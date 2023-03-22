Know-It-All Customer Tells Technicians To Do What They’re Told, Gets His Equipment Broken

Dealing with annoyed customers is a subtle form of art. Employees must know what to say to appease them, or else they run the risk of them exploding in the store and yelling at the manager. Sometimes employees will do their darnedest to help upset clients, putting up with the shouting and the pouting without a single word of thanks.

In u/JohnDGardner’s case, finding common ground with the customer was impossible as he demanded things be done his way. For his arrogance, he got burned, literally and figuratively.

The Original Poster of the story used to work as a circuit breaker tester way back when. He used to test the kind of circuit breakers that are in electrical panels at homes, but only bigger, industrial versions of them.

An important thing he details – circuit breakers may have two over-current conditions – thermal and magnetic. Most of the time, they have both, but sometimes, in special cases, things may have only magnetic, for example, fire pumps.

The poster was working with a customer representative and checking many breakers for him. When a fire pump came up, he only tested the magnetic components, but the customer demanded he check the thermals too, which it didn’t have.

The customer even signed a waiver that he knew what he was doing, and against OP’s better judgment, he demanded they start the procedure. OP, knowing they were in for a show, invited a colleague over and started testing. The testing was supposed to take 300 seconds, but smoke started billowing out of the breaker before a minute was up. The customer rep ended up not only embarrassed but also needed to run out to get a replacement breaker for the pump.

Sometimes, well-informed customers are awesome. They know what they want, they’re more open to your suggestions, and you can have fun by having a conversation with them. The flipside of that is that sometimes you get people who think that they know your entire industry way better than you.

Sometimes they’ll want to show how much more they know than you, others are just looking for that small feeling of superiority. In OP’s story, they had the chance to teach a lesson to that customer, but knowing how to make the customer feel good and sell them what they want is often more tricky than it seems.

Cedia suggests that you should avoid being angry and smile and be friendly. And if you let them talk long enough, it’s possible that they may end up buying something. Especially if it matches their sensibilities – those of a well-versed buyer.

The know-it-alls may also be unwilling to believe you without any sources, so it’s usually good to speak only the facts about the product without providing your opinion. Another good play may be to show them what it says about the product on the box, as that is often a reputable source in their eyes.

It may also be very difficult to take a perceived assault from a customer, but you should remember that this isn’t personal, Customer Service Zone says. It’s likely a way for the customer to feel good about themselves, and if you try to get defensive or fight them, you’re most likely going to lose in the end.

If they make a mistake that you must correct, it’s a good idea to correct them indirectly. Instead of calling their mistake out, you may pawn it off on the manual being incorrect or a similar technicality. You could also leave some wiggle room for doubt so that they don’t feel too upset with this confrontation.

You may also win out by stroking the customer’s ego, even a little, praising their knowledge in that area. Finally, you should tread carefully, as there may come a time when the customer DOES know it all. After all, there’s no shame in making a mistake or not knowing something and owning up to it.

The post collected more than 4 thousand upvotes, with nearly 300 comments. Commenters laughed at the client rep, especially emphasizing the guy’s cluelessness for still going through with the test even after having to sign a waiver. People also enjoyed the fact that the person who touted himself as being an engineer got schooled by technicians he was looking down on, which must’ve made it difficult on the ole self-esteem.

Commenters had fun laughing at the customer, especially for having his “I’m an engineer” mindset confronted

