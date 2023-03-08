Let us introduce you to the digital creator "AI Dreams". They are taking the internet by storm with their charming portraits of cute animals embodying some of the most iconic cartoon and movie characters. With the help of artificial intelligence, they blend familiar personages with cute creatures in a captivating and unique way.

In today's article, we want to share some of the most adorable kittens portrayed as our beloved characters from Marvel, DC, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Wednesday! Scroll down to see those fluffballs yourself! 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lord Voldemort Kitty

Lord Voldemort Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

11points
POST
#2

Thor Kitty

Thor Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

10points
POST
#3

Wednesday Addams Kitty

Wednesday Addams Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

10points
POST
#4

John Snow Kitty

John Snow Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

9points
POST
#5

Professor Albus Dumbledore Kitty

Professor Albus Dumbledore Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

8points
POST
#6

Rubeus Hagrid Kitty

Rubeus Hagrid Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

8points
POST
#7

Sansa Stark Kitty

Sansa Stark Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

7points
POST
#8

Morticia Addams Kitty

Morticia Addams Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

7points
POST
#9

Hulk Kitty

Hulk Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

4points
POST
#10

Yoda Kitty

Yoda Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

4points
POST
#11

Gollum Kitty

Gollum Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

4points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, that thing is scary.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Frodo Baggins Kitty

Frodo Baggins Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

4points
POST
#13

Arya Stark Kitty

Arya Stark Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

4points
POST
#14

Ron Weasley Kitty

Ron Weasley Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

3points
POST
#15

Luna Lovegood Kitty

Luna Lovegood Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

3points
POST
#16

Doctor Strange Kitty

Doctor Strange Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#17

Rocket Raccoon Kitty

Rocket Raccoon Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#18

Harry Potter Kitty

Harry Potter Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#19

Gandalf Kitty

Gandalf Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#20

Joker Kitty

Joker Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#21

Varys Kitty

Varys Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#22

Thing Kitty

Thing Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#23

Enid Sinclair Kitty

Enid Sinclair Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#24

Bianca Barclay Kitty

Bianca Barclay Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#25

Gomez Addams Kitty

Gomez Addams Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

2points
POST
#26

Wanda Maximoff Kitty

Wanda Maximoff Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#27

Captain America Kitty

Captain America Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#28

Groot Kitty

Groot Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#29

Hermione Granger Kitty

Hermione Granger Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#30

Legolas Kitty

Legolas Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#31

Merry And Pippin Kitties

Merry And Pippin Kitties

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#32

Saruman Kitty

Saruman Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#33

Superman Kitty

Superman Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#34

The Night King Kitty

The Night King Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#35

Jamie Lannister Kitty

Jamie Lannister Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#36

Tyrion Lannister Kitty

Tyrion Lannister Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#37

Daario Naharis Kitty

Daario Naharis Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#38

Uncle Fester Kitty

Uncle Fester Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#39

Pugsley Addams Kitty

Pugsley Addams Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

1point
POST
#40

Iron Man Kitty

Iron Man Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Spider-Man Kitty

Spider-Man Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#42

The Iron Giant Kitty

The Iron Giant Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#43

Minerva Mcgonagall Kitty

Minerva Mcgonagall Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#44

Draco Malfoy Kitty

Draco Malfoy Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#45

Professor Severus Snape Kitty

Professor Severus Snape Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a black cat? I'm disappointed.

0
0points
reply
#46

Gimli Kitty

Gimli Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#47

Samwise Gamgee Kitty

Samwise Gamgee Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#48

Green Lantern Kitty

Green Lantern Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#49

Flash Kitty

Flash Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#50

Batman Kitty

Batman Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Sam Tarly Kitty

Sam Tarly Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#52

King Joffrey I Baratheon Kitty

King Joffrey I Baratheon Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#53

Queen Cersei I Lannister Kitty

Queen Cersei I Lannister Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#54

The Mountain Kitty

The Mountain Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#55

Drogon, Rhaegal, And Viserion Kitties

Drogon, Rhaegal, And Viserion Kitties

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#56

Melissandre Kitty

Melissandre Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#57

Sandor Clegane Kitty

Sandor Clegane Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#58

Tommen Baratheon Kitty

Tommen Baratheon Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#59

Marilyn Thornhill Kitty

Marilyn Thornhill Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#60

Larissa Weems Kitty

Larissa Weems Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Tyler Galpin Kitty

Tyler Galpin Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#62

Xavier Thorpe Kitty

Xavier Thorpe Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST
#63

Ajax Petropolus Kitty

Ajax Petropolus Kitty

the_ai_dreams Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!