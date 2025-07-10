Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cat Hated Taking Pills Until His Human Found A Brilliant Way To Make It Work
Gray cat wearing a yellow harness making a funny face, showing how a cat hated taking pills before a clever solution.
User submission
Animals, Cats

Cat Hated Taking Pills Until His Human Found A Brilliant Way To Make It Work

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Most cat parents know the struggle: giving a cat a pill can feel like preparing for battle. Hissing, hiding, and Houdini-level escapes are par for the course. But what if pill time didn’t have to be a fight?

Meet Digit, a resilient and spirited cat who almost didn’t survive his first year. Diagnosed with a rare blood condition, he now needs daily medication to stay alive. What started as a stressful routine has transformed into something surprisingly sweet, with Digit even looking forward to his pills.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

RELATED:

    This is Digit—a cat who nearly didn’t make it past kittenhood

    Gray and white cat with yellow eyes looking up, wearing a collar, related to cat hated taking pills story.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    At 9 months old, he had lost all his energy—and only had 4% red blood cells

    Gray and white cat wearing a collar sitting on a wooden floor with a toy fish in the background, cat hated taking pills.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    He was diagnosed with pure red cell aplasia, a rare condition that makes it hard to produce red blood cells

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gray and white cat with yellow eyes relaxing on a blanket, showing a calm expression related to cat pill challenges.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    “He was minutes from no longer being here,” said his human, Kait

    Gray and white cat with green eyes sitting on a blanket, showing the cat hated taking pills before a new method was found.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, he needs daily pills and regular vet visits for the rest of his life

    Young woman with green hair smiling at her gray cat wearing a collar, showing a cat hated taking pills but now comfortable.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gray and white cat wearing a red collar looking up, showing the cat hated taking pills until a brilliant method was found.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Like most cats, Digit hated taking pills at first—every dose was a fight

    Cat wearing a bow tie being gently given a pill by a human using a calm and clever technique at home.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Kait didn’t give up. She sought help from vet techs, cat behaviorists, and an online community

    Woman posing closely with her cat wearing a bow tie, showing a clever way to help a cat taking pills.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was a rough start… but we’ve come a very long way,” she shared

    Woman gently sitting with her cat who hated taking pills until his human found a brilliant way to make it work

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Pill time slowly turned into bonding time—with patience, positive reinforcement, and Churu

    Woman feeding a pill to a gray and white cat sitting on the floor, showing a clever way to give pills to cats.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Kait started offering Digit a choice: small pill or big pill first

    Woman giving a pill to a cat who hated taking pills until his human found a brilliant way to make it work.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Every time, Digit lifts his paw to pick the smaller one—his way of taking control

    Gray and white cat with green eyes, wearing a collar, sitting indoors with medication bottles on a table in the background.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That tiny gesture made a huge difference—it gave him agency

    Gray and white cat looking up next to an interactive feeding bowl, illustrating a cat hated taking pills solution.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    And after the pills? Digit gets love, praise, and his favorite treat

    Gray and white cat wearing a yellow harness, winking and licking lips, showing cat hated taking pills behavior.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, Digit not only cooperates—he gets excited for pill time

    Gray and white cat wearing a bowtie standing on hind legs against a couch, showing attitude toward taking pills.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Kait credits cooperative care training and learning to read cat body language

    Gray and white cat with green eyes looking up, showcasing a pet that hated taking pills until a new method worked.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Don’t be discouraged,” she says. “It took time, but you can get there too”

    Gray and white cat lying on its back on a yellow blanket, relaxing in a cozy bedroom environment.

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Digit’s story is a reminder that with love, patience, and the right approach—even pill time can be pawsitive

    Gray and white cat wearing a red and black sweater, looking alert after hating taking pills until human found a way to make it work

    Image credits: pixel.n.friends

    Digit’s experience opened up a conversation among pet owners about the ups and downs of pill time

    Text post describing how a cat hated taking pills but was medicated successfully over three years by his human.

    Cat hated taking pills until his human used a special gadget to make medicine time easier and stress-free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cat reluctantly taking pills with a human using a clever method to make the process easier and stress-free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cat showing resistance to taking pills while his human finds a clever way to make it easier and successful.

    Comment about a cat refusing to take meds due to hating pills, expressing hope that it will get easier.

    Comment praising a gentlemanly cat’s behavior, expressing amazement and calling him a good boy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cat reluctantly taking pills with a creative method used by his human to make it work smoothly and safely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post sharing a story about a cat that hated taking pills and pretended to be dead to avoid them.

    User comment about kittens taking pills easily, highlighting trust and relationship with pets for successful pill administration.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cat
    pets
    Vote arrow up

    37

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    37

    Open list comments

    0

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT