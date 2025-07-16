Drawing Comics Helped Me Cope With My Emotions, Here Are 17 Of Them
I draw myself as a cartoon character in order to process my feelings and express my thoughts. It's a fun way to acknowledge and celebrate what it's like to be human — the good and the bad!
I started drawing cartoons several years ago after being diagnosed with a mental health disorder. I did the same thing a few years later when I was unemployed and struggling to find a job. It's such a great outlet for stress, and I love that I can talk about some serious topics in a way that invites other people to relate to my experiences because they see themselves in my work.
I Got A Fitness Tracker Watch!
As you can tell, I'm the sort of person who has lots of bright ideas and good intentions... but also loves reverting to creature comforts.
I'm currently drawing a daily diary comic to process and record the little things that happen in my everyday life. Sometimes the comic strips are thoughtful or a little bit sad, but most of the time they're fun and silly. Occasionally, they're a little bit naughty too!
I publish them on my Instagram account, and I have a free Substack newsletter for anyone who wants a little something light-hearted to look forward to in their inbox every morning, amidst all the spam and boring work stuff.
Carbs Are My Coping Strategy
Well, it was worth a try – and I get points for bothering to cook at all! Sorry, I didn’t have anything more inspiring to share with you today. The thing is, since starting antidepressants, I haven’t been able to cry. Occasionally, I managed to shed a single tear, which is highly unsatisfying. I think I needed to cry this evening, but because I couldn’t, carbs were my coping strategy. Lots and lots of carbs.
Domestic Goddess
There is a magic way to do this, but I’ve never tried it – something about rolling up the duvet? I should probably look it up on YouTube, but apparently I prefer the battle.
I'm really enjoying the project, even though it's a challenge to come up with new ideas all the time. But I love that I'm achieving something small for myself every single day. I hope you enjoy them and follow my work.
Doing Housework During A Heatwave
Bit of a naughty one this is, but I couldn't resist. Have you ever done the housework in the nude? It's actually very comfortable, just make sure to close the curtains!
Things That Bring Me Joy
It's all about those little pleasures in life...
That Friday Feeling
The antidepressant I'm on has a very short half-life, and from what I've read from people on it, missing a dose, or even taking your pill a little later than usual, isn't good news... so watch this space?
Hot And Bothered
Also, fun fact, certain medications (like antidepressants) can make it hard for your body to regulate heat, making you less likely to feel thirst cues and more likely to dehydrate and become unwell... not so fun when it happens to you... It happened to me the next day (or today, as I'm posting this cartoon). Look after yourselves in the heat.
I Submit Cartoons To The New Yorker
Some might say it was bad luck... Friday 13th, but I'm just thrilled that The New Yorker actually emailed me. It feels like a positive step in the right direction, and everyone gets their first cartoon submission rejected, right? Okay, not everyone, I have read about some witty genius getting a first cartoon accepted -- but it's not usual! In fact, there are cartoonists who submit cartoons for YEARS before they get their first O.K. (wasn't Bob Mankoff one of them?) So this is definitely a win in my book. Now I have to come up with 10 more...
Biggest Mouth Contest
Obviously, the birds weren’t aware that they had been enrolled in this contest – they were just going about their usual business, hunting and gathering, while I was letting my imagination run away with itself while stuffing my face with chocolate buttons!
I've Missed A Dose Of My Antidepressant
My precious Saturday…stolen! Curses.
The Meaning Of Life
Walking the dog is always good thinking time.
Funny Things Dogs Do
Today was a tough day, so here's a funny story that occurred over the weekend instead. And before any haters quip in that I'm abusing my dog, my neighbor totally got it, and said her sister does exactly the same thing with her dog - phew! I'm not a terrible dog owner, I'm perfectly normal. It's just fascinating to observe your pet behave like a wild animal, occasionally, right? Or is it just me and my neighbour's sister?
The Misery Of Weighing Yourself
Does anyone else do this, just to shave off a few pounds? No? Just me then.
Running Errands In A Heatwave
So annoying...
Sweating Like A Sinner
I’m sure people must think I am exaggerating, but I have literally had to start putting kitchen roll in my handbag so that I can discreetly dab my face whenever I come across an empty aisle in Morrisons. And I have begun to consciously walk very slowly, like an old-age pensioner, so as not to break out in a sweat – because once it starts, well, it’s not a pretty sight.
Bedtime Routine
This is the usual bedtime routine, because Fig, my cat, likes to be spooned or sleep as close to my face as possible! So no matter how many times I turn over in the night... he will follow.
Too Much Love
The buds were so beautiful, hot pink, but they just never opened. It was very sad. Have to say, this isn't the only gardening disaster I've encountered this year. My tomato plants all perished before I got them out into the garden, which was largely my fault for letting them fry on my windowsill. My sweet peas grew so tall and all the flowers came out, but now the lower leaves have all turned yellow and the whole plant is withering away. My entire garden is a tragedy.