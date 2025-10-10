Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sibling Refuses To Keep Paying Rent To Parents After Finding Out Sister Lives Rent Free
Woman holding a cup in a kitchen, caring for a plant, reflecting on sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents.
Family, Relationships

Sibling Refuses To Keep Paying Rent To Parents After Finding Out Sister Lives Rent Free

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that favoritism toward another person leads to nowhere good. It is most especially damaging among families if one sibling is blatantly more favored than the other. 

What can worsen this situation is if the parents refuse to acknowledge these biases when called out and instead try to turn the tables on the affronted child. 

This is precisely what happened in the story you’re about to read. And as you may expect, the outcome was nothing less than dramatic. Scroll down for the entire text.

RELATED:

    Blatant favoritism can be prevalent among many families

    Woman in casual clothes holding a cup by the window in a kitchen, symbolizing sibling refusing to pay rent to parents.

    Image credits: Dimaberlin/Envato (not the actual photo)

    This was a situation among a family of four where both children were still living with their parents

    Text discussing a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a sibling about financial struggles and frustration after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    Text excerpt about sibling offering to pay more rent after realizing sister lives rent free, discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent.

    Conversation text showing a sibling learning their sister lives rent free, sparking anger about rent payment fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Middle-aged siblings in a home office discussing rent payments and family finances with a laptop and notebooks nearby.

    Image credits:  zamrznutitonovi/Envato (not the actual photo)

    They decided to sit down and talk it out, which only led to a volatile moment

    Text describing a family discussion where sibling refuses to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation showing a sibling angrily confronting sister about refusing to keep paying rent after discovering she lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free, causing family conflict.

    Conversation text shows sibling refusing to pay rent until sister pays, highlighting rent-free living conflict with parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing a sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering their sister lives rent free at parents' house.

    Text conversation showing a sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after finding out sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people having a serious conversation outdoors, illustrating sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after discovery.

    Image credits: Peakstock/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the author, the parents refused to acknowledge what they did

    Text image showing a statement expressing frustration about stopping rent payments to parents after discovering the sister lives rent free.

    Text of someone typing about their parents discussing how their children are rotten and how things were better back in their home country.

    Image credits: anonymous 

    Being the “golden child” also comes with significant drawbacks

    Young woman smiling thoughtfully, representing sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after sister lives rent free

    Image credits: Masson-Simon/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

     It’s easier to see the pain that the less-favored child may be enduring from their biased parents. However, the golden child also has their fair share of struggles. 

    University of Missouri professor Dr. Megan Gilligan conducted a study and found that the favored child may also feel deep emotional distress. As she tells the BBC, the person may likewise experience the depressive symptoms that the less-favored child tends to go through. 

    What exacerbates these situations is that parents may intensify their biases once their children reach adulthood. According to Penn State University social psychologist Ilan Shira, parents may favor their children who live closer to them, share the same parental values, and provide emotional and financial support. 

    Favoritism can be less damaging if parents are transparent about it

    Young woman confronting older woman outside, illustrating sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free.

    Image credits:  Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shira offered a caveat when it comes to parental favoritism: it can only be problematic when “there are consistent and arbitrary differences in treatment.”

    “In cases where favoritism is unavoidable (e.g., with newborns, needier children), parents who explain its necessity to the other children can usually offset any negative consequences,” Shira wrote in an article for Psychology Today

    Northeastern University applied psychology professor Laurie Kramer shared a similar sentiment. She emphasized the importance of parents addressing such situations “in a sensitive manner,” where none of their children feel like they are taking the blame or feel at fault.  

    “You can have more open conversations on all sides to understand,” she said. 

    Instead of explaining why they weren’t making their daughter pay the same amount of rent, the parents lashed out at their child, who was merely airing their grievances. Worse, they blatantly took sides, which led to the explosive argument. 

    The author was justified in their actions, and it doesn’t seem like the situation will improve anytime soon. It may be best for them to move out and prioritize protecting their peace.

    Many people sided with the author

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after sister lives rent free with parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    Sibling refuses to pay rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free while parents complain about finances.

    Comment explaining sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after finding out sister lives rent free, causing family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after finding out sister lives rent free with parents.

    Comment from user alissa2579 discussing rent payments and suggesting finding another place to live in a sibling rent dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing unfair rent situation where sibling refuses to pay parents after sister lives rent free, calling it unfair.

    Comment highlighting a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free, shared on a forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit discussing a sibling who refuses to keep paying rent to parents after learning sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free, highlighting fairness in payments.

    Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to pay rent after learning sister lives rent free, suggesting moving out to enforce fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment about a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after learning sister lives rent free.

    Comment from user JuliusTweezer discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free.

    Comment on sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free, advising to move out and find roommates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free and advice on moving out.

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after finding out sister lives rent free with parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing refusal to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free, highlighting unfairness and high cost.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free from parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment about a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing serious favoritism and a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after learning sister lives rent free.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free with parents.

    Sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free under the same roof.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on sibling refusing to keep paying rent after learning sister lives rent free, advising to move out for better options.

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to pay rent while sister lives rent free, suggesting fair rent distribution and savings tips.

    Reddit comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after finding out sister lives rent free, calling situation unfair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some thought everyone involved was at fault

    Comment discussing a sibling refusing to pay rent after discovering sister lives rent free, advising to move out or get a roommate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising sibling to stop paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free, highlighting family financial conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing rent payment issues between siblings and parents in a family conflict scenario.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing parents for being spineless after sibling refuses to keep paying rent.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on sibling refusing to keep paying rent to parents after learning sister lives rent free, suggesting moving out.

    Comment discussing sibling conflict over parents’ unequal rent payments and resentment about sister living rent free.

    Comment discussing rent conflict where sibling refuses to pay rent after learning sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user discusses sibling refusing to keep paying rent after sister lives rent free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sibling refusing to keep paying rent after discovering sister lives rent free at parents' house.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT