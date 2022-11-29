People frequently find it hard to describe their feelings, even to themselves, making it even more difficult to communicate them to others. Many turn to books and inspiring quotes online because, often, it's easier to relate to someone else's thoughts and feelings than to identify your own. Thus, when we find a meme, TikTok, or an Instagram post with a deep breakup message written in a fancy font, we choose to interact with it by hitting the "like," "share," or "save" button. Doing so conveys that we can relate to the post or that it sparked a particular emotion in us.

Thus the abundance of accounts across multiple media platforms sharing relatable content with their users, whether deep love messages or short inspirational quotes. One such account sharing short deep quotes is Deepest Messages on Instagram. "You can," states the description of the account with over 1 million followers that gained its popularity through sharing words put into pictures. Besides posts featuring funny, self-deprecating jokes, followers can find powerful deep quotes or short positive messages featured on the account.

Below, we've compiled some of the best posts from the page featuring both humorous and deep, important messages. And while some might cause you to crack a smile or have a giggle, some may hit right in the soft spot. There's something to discover for every mood and occasion. Was there an important message that hit home for you? Any in particular made you break into a smile? Make sure to let us know by giving it an upvote!

