Designer Clothes With Embroidery For Dolls: Little Darling And Ruby Red Fashion Friends (7 Pics)
Design, Needle and Thread

Ekaterina
Community member

I create clothes, shoes and accessories for Ruby Red, Little Darling, Blythe, Paola Reina dolls. Sewing, knitting and embroidery are the three passions that I mix into my work.

My specialty is experimenting with details. You can always see something new and never find any repetition in my products. They are always in a single copy because I have lots of creative personality.

More info: inspireuplift.com

Knitted dresses for dolls: Little Darling and Ruby Red Fashion Friends

Lilac outfit for Ruby Red Fashion Friends doll

Embroidered linen skirt, blouse and lace-up boots for Ruby Red doll

Embroidered sweater for Little Darling doll

Embroidered sweater for Ruby Red Fashion Friends doll

Embroidered jumpsuits for dolls: Little Darling and Ruby Red Fashion Friends

Sleeveless dress for Little darling doll

Share your thoughts
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those dolls have better style than me. 🙈😅

0
0points
reply
POST
