order to make sure I had a good dad.





UPDATE: My mom texted me back. According to her, both she and my dad are definitely type O+, so there goes the forgetting of the blood type theory. Apparently my dad did know enough at the time of my birth to request a DNA test before he signed the birth certificate, and it came back as a 99.8% match, which he only told my mother about after the fact. The cool part is that the same thing supposedly happened with my paternal grandmother, who also had type A blood, but was conceived by two type O parents. There is always a small chance that my mother is being untruthful, but I don't see why she would be at this point since I'm grown. Plus, my dad and I share similar physical features. I hope y'all enjoyed the update.

#24 I wouldn't be surprised if the doctor who delivered me (and my sister 3 years prior) didn't write here saying 'Indian dad, white mum, kid came out white, mum definitely cheated, but the dad must having been having a meltdown on the inside.'



Although, I've looked it up out of curiosity, and apparently skin colour is a genetic lottery when the parents are of different races.

#25 When I was in labor as our son was crowning. Dr said " lots of Black curly hair. "

Hubby chimed in with "what color is he?"

Lucky him I was too busy to comprehend his joke.



We're both white and lived in Atlanta GA at the time.

Son's hair turned blond at about 3 months, he's pretty much a carbon copy of hubby.

#26 Not a doctor and a bit late, but in my high school I was in the same class as two twins. Both were awesome at sports (I mean junior world champions good) and a couple of months before we graduated they apparently made a DNA test with their "dad" as he suspected something wasn't right as it had been revealed that their mom had had an affair in the early days. Two weeks before graduation the tests came back showing that he wasn't their father. So he basically supported them their whole life, paid for all their travels with their sport and stuff, and then they aren't his daughters.



Anyways, they split up during that summer and now I don't know how close they are as I moved away.

#27 Late to the party and I am not a doctor but...





I am white and my wife is black. I am frog-belly fluorescent-white; think ginger light. My wife is earthy brown. No one would ever describe her as light-skinned. We have a daughter.



She had a difficult labor and our daughter was delivered via c-section. She did not really get to see our daughter immediately after delivery.



Later in our room she was dozing and they brought our daughter in. My relatives and my wife's relatives all commented on how my daughter looked so much like me and was not even close to the pigmentation of my wife.



So I carried my daughter over to my wife and gently woke her and showed her our daughter and said "I do not think she's yours."



We all had a good laugh.

#28 This may get buried but my family is of Portuguese and German heritage so we have some super pale people in the family and some who tan insanely quickly. However both my parents are pretty pale.



I was the firstborn. Blue eyed, red haired, pale skinned. The whitest white baby.



Two years later my brother was born. Brown. Brown hair eyes and skin. My mom got so many postman jokes it wasn't even funny. She didn't cheat. My brother just happened to win the Portuguese genes.



I guess this doesn't really belong here but oh well.

#29 Best friend (black) slept with a girl (white). She had a boyfriend (white) and he was delighted when she became pregnant. This boyfriend spent a fortune getting their house ready for the bundle of joy, his whole family were massively supportive and excited, so much so that they all came to the hospital for the birth.



So there are 2 large families excitedly waiting for the new addition to the family who are somewhat shocked when the baby comes out black. She's obviously less surprised and says something like "I'm really sorry but I need to tell you something..."



My friend gets the call and goes in for the DNA test. Not a match. Girl say to boyfriend "I'm really sorry but there is something else I need to tell you..." Next black guy gets a call and it's his! I always wonder how many she might have had to call in!



Don't know too much of the aftermath because my friend did not hang around for long after he discovered it wasn't his!



TL;DR white couple have black baby, girl admits cheating, but picks wrong guy for DNA test.

#30 My neighbors have a Christmas party every year and like clock work, by the end of the night, the guy hosting is real loud about how his last daughter has red hair and fair skin and he has no idea where it came from. It's hilarious.

#31 This happened to the neighbors family, way back when. They, our white neighbors, had a baby. The baby came out black. The wife swore up and down she didn't cheat. She was really calm, really confident, understood why the 'father' was upset but swore it was his baby. He filed for divorce, she didn't fight it, divorce went through. DNA tests were possible at the time but it took much longer than it does now, so the baby was at least a year old when the dust settled. Baby turned out to be his.



While they both look very white, the Mom is brunette with curly hair and she was adopted as a baby. The assumption has always been that the baby was just a throw back. It took a couple years but they got back together and remarried. He always acts like he felt like a jerk, but she's always been very understanding.

#32 Not a baby as such but two stories from working up older children for kidney transplants when we were checking the matches for parents to donate the kidneys.



1) Working two kids up who also had older siblings with kidney problems. It quickly came back that the first kid's dad was not dad ... potentially tricky situation there. Then it came out second kid's dad wasn't dad ... oh what a week. Then we looked and we saw if you actually swapped the dads around then the things all matched. Hence a little chat and the idea that maybe both families would consider seeing if they would consider donating a kidney to another family if that family were to do the same to them. The mums saids this was a great idea and then a few days later we informed them - hey folks, you're just not going to believe your luck.



2) A young lady who had come into the country for treatment along with her mum and dad. We tested dad first and the result was that he obviously wasn't dad. He explained this was his chance to get into the country and away from his old life. So we shrugged and tested mum. Turns out it wasn't mum but aunt. Now they didn't meltdown but I can tell you social services did once it became apparent they had cheated their way into the system. The irony being that even though they weren't her biological parents they cared for her immaculately.

#33 My aunt is white and so was her husband (he passed a while ago). When they finally had a kid, my cousin was black. The family decided to ignore it, my uncle included. This was in 1989, and to gain my young teen cooperation I got an early Xmas gift: A Sega Genesis. Love my cousin!

#34 The worst meltdowns I ever saw had nothing to do with skin colour. Some backwards horrible cultures you had to call security if some poor lady gives birth to a girl.

#35 There's a family at the elementary school my kids attend. They are Caucasian. They have three kids. The eldest is white, and the younger 2 are apparently mixed-race. I saw this family for the first time at some school event, and we asked around discretely to find out if they were adopted, but nobody knew.



Then, a member of the mother's family moved to our neighborhood, and we asked about the situation. The story (I'm paraphrasing) is that the kids are NOT adopted, and they think the mother must be cheating. She has never admitted to her family that the kids have any other father, but it's pretty unbelievable looking at the kids and the "dad". The dad stays home with the kids. They got divorced at one point (after the first suspect kid, I think?) and then remarried, and then they had another kid (that doesn't look like him). Now, I believe I've heard that she's knocked up again. I wonder what color it will be....

#36 Basketball player Steve Nash, one day the paper said he was a new father, the very next day announced his divorce. I guess it was the wrong color.

#37 My ex had our baby girl. We r both white, baby came out white also. Nothing strange there. 2 years later when we split up I went for custody of the child. Since we wasnt married DNA testing was required. It came back 99.99% not my kid. Color and heritage features of a family can make all the difference. Sometime I wonder how many men are raising some other mans child and never know it.

#38 My sister used to date an Asian guy and like 2 weeks after they broke up, she slept with a guy from work who is Hispanic. She got pregnant, and she was sure it was the Hispanic guy's kid but my nephew came out the hatch looking Asian as f**k. To be fair, my sister looked very Asian as a baby and that's what we blamed it on, but we're Mexican and she grew out of it. Now my nephew is 9 and I always worry about the day he starts asking why he doesn't look like his sister (who is the product of my sister and the same Hispanic guy, they're engaged now).

#39 I knew a chick back in the day. She hid her ENTIRE pregnancy. Literally until the day she went into labor.

She got pregnant from a one night stand with her brother's best friend, she met a dude after that, started dating, got serious, had the baby, new dude stayed with her.