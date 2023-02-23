Andrés Reisinger is one of the world’s most sought-after digital artists. He is taking the world with his unique and original creations blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital realms.

In one of his latest projects, titled "Take Over", the artist challenges our perception of architecture by 'placing' fluffy and flossy pink drapes on buildings in major international capitals all over the world such as Rome, London, Paris, Tokyo, and New York City. Reisinger's work just proves to us once again that there are no limits to imagination and encourages us to dream of all the wonderful possibilities that lie outside the boundaries of conventional norms.

