Get ready for another delightful adventure with Samuel MB and his ever-growing collection of Disney friends! In this part of his whimsical photo series, Samuel continues to masterfully blend reality and fantasy, proving that the magic of Disney can truly transcend the screen. With his incredible Photoshop and art skills as well as a contagious love for all things Disney, Samuel's newest creations showcase even more memorable moments with your favorite animated characters.
Just like in the last post, Bored Panda reached out to Samuel MB, an artist known for his captivating photos that incorporate classic Disney characters. In the newest interview, Samuel shared insights on his creative process, challenges, and future plans.
When asked about selecting characters for his photos, the artist said, "Sometimes when I think of a funny situation, I ask myself, 'Which character would fit best in this scene?'. I've seen the movies many times and know the characters well, so I try to ensure their personality aligns with the scenes. For example, if I think of a scene related to food, Timon, Pumba, or Stitch come to mind. At other times, I think of characters that have never appeared in my photos or have appeared rarely, so I include them for their fans to enjoy."
Discussing the challenges in finding the perfect frame, Samuel mentioned, "I usually have luck finding the frame I need. I remember it was especially hard to find a frame of Tarzan swinging through the jungle. I couldn't find the perfect one, but I finally got it."
Regarding the evolution of his style and technique, the artist shared, "Now, it takes less time for me to create my photos. I have learned from my mistakes, and everything has become a little easier. I think I've also improved in terms of lights and shadows for the characters. This is important because if the shadows are accurate, it appears as if the character is truly in the scene with you. On the other hand, I used to try to convey a story or a funny situation using a single image, but now I'm starting to tell stories in a comic format, with more than one panel. I'm also beginning to upload videos featuring Disney characters. However, this is a more difficult technique, and I still have a lot to learn."
When incorporating Disney villains, the elementary school teacher said, "I adore Disney villains. I try to place them in situations that don't match their personality. For example, I thought it would be amusing to see Maleficent being very affectionate with a cute kitty. On the other hand, I also like using villains to poke fun at them."
Finally, when asked about expanding his work to include non-Disney characters, Samuel confirmed, "Yes, I have considered it. But my favorite characters will always be the Disney ones. I grew up with those characters, and I enjoy having them appear in my photos. However, there are other animation characters that I like and have thought about including in my photos, especially from DreamWorks."
These are really fun and well done, thanks for starting up my day with a big smile
I absolutely love this artist's work! Makes my whole year!!
