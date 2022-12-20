It’s OK to have a hobby.

It’s OK to have a have a hobby in childhood.

It’s OK to have a hobby that started in childhood and continues to be one to this day.

But, as with a lot of things in life, people still gotta consider the context, read the room, and understand that there is a fine line between being a fan and being cringe.

Disney Adults are a great example. It’s OK to be a fan, but when it starts taking over a person’s life to a degree everyone can see and hear, then it starts becoming a tad bit awkward. Or altogether bizarre if left unsupervised.

So, scroll down, check out the best posts and memes on the theme of Disney Adults that Bored Panda has managed to scour from the deepest depths of the internet, and upvote the content you enjoyed the most!

More Info: r/DisneyAdults | Know Your Meme