Sibling Refuses To Keep Paying Rent To Parents After Finding Out Sister Lives Rent Free

It’s easier to see the pain that the less-favored child may be enduring from their biased parents. However, the golden child also has their fair share of struggles.
University of Missouri professor Dr. Megan Gilligan conducted a study and found that the favored child may also feel deep emotional distress. As she tells the BBC, the person may likewise experience the depressive symptoms that the less-favored child tends to go through.
What exacerbates these situations is that parents may intensify their biases once their children reach adulthood. According to Penn State University social psychologist Ilan Shira, parents may favor their children who live closer to them, share the same parental values, and provide emotional and financial support.
Favoritism can be less damaging if parents are transparent about it
Young woman confronting older woman outside, illustrating sibling refuses to keep paying rent to parents after discovering sister lives rent free.
Shira offered a caveat when it comes to parental favoritism: it can only be problematic when “there are consistent and arbitrary differences in treatment.”
“In cases where favoritism is unavoidable (e.g., with newborns, needier children), parents who explain its necessity to the other children can usually offset any negative consequences,” Shira wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
Northeastern University applied psychology professor Laurie Kramer shared a similar sentiment. She emphasized the importance of parents addressing such situations “in a sensitive manner,” where none of their children feel like they are taking the blame or feel at fault.
“You can have more open conversations on all sides to understand,” she said.
Instead of explaining why they weren’t making their daughter pay the same amount of rent, the parents lashed out at their child, who was merely airing their grievances. Worse, they blatantly took sides, which led to the explosive argument.
The author was justified in their actions, and it doesn’t seem like the situation will improve anytime soon. It may be best for them to move out and prioritize protecting their peace.
Many people sided with the author
However, some thought everyone involved was at fault
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
