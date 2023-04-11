Doctor Won’t Listen To Woman About Her Medicine Allergy, She Gets Petty Revenge By Vomiting On His Shoes

A good doctor is like an angel. They make sure you’re feeling well, talk you through everything, calm you down, and go off to do the same for tens or hundreds of people every day.

But as the old saying goes: “one bad apple can spoil the barrel.” Lots of people have encounters which made them regret going to the doctor’s in the first place, which is a horrible thing to happen when all you want is to feel well.

A Reddit poster shares the story of how she got revenge on an arrogant doctor by ruining their prized shoes.

Arguing with a medical professional is difficult, especially if you’re in a lot of pain after an operation

The poster knew all too well that she reacts negatively to certain combinations of medicine that are described in her medical history

The doctor decided not to give her the oxycodone she was prescribed, but give her a combination of meds she is allergic to

A couple of minutes later, as the poster had expected, she suddenly felt sick and threw up, intentionally soiling the arrogant doctor’s $300 shoes

After a couple more times of throwing up, she received the medicine that was prescribed to her and filed a formal complaint

The poster’s story begins with the fact that she reacts poorly to certain combinations of medicine. Those combinations are always listed in her chart, but nurses or doctors rarely pay attention to all of them.

She was in the hospital after an operation and the nurse refused to give her pain medicine as “it would have gotten her addicted.” The doctor also repeated the same sentiment and gave her the incorrect meds.

She promptly threw up, as she said she would, and intentionally aimed at the doc’s feet. After splattering his $300 shoes with sick and two more throw-ups, he finally conceded to give the woman the correct medicine.

The doctor from OP’s story is clearly arrogant, which is a sentiment people often share about doctors. A Quora thread, asking “Why are doctors so arrogant?” gives us varied explanations.

Some say it’s because people put the profession on a pedestal, others cite that doctors consider their education better than most people’s.

Some answers are very reasonable, explaining that in reality, doctors aren’t more arrogant than other professions, perhaps even more humble, because of the trials they must endure – studying, residency, specialization.

But the fact still remains: there are arrogant people working as doctors out there. These professionals won’t listen to you, will plainly refuse your symptoms and make you feel bad about yourself.

This is unfortunately especially true for women, as studies have shown that women must wait in the emergency room 33% longer than men with similar symptoms.

Northwell Health discusses the phenomenon of women being gaslighted by medical professionals in depth, and suggests that women should seek a second opinion if they feel their opinions or feelings are being undervalued.

Another way to avoid being discriminated against by a doctor, especially in specific cases of medication, such as OP’s, is tracking your medical health, according to Guava Health.

It will allow you to switch healthcare providers more easily, allow you to convey your health issues to your doctors easier, give you a sense of control over your medical documents, and help you keep track of your medication, among other benefits.

Doing this will give you something to point at and tell your doctor “look, you may not believe it, but I’ve got all the documentation right here.” A quick Google search gives lots of hits for apps and websites that do so, with advice on how to retrieve and collect your medical records if this sounds interesting to you.

You can also refer them to the doctor who performed the evaluation or wrote the prescription to make sure that what you’re saying is correct.

Finally, Very Well Health has some advice for people dealing with arrogant doctors. They suggest that your goal with them should be to establish a working relationship, as they will likely deny their ego or bully-like behavior. It may also be important to realize that their behavior may not impact their skills as a healthcare professional.

If the doctor gets upset with you for asking questions, try to smooth things over by saying that you simply want to understand your condition and their diagnosis. Attempt to be objective and don’t be intimidated by them.

And never ever forget that great health professionals exist out there and that you should attempt to change to a better one if you’ve got the chance.

OP’s post collected 6.5k upvotes and nearly 700 comments, with lots of support in the comments. People shared their own stories and how scary their egotistical and negligent behavior can be at times. If you have any stories of your own, don’t hesitate to share them in the comments below.

