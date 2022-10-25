Turkish digital artist Yaşar Vurdem whose paintings are widely spoken about on social media creates incredibly realistic and storytelling digital illustrations. The artist has a huge audience on Instagram. His works are both realistic and have different stories. Artist's drawings of Billie Eilish and Lord Of The Rings are very popular. The artist intensely uses bright colors, flowers, and symbols.

Earlier, Billie Eilish liked the artist's drawing and shared it in her story. Her drawing was also used in Billie Eilish's concerts. Let's take a look at the artist's illustrations together.

