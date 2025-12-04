DIY Gift Idea: Festive Acrylic Pouring Bloom Coasters & Resin Box for Christmas🎄

ADVERTISEMENT

In these December days, when everyone is rushing around looking for the “perfect” Christmas gift, I decided to slow down… breathe… and create one with my own hands.

Today I’m sharing a simple but beautiful idea: a festive bloom art set — two coasters and a wooden box topped with a glossy resin finish, ready to become a heartfelt gift for someone special.

I played with bright, joyful colors: quinacridone gold, iridescent gold, azo medium yellow, red violet… and of course black and white for my cell activators.

The coasters came out gorgeous, and the box? Oh… the box is like a little jewel once the resin hits it.

I’m still learning the bloom technique — still stumbling, still experimenting, still pushing myself — but that’s the beauty of it. Every attempt teaches me something new.

And maybe this video inspires you to try your own handmade Christmas gift this year. Something personal. Something meaningful. Something made with heart.

Thank you for being here, for supporting my art, and for sharing this creative journey with me.

Happy holidays to you all.

Fiona

More info: youtube.com

