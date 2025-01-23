ADVERTISEMENT

Cat and food lovers unite, because in this article, we’re serving up the best combo—cats reimagined as delicious dishes. Created by Chen Xiang, better known as xiang_0718 on Instagram, these digital artworks combine two of the world’s favorite things.

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, Chen has a knack for blending humor, creativity, and a whole lot of cuteness in their work. Scroll down for a mouthwatering treat wrapped in a bundle of cuddly charm.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cats creatively blended with dessert in a waffle bowl, featuring artistic food-inspired elements.

xiang_0718 Report

Chen Xiang began their career as a graphic designer with a focus on photo manipulation, initially crafting sports-themed designs for Taiwan’s Uni-Lions baseball team. Over time, they shifted their focus to creating warm and playful concepts designed to bring joy to others. "Since I've always loved cats, this naturally led to my current creations," they shared with Bored Panda.
    #2

    Cat sushi art by Taipei artist, featuring a sleeping orange cat on rice wrapped in seaweed, with wasabi and soy sauce.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #3

    Cats creatively blended with food items in a boat-shaped dish, representing a Taipei artist's unique style.

    xiang_0718 Report

    When asked about the inspiration behind the series of cats and food, Chen Xiang shared that it all began when they encountered an orange tabby cat for the first time. "Its patterns reminded me of the marbling on salmon—it looked so delicious! I thought of adding some rice underneath, and that idea became the foundation of my work."
    #4

    Cat blended with pancakes topped with strawberry and syrup, showcasing Taipei artist's creativity in combining cats and food.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #5

    Taipei artist's creation of a cat blended with pudding, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on a white plate.

    xiang_0718 Report

    The artist carefully selects each cat's color to complement the theme of the dish they're designing. "I aim to make the final work look 'delicious,' so I tend to avoid using gray or calico cats as they're harder to blend seamlessly into food concepts. I'm still experimenting with ways to incorporate them without making the design feel out of place. My favorite theme is desserts!"
    #6

    Cat blended with a cheeseburger, featuring lettuce and tomato, creating art that combines cats and food creatively.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #7

    A whimsical creation featuring a cat lounging in a bowl of ramen, blending cats and food artfully.

    xiang_0718 Report

    Chen Xiang revealed that their favorite part of the process is brainstorming creative ways to seamlessly blend the two elements. "For example, when I worked on Taiwan's bubble tea, I struggled at first because it was challenging to represent. Then, inspiration struck—I wondered if there might be a cat that naturally resembles bubble tea. After researching, I found one! The African serval, which looks a bit like a leopard, has a spotted coat that's an exact match for bubble tea. I was thrilled!"

    #8

    A creative blend of a sleeping cat and a mooncake, illustrating art featuring cats and food.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #9

    Cat blended creatively with dessert in a glass bowl, showcasing art from a Taipei artist.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #10

    Cat artistically blended with food in a blue glass bowl, creating a whimsical and unique artwork.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #11

    Cat blended with sushi and roe on a wooden tray, showcasing a creative mix of cats and food.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #12

    Cat creatively blended into a cream puff with strawberries, showcasing artistic fusion of cats and food by a Taipei artist.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #13

    Cat artfully merged with food elements, showcasing a creative blend by a Taipei artist.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #14

    A creative fusion of a cat and food with a black cat lounging on a chocolate dessert stick.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #15

    A unique art piece by Taipei artist featuring a cat creatively blended with food on a sushi platter.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #16

    Cat in a Santa hat merges with a Yule log cake, showcasing a creative blend of cats and food art.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #17

    Cat integrated into a hot dog bun with toppings, blending feline and food art.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #18

    Cat art blending feline and sushi elements, featuring a cat on sushi with cucumber slices, created by a Taipei artist.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #19

    A creative blend of a cat and bubble tea by Taipei artist, featuring a cat lounging in a tea cup with ice and a straw.

    xiang_0718 Report

    #20

    Cats and tempura creatively combined in a dish by a Taipei artist.

    xiang_0718 Report

