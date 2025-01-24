Woman Refuses To Let Kleptomaniac Into Her Home, Gets Labeled “Mean Girl” And “Ableist”

ADVERTISEMENT

Our friends often say more about us than we ever could, which is why it’s so important to choose them wisely.

This Redditor certainly kept it in mind when she joined a women’s social club, hoping to meet new people after moving to a different city. As she got to know the group, she bonded with a handful of women who shared her interests and invited them over for a cozy hangout at her place. However, she left one member—who openly bragged about being “a total klepto”—off the guest list.

What she didn’t expect was how much backlash her decision would cause. Now, she’s unsure if she’s the one who was in the wrong. Read on for the full story.

The woman invited a few new acquaintances to her place but left out someone who called herself “a total klepto”

What she didn’t expect was how much backlash her decision would cause

Some readers took the time to explain the ableist remarks about kleptomania and their implications

Many felt the author wasn’t at fault for her decision

But others argued that she had overreacted