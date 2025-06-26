Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Design That Breathes And Remembers You
Three modern posters with abstract patterns displayed outdoors, showcasing design that breathes and remembers you.
Design That Breathes And Remembers You

Not everything we feel has a shape. But I try to give it one anyway. I’ve always been drawn to what can’t be seen: breath, emotion, memory, tension, the way time folds around us when we’re unsure of what’s next. As a motion and systems designer, I don’t just make things move—I make them respond. React. Remember.

My work isn’t about spectacle. It’s about presence. It listens. It shifts when you do. It breathes. In Synthetic Nature, I built a living ecosystem of digital creatures that evolve in response to your breath and movement. These organisms aren’t animated—they’re alive, in a way. They twitch, grow, stretch, and recede depending on your nearness.

More info: eleanoryang.net

    What began as an exploration of environmental input and generative typography became something more personal: a portrait of emotional proximity. What does it mean to be here? To feel seen, not through image, but through interaction? That question followed me into Forensic Architecture, a speculative rebranding project that reimagines how truth is visualized. Inspired by the real-life work of the research agency that investigates state violence and human rights abuses through spatial evidence, I built an identity system that moves like the cases themselves: layered, fragmented, slowly coming into focus. The system becomes a living archive—one that refuses stillness. Because when truth is buried or manipulated, clarity doesn’t come all at once. It reveals itself in motion.

    APRES Frame 2

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    APRES Frame 3

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    In APRES, a quiet animation rooted in Chinese aesthetics, I leaned into softness. The project explores transformation and emotional resilience—not as grand gestures, but as gentle, necessary deconstruction. The transitions are fluid; the textures are organic. It’s an ode to impermanence. To the feeling of dissolving just enough to become someone new.

    What ties all of these together isn’t a medium or a tool—it’s an obsession with systems. Emotional ones. Social ones. Invisible ones.

    APRES Frame 4

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    APRES Frame 5

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    I want my work to feel like stepping into a moment that’s already breathing without you—but shifts as soon as you arrive.

    Some of the systems I build are interactive. Others are metaphorical. But all of them ask the same question:
    How do we make the unseen felt?
    Design, for me, is not just about clarity or beauty—it’s about mystery. Atmosphere. Feeling.

    I don’t want my work to tell you what to feel. I want it to sit with you, like a breath you didn’t know you were holding.

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Synthetic Nature DNA Wall

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Synthetic Nature Mesh Wall

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Synthetic Nature Museum signage

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Forensic Architecture Advertisement

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Synthetic Nature Museum Banner

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Forensic Architecture Cases Poster

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

    Synthetic Nature Poster

    Design That Breathes And Remembers You

