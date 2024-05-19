Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Truly Devilish Move”: Woman’s Clever Revenge On Ex Resurrects Their Friendship
Couples, Relationships

A breakup can be a curse or blessing, depending on, well, a lot of factors. Was it mutual? Did someone cheat? For some “moving on” means drunkenly texting rude messages to their ex, for others, it’s taking a short vacation to reflect. Others, however, go the extra mile to seek revenge.

A man took to the subreddit r/pettyrevenge to share how his ex channeled her inner vengeful spirits to torture him. According to him, she took months to plan her payback which included taking ransom from him for his missing jigsaw puzzles. Keep reading to learn about the dramatic turn of events in this peculiar breakup story.

Breakups can be tough, especially when an ex makes it their life’s mission to torture you

Image credits: rivage / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A man shared how his ex gf took months to plan revenge against him

Image credits: Adrian Swancar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RLTheis / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ben Stern / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: JustABitOfDeving

Cultural plays a role in the way people behave after a breakup

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Sometimes after a breakup, individuals feel like lashing out or getting back at the person who broke their heart. They do this to restore balance and fill the void in their life. Taking vengeance seems like a natural part of the process. You want the person to feel the pain you are going through. However, the emotions that fuel revenge differ across cultures.

According to a study, some things that might upset an American might not make a Korean angry. People from different cultures react uniquely to situations that hurt them. Also, there’s a difference in the way men and women deal with heartbreaks.

Ending an emotional bond with your partner, even when it is the right thing to do, is quite difficult. However, chances are men don’t express their pain openly due to societal norms and gender expectations. On the other hand, women are more comfortable expressing their feelings, in some cases, by channeling their anger into seeking revenge.

Psychologist Melanie Schilling told HuffPost Australia, “Research shows that women need to connect [feelings] and men need to do something [action]. It’s not uncommon to see post-breakup women in huddles of girlfriends, sharing a cocktail and the intimate details of the breakup. It’s equally common to see men starting a new sport, going on a holiday, or getting online and seeking a new relationship.”

Women feel more pain than men according to science

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A study conducted by Binghamton University and University College London found that women experience more emotional and physical pain compared to men post-breakup. The research, which included over 5,000 participants across 96 countries, revealed that while women may initially take longer to grieve, they feel emotionally stronger as time goes on.

For instance, it might be an uphill battle for a woman to do basic things like getting out of bed right after the breakup. But with time, they are able to feel better. On the other hand, men usually struggle more to fully recover from a heartbreak. They often move on without the same level of emotional healing.

Breakups also make a person question their self-worth. It might crush your self-confidence. Sometimes, men tend to think they are not good-looking or worthy of love after they break off a relationship. Imagine going through emotional distress while your ex is trying to make your life hell.

It’s intriguing to see how far people can go to seek revenge on the person they once dated. Here, it feels like the man’s girlfriend graduated from the School of Petty Revenge with top honors. But hey, at least it makes for a good breakup story, right? What do you think of his ex’s action? How would you have reacted? Let us know.

People had some intriguing follow-up questions for the guy

Folks online loved the woman’s petty revenge idea

