Disney has spent the last few years stuck in an impossible position. No matter what direction it takes, the studio ends up getting hammered from both sides of the political spectrum.

If it leans into representation, conservative audiences accuse it of pushing an agenda. If it steps back, the liberal community calls it cowardly. The result is a company that looks terrified of upsetting anyone and, in the process, has lost the ability to feel authentic.

The numbers reflect that. Disney’s stock has dropped 24% in the last five years, and many recent productions have fallen short of expectations.

The backlash is just as contradictory: when they cast a Samoan actress as Moana, they were branded “racists.” When they cast a Latina actress as Snow White, they were called “out of touch.”

In 2025, it seems that whatever Disney does, someone is furious, and the films caught in the middle are paying the price.