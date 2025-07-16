I draw myself as a cartoon character in order to process my feelings and express my thoughts. It's a fun way to acknowledge and celebrate what it's like to be human — the good and the bad!

I started drawing cartoons several years ago after being diagnosed with a mental health disorder. I did the same thing a few years later when I was unemployed and struggling to find a job. It's such a great outlet for stress, and I love that I can talk about some serious topics in a way that invites other people to relate to my experiences because they see themselves in my work.

