Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal’s Bold, Futuristic Design
Curved walkway inside Leixu00f5es Porto cruise terminal with bold futuristic hexagonal tile wall design and glass ceiling.
Art, Photography

Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal’s Bold, Futuristic Design

I’m Mateus, a Brazilian photographer working on board a cruise ship. On April 17, 2025, I visited the Porto Leixões Cruise Terminal in Portugal, and it was an unforgettable experience.

The port’s design is bold and futuristic, featuring curves, glass, and artistic structures that make it feel like a scene from another time. As someone passionate about architecture and photography, I was instantly inspired to capture the beauty of the place.

As I travel the world, I photograph cities, ports, and landscapes—transforming them into visual stories and pieces of art. I’m truly glad to share these images with others, so they can experience the beauty I see in the places I visit and photograph.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    Docking In The Future: Leixões Porto Cruise Terminal's Bold, Futuristic Design

    I’m a Brazilian photographer who travels the world aboard a cruise ship. I’ve visited many countries, capturing moments and cultures through my lens. Photography is my language—whether I'm documenting real-life scenes or creating digital art. I contribute to stock photo platforms and love exploring the diversity our world has to offer. Every place is a new canvas.

    I’m a Brazilian photographer who travels the world aboard a cruise ship. I’ve visited many countries, capturing moments and cultures through my lens. Photography is my language—whether I'm documenting real-life scenes or creating digital art. I contribute to stock photo platforms and love exploring the diversity our world has to offer. Every place is a new canvas.

