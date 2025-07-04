Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Dialogue”: An Anamorphic Drawing Installation At The Purkutaide Exhibition In Helsinki, Finland
Anamorphic drawing installation with black and white patterns and distorted furniture at the Purkutaide exhibition in Helsinki.
Art & Design, Visual Art

“Dialogue”: An Anamorphic Drawing Installation At The Purkutaide Exhibition In Helsinki, Finland

As the visitor walks along the path, he sees how the original observations of the work change. Like many of the truths in the installation, people’s opinions are also based on perspectives shaped by their environment and life situation. In a better world, things can be discussed through dialogue. Dialogue requires sufficient safety. Safety is created through appreciation. Appreciation is built on the ability to look at things from other people’s perspectives and accept them as subjectively true.

Janne Parviainen (b. 1980) is a Helsinki-based painter, light artist, and cartoonist. Janne Parviainen’s light art photographs have gained a lot of worldwide visibility and have been published in numerous magazines and blogs, including National Geographic, Helsingin Sanomat, Wired, and Juxtapoz. His light art installations have been exhibited at multiple light art events and festivals in Finland and abroad.

More info: jannepaint.com | Instagram | Facebook

