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It’s easy to overlook a dust-covered car as just another sign of a busy, messy city. Most people might glance at it, maybe even leave a quick doodle in the grime, and move on without a second thought. But for one artist, these neglected surfaces aren’t eyesores – they’re opportunities.

Instead of paint or canvas, Nikita Golubev, known on social media as PROBOYNICK, uses layers of dirt to bring his ideas to life, transforming dirty vehicles into striking, short-lived masterpieces. Each piece exists only until the next rain or car wash, making the work as fleeting as it is impressive.

Scroll down to see the newest creations by this artist, and be warned: after that, you might never see a dirty car the same way again.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the kind of holiday I'll be having in this "Cost of Living Crisis" in The UK... But mine will be a used kiddie pool in the back yard.

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    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    GOD is tired of all the b.u.l.l.s.h.i.t. human beings are creating on planet Earth...

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