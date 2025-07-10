Cat Hated Taking Pills Until His Human Found A Brilliant Way To Make It Work
Most cat parents know the struggle: giving a cat a pill can feel like preparing for battle. Hissing, hiding, and Houdini-level escapes are par for the course. But what if pill time didn’t have to be a fight?
Meet Digit, a resilient and spirited cat who almost didn’t survive his first year. Diagnosed with a rare blood condition, he now needs daily medication to stay alive. What started as a stressful routine has transformed into something surprisingly sweet, with Digit even looking forward to his pills.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com
This is Digit—a cat who nearly didn’t make it past kittenhood
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
At 9 months old, he had lost all his energy—and only had 4% red blood cells
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
He was diagnosed with pure red cell aplasia, a rare condition that makes it hard to produce red blood cells
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
“He was minutes from no longer being here,” said his human, Kait
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Now, he needs daily pills and regular vet visits for the rest of his life
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Like most cats, Digit hated taking pills at first—every dose was a fight
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Kait didn’t give up. She sought help from vet techs, cat behaviorists, and an online community
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
“It was a rough start… but we’ve come a very long way,” she shared
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Pill time slowly turned into bonding time—with patience, positive reinforcement, and Churu
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Kait started offering Digit a choice: small pill or big pill first
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Every time, Digit lifts his paw to pick the smaller one—his way of taking control
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
That tiny gesture made a huge difference—it gave him agency
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
And after the pills? Digit gets love, praise, and his favorite treat
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Today, Digit not only cooperates—he gets excited for pill time
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Kait credits cooperative care training and learning to read cat body language
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
“Don’t be discouraged,” she says. “It took time, but you can get there too”
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
Digit’s story is a reminder that with love, patience, and the right approach—even pill time can be pawsitive
Image credits: pixel.n.friends
