Designer Clothes With Embroidery For Dolls: Little Darling And Ruby Red Fashion Friends (7 Pics)
I create clothes, shoes and accessories for Ruby Red, Little Darling, Blythe, Paola Reina dolls. Sewing, knitting and embroidery are the three passions that I mix into my work.
My specialty is experimenting with details. You can always see something new and never find any repetition in my products. They are always in a single copy because I have lots of creative personality.
More info: inspireuplift.com
Those dolls have better style than me. 🙈😅
Very cute!
Those dolls have better style than me. 🙈😅
Very cute!