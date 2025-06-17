Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Disgraced Rapper R Kelly Overdoses In Prison In Alleged Assassination Plot
Rapper R Kelly in orange prison attire escorted by guard in a courtroom setting during legal proceedings.
Celebrities, News

Disgraced Rapper R Kelly Overdoses In Prison In Alleged Assassination Plot

Robert Sylvester Kelly, the rapper mostly known as R. Kelly, was rushed to Duke University Hospital after reportedly overdosing on medication administered to him while in solitary confinement.

The 58-year-old is currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina, following his conviction in 2022 on racketeering and trafficking charges involving minors.

Highlights
  • R. Kelly overdosed on medication in prison. He was rushed to the hospital for two days.
  • Legal team alleges Kelly is targeted in an assassination plot by inmates and prison staff.
  • Kelly’s conviction stems from racketeering and trafficking minors; he used fame to exploit underage girls.

According to court filings, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement on June 10—just days after his legal team filed an emergency motion arguing that three officials were conspiring to have him fatally attacked by another inmate.

    Convicted rapper R. Kelly was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on medication. Legal team alleges he’s being targeted

    Rapper R Kelly performing on stage wearing a blue fur coat and holding a microphone during a live concert.

    Image credits: Prince Williams/Getty Images

    His legal team also alleges he was forced to ingest dangerously high doses of anxiety medication by prison staff, triggering a medical emergency that left him unconscious and hospitalized.

    “He was given more medications and was directed to take them,” the filing states. Three days later, in the early morning hours of June 13, Kelly reportedly began feeling “faint and dizzy.”

    Rapper R Kelly in orange prison uniform in courtroom with guard and legal team during trial proceedings.

    Image credits: Antonio Perez – Pool/Getty Images

    He told staff he was seeing black spots in his vision before collapsing. “He crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness,” the court document reads.

    Onsite medical staff tried and failed to stabilize him, and Kelly was transported by ambulance to Duke University Hospital. Before passing out, the rapper allegedly dropped a concerning warning to a prison staffer.

    “This is going to open a new can of worms,” he said according to his legal team.

    R Kelly wearing an orange prison jumpsuit standing in court amid legal proceedings and public scrutiny.

    Image credits: WTHR

    The rapper remained hospitalized for two days, where doctors discovered blood clots in his legs that would require further surgery—a procedure that was allegedly denied.

    “He was forcibly removed from Duke University Hospital against medical advice,” Kelly’s lawyers added.

    Federal prosecutors, on the other hand, have denied any wrongdoing, and the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on what it called “pending litigation.”

    Kelly used his fame and fortune to create a trafficking network targeting underage women

    Man in pinstripe suit and red tie speaking outdoors with woman in black jacket and glasses behind him.

    Image credits: FOX 32 Chicago

    “He is the worst,” said veteran attorney Gloria Allred, who represented Kelly’s multiple victims leading up to his conviction in 2021. “Of all the predators I have pursued, Mr. Kelly is the worst.”

    Once revered for hits like Ignition and I Believe I Can Fly, R. Kelly’s fall from grace was both public and catastrophic.

    Disgraced rapper R Kelly in an interview, wearing a suit and gesturing to his head, discussing prison overdose and assassination plot.

    Image credits: CBS News

    His trial revealed decades of ab*se, manipulation, and control over underage girls and young women, many of whom spoke out in the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly

    Helped by a network of complicit handlers, Kelly dazzled these women with promises of a future in show business—Instead, they were dr*gged, isolated, and broken.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Perhaps his most well-known relationship is the one he maintained with the late R&B star Aaliyah. Court evidence revealed he had intimate relations with her when she was around 13 years old, and illegally married her in 1994 by forging documents that said she was 18.

    At the time, she was 15. He was 27.

    Aaliyah’s debut album, named Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, both written and produced by Kelly, reads like a chilling manifesto in retrospect.

    Kelly’s legal team believe he’s the target of an assassination plot by both inmates and prison staff

    Image credits: WTHR

    Kelly’s legal team argue that the rapper has been purposely neglected in prison. They said he has repeatedly been denied adequate care for his blood clots and other chronic conditions, and that this latest incident is just the latest in a consistent pattern of “gross negligence” on the part of prison officials.

    Image credits: ABC 7 Chicago

    Adding to the controversy is the fact that Kelly petitioned for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. The desperate move is allegedly a response to an “assassination plot” involving a white supremacist gang leader behind bars.

    “Mr. Kelly fears that he might be mortally wounded,” the document states.

    Given the magnitude of Kelly’s crimes, some believe prison personnel and inmates harbor a deadly sense of retribution against him.

    Rapper R Kelly wearing sunglasses and dark coat, surrounded by people outside a courthouse in a crowded setting.

    Image credits: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

    According to a 2022 study on violence inside correctional facilities, in the world of prison hierarchies, s*x offenders, especially those who harm children, are considered the lowest of the low.

    The study, which interviewed inmates who had ended the lives of convicted ab*sers, revealed that at least half felt justified in their actions—and that they were helped by prison staff.

    “Someone’s trying to take him out.” Netizens believe Kelly’s overdose was intentional

    Social media comment by Tiera Newhouse doubting rapper R Kelly's alleged overdose in prison amid assassination plot claims.

    Screenshot of text message from Teresa Lynn saying You wanna cry now after what you did, deal with it, related to disgraced rapper R Kelly overdose plot.

    Comment from Danielle Murray discussing a troubled mindset related to disgraced rapper R Kelly and an alleged prison incident.

    Comment by Marta Marrero saying someone trying to take out disgraced rapper R Kelly in prison overdose plot

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing R Kelly and a possible prison incident related to an overdose and enemies.

    Comment on social media by user Nicky Sam saying Dead men tell no tales with laughing emojis, related to rapper R Kelly overdose in prison plot.

    Comment on social media criticizing R Kelly, labeled as a disgraced rapper, in context of prison overdose and alleged assassination plot.

    Comment from Cheryl Mello saying no loss there, related to disgraced rapper R Kelly overdose news in prison.

    Comment by Christine Hills expressing sympathy about a disgraced rapper R Kelly overdosing in prison amid alleged assassination plot.

    Comment by Jeri Beri labeled Top Fan, stating His demons catching up to him on a social media post about rapper R Kelly overdose in prison.

    Comment mentioning prison consequences and karma, related to disgraced rapper R Kelly overdose news.

    User comment discussing potential life-threatening events in prison related to disgraced rapper R Kelly in an alleged assassination plot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about rapper R Kelly overdosing in prison amid an alleged assassination plot.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    amandallalonde avatar
    Amanda Lalonde
    Amanda Lalonde
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if he OD's in prison, let him. In my opinion, it's his way of dealing with what he's done

