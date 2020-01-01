ADVERTISEMENT

I taught myself to decorate cakes with buttercream using palette knives. I had seen buttercream artists decorate cakes on Instagram, and in my quest to learn just that, I’ve developed my own, unique cake decorating style.

To challenge myself, I asked my friends to find pictures on the internet that inspire them, as well as name any flower they would like to see me attempt. I pull colors from each image, and design my cakes based on those color profiles and incorporate the flower of choice into my cake. The result not only keeps me sharp as an artist, but I am also always surprised at how pleased I am with the results.

A completed cake can take anywhere from an hour to five hours to decorate depending on the size of the cake and the difficulty of the design.

For my latest painted cake designs, please visit my Instagram profile.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ranunculus

Ranunculus

Report

Final score:
23points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Peonies

Peonies

Report

Final score:
23points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Roses

Roses

Report

Final score:
22points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
lilymacdennard avatar
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
Community Member
3 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG this is a friggin masterpiece! Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us! Just asking-how long did it take to ake this?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Dahlias

Dahlias

Report

Final score:
20points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Gladiolus

Gladiolus

Report

Final score:
19points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
lilymacdennard avatar
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
Community Member
3 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one-I almost stopped breathing......these are by far the most beautiful cakes I've ever seen! It would pain me to eat this---

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Dahlias

Dahlias

Report

Final score:
17points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Peonies

Peonies

Report

Final score:
16points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

David Austin Roses

David Austin Roses

Report

Final score:
16points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
lilymacdennard avatar
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
IT'S THE SWEET ONE
Community Member
3 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is stunningly real-I can literally smell the roses through the screen!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Wisteria

Wisteria

Report

Final score:
15points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Delphinium

Delphinium

Report

Final score:
15points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Anemone

Anemone

Report

Final score:
14points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas

Report

Final score:
13points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Thistle

Thistle

Report

Final score:
12points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Daisies

Daisies

Report

Final score:
11points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Echinacea

Echinacea

Report

Final score:
11points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Roses

Roses

Report

Final score:
10points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Sundew

Sundew

Report

Final score:
9points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Wax Flowers

Wax Flowers

Report

Final score:
9points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Lavender

Lavender

Report

Final score:
9points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Ranunculus

Ranunculus

Report

Final score:
9points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Anthurium

Anthurium

Report

Final score:
8points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Forget-Me-Nots

Forget-Me-Nots

Report

Final score:
8points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Anemone

Anemone

Report

Final score:
8points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Dahlias

Dahlias

Report

Final score:
8points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Azaleas

Azaleas

Report

Final score:
8points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Heather

Heather

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hollyhocks

Hollyhocks

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Poppies

Poppies

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Irises

Irises

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Lilacs

Lilacs

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Protea

Protea

Report

Final score:
7points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Scabiosa

Scabiosa

Report

Final score:
6points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Peonies

Peonies

Report

Final score:
6points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Anthurium

Anthurium

Report

Final score:
6points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Poppies

Poppies

Report

Final score:
6points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Tulips

Tulips

Report

Final score:
6points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Roses

Roses

Report

Final score:
5points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Bird Of Paradise

Bird Of Paradise

Report

Final score:
5points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Poppies

Poppies

Report

Final score:
5points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
#40

'murica

'murica

Report

Final score:
3points
Miri Nadler
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!