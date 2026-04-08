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It’s easy to overlook a dust-covered car as just another sign of a busy, messy city. Most people might glance at it, maybe even leave a quick doodle in the grime, and move on without a second thought. But for one artist, these neglected surfaces aren’t eyesores – they’re opportunities.

Instead of paint or canvas, Nikita Golubev, known on social media as PROBOYNICK, uses layers of dirt to bring his ideas to life, transforming dirty vehicles into striking, short-lived masterpieces. Each piece exists only until the next rain or car wash, making the work as fleeting as it is impressive.

Scroll down to see the newest creations by this artist, and be warned: after that, you might never see a dirty car the same way again.

More info: Instagram