DIL Sick Of MIL’s Jokes Questioning Baby’s Paternity, Bans Her From Delivery, She’s Hysterical

Having a baby is a magical moment that’s deeply personal for the pregnant person and their spouse. Although a lot of family members may have opinions on what to do during it and who should be there, it’s ultimately up to the person giving birth to decide.

That’s why one expecting mother decided that her rude mother-in-law wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room. She made this decision because of the other woman’s disparaging “jokes” about the child’s paternity. This obviously made her mother-in-law very angry.

Rude family members should automatically lose their privileges if they can’t show other people the proper respect

The poster explained that her mother-in-law had been “joking” for months about her grandkid’s paternity and that her son was probably not the father

The woman told her husband how uncomfortable she was about his mother’s comments, so the man talked to his mom, but she just brushed it off

Eventually, when the woman was going to deliver, her mother-in-law insisted on being in the room to see her grandchild being born

The poster refused to let her husband’s mom in the delivery room, which made the other lady cry and think she was being punished

It seems like right from the beginning of her pregnancy, the woman had to deal with her entitled mother-in-law’s comments about her child’s paternity. The other lady kept passing her mean comments off as jokes, but the OP knew that she was intentionally saying such things to rile her up.

Sometimes, grandparents and parents may butt heads over the silliest things. Some grandparents often don’t know how to take a step back and let the next generation figure things out for themselves. This pushy approach might make the young couple feel stifled and cause many conflicts, which is exactly what seemed to be happening in this case.

The man’s mother wasn’t just being pushy; she was also very disrespectful. She didn’t seem to realize how rude her comments were toward her daughter-in-law. Although it is estimated that between 5% and 20% of men aren’t the real fathers to their children, these cases only occur in specific situations. There was no real reason for the older woman to doubt her son’s wife.

This situation between the mother-in-law and the OP put a strain on their relationship. There was nothing the woman could do because her husband also refused to step in and set clear boundaries with his mom. Therefore, she just had to deal with all of the mean comments on her own.

Things became much more heated when the woman was about to deliver. Her husband’s mom insisted on being in the delivery room because she wanted to see her grandkid being born. This is when the OP decided to put her foot down and stop the woman from coming in. She told the nurses that she didn’t want such negative energy near her or her baby.

Pregnant people are the only ones who need to decide who they want around them during the birthing process. It is such an intimate moment that only folks whom they really trust should be there with them. It might disappoint some people if they don’t get to share in the experience, but it isn’t their decision to make.

During this intense time, it is also important for the pregnant individual’s partner to step in and advocate for their needs. It might not be easy to set boundaries with family members, but it’s essential to maintain one’s mental health and peace. That’s why the man should have stood up to his entitled mom and told her to stop making such jokes in the first place.

The woman’s decision to not have her mother-in-law in the delivery room obviously didn’t go down well. The other woman was extremely angry and kept saying mean things. The poster’s husband tried to find a compromise instead of backing up his wife.

Do you think the OP made the right choice by banning her husband’s mom from the delivery room? Do share your honest thoughts with us.

Netizens sided with the pregnant woman and were glad that the entitled in-law got put in her place