Turkish digital artist Yaşar Vurdem whose paintings are widely spoken about on social media creates incredibly realistic and storytelling digital illustrations. The artist has a huge audience on Instagram. His works are both realistic and have different stories. Artist's drawings of Billie Eilish and Lord Of The Rings are very popular. The artist intensely uses bright colors, flowers, and symbols.

Earlier, Billie Eilish liked the artist's drawing and shared it in her story. Her drawing was also used in Billie Eilish's concerts. Let's take a look at the artist's illustrations together.

More info: Instagram

#1

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

yvurdem

1point
POST
#2

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

yvurdem

1point
POST
#3

Fire

Fire

yvurdem

1point
POST
#4

Galadriel

Galadriel

yvurdem

1point
POST
#5

Simone Simons

Simone Simons

yvurdem

1point
POST
#6

Wonder Woman / Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman / Gal Gadot

yvurdem

1point
POST
#7

Scarlet Witch / Elizabeth Olsen

Scarlet Witch / Elizabeth Olsen

yvurdem

1point
POST
#8

White

White

yvurdem

1point
POST
#9

Eleven / Stranger Things

Eleven / Stranger Things

yvurdem

1point
POST
