A curious Reddit user asked “What's a myth about your profession that you want to debunk?” and professionals from across the internet gave their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote the replies that taught you something new!

Nevertheless, between mass media and just plain ol’ stereotypes, there are all sorts of misconceptions many of us believe about different careers. So what better way to educate yourself than through the magic of the internet?

As you enter the workforce , it becomes pretty clear that most jobs actually involve a lot of busy work that might not be visible to the naked eye. A chef might spend all day prepping ingredients without “cooking” a single dish, while a teacher may spend more time grading papers than standing in front of a classroom.

#1 Veterinary medicine is not a happy-go-lucky career choice where you get to deal with cute animals rather than people. Most of your patients are sick and/or scared, and every case involves a fraught negotiation with their stressed-out human.

#2 IT. Rebooting is NOT a waste of time and solves a remarkable number of problems.

#3 Anesthesiologist: you're not asleep you are anesthetized. When you're asleep and someone stabs you, you wake up.

#4 People in minimum wage retail and restaurant jobs are not all high school dropouts or losers who wish they had gotten better educations.

#5 There is sooooo much more to the speech-language pathologist scope of practice than working with kids who stutter or can't say their "r"s. An entire half of the field is in the adult medical setting working with people who have dementia, swallowing disorders, oral cancer, strokes, Parkinson's disease, and voice disorders, plus some other niche areas like transgender voice or accent modification. The pediatric half of the field also works with AAC devices, social skills, literacy development, syntax, executive functioning, writing, feeding, and more.

#6 Bartender here. No I am not hitting on you, I just want a good tip and maybe a nice review with my name so boss knows I'm working hard

#7 Teachers have very little say in anything. We advocate the best we can but most of the time it’s out of our hands including holding children back who desperately need help.

#8 Commercial aircraft are built almost entirely by hand. Like 96%. There's very little automation in the process.

#9 If you go to the ER via ambulance, it does NOT mean you will be seen quicker.



ERs take the sickest people first, definitely not the ones who come in by ambulance first.

#10 Nursing is a profession, not a devotion, calling, whatever other b******t they tell you.



Yes, it’s an honor to care for people at their most vulnerable, but stop telling people they’ll be a terrible nurse if they say they became a nurse because of the job security or semi-decent wage.

#11 I am a stay at home dad and former NICU nurse.



No, I do not sleep all day as a stay at home dad. No, I did not get to play with cute babies all day as a NICU nurse.

#12 Ambulance Drivers, no such a thing.



There’s highly trained Paramedics that just happen to also drive ambulances. As well as dispense over 47 medications, IVs, cardioversion, defibrillation, cardiac pacing, 12-lead EKG monitoring, advanced airways, are able to perform dozens of medical procedures, etc.

#13 School Custodian here and we are NOT overpaid cleaners. What would you pay someone that can paint, Sheetrock, tape/mud, patch concrete/asphalt, operate/repair commercial landscaping/snow removal equipment, operate/repair commercial custodial equipment, restore various types of floors including vct/hardwood/carpet/tile, replace toilets/faucets, air filters, belts, trim/fell trees, shovel roofs, etc? Not all of us are cleaners/janitors, which are vital and underpaid as well. Some of us are Jack/Jill of all trades and you want to pay us peanuts? All employees of a school are important and administrators shouldn't try to balance their budgets on the backs of workers when I've seen an exponential amount of administrative salary and stupid purchasing decisions, not to mention unfunded mandates from the state.

#14 Fashion design is not glamorous. It has glamorous moments, but is mostly a catty corporate mindf**k and the 2nd biggest industrial polluter, I think. you might have a nice colleague here and there but in general people and management tend to be f*****g AWFUL. 4/10 stars, do not recommend.

#15 I am a public librarian. While curating books is still a portion of the job, much of it these days is taken up by database assistance and training, program development and teaching, and public education. It’s much closer to school teaching, but for adults and without grading homework, than it was in the past.

#16 Therapist here- specifically couples therapist



Therapy is not just about venting or having someone agree with you all the time to make you feel better. Yes we validate and listen and venting happens at times. But we also challenge you, encourage you to set goals and make change, and sometimes give “homework.” Therapy is an active process and if you want to see change you have to be willing to make change. I think media has really warped peoples ideas and they expect miracles to happen by showing up without any effort. I wish I could do that for you! But I need you to partner with me to make things happen.



Also- very few therapists actually have you lay on a couch

#17 Nurse: oftentimes we can't control death, only how we greet it, so for the love of God, do not refuse the comfort medication for your loved one. It's not going to [end] them, their disease is!! The comfort medication just help to ensure they have no pain or anxiety when they die. Let us help them so they don't die crying or trashing in bed, confused and scared out of their minds.



The hospice nurses loaded my dad the f**k up when he was dying and I'll forever be grateful for that.

#18 That all lawyers make absurd amounts of money. The ones that won't sell their entire life for big bucks tend to make pretty average money.

#19 OBGYN.



Childbirth *absolutely* can and does changes the caliber of the vagina. The entire field of urogynecology wouldn't exist if that weren't the case.



TwoXChromosomes and other women's empowerment places on the Internet love to say everything goes back to normal after delivery. It's not true and it doesn't make you an anti-feminist to acknowledge the realities of pushing a 10cm diameter, 9lb sack of potatoes out of the pelvis.



This messaging detrimental and causes patients with incontinence and prolapse not to seek help.



This is NOT to say that the "husband stitch" is a good thing...or even that it exists. I've literally never heard of it being performed outside of the Internet, and a partner has only asked me about it once in my entire career. (my response was: "Do you need it?")

#20 Being a full time artist is enjoyable or good fun. It isn’t, it’s like any job, you have to get up every day and work wether you like it or not. It’s hard work, because you need to turn it on and concentrate 8 hours a day, every day. Because you’re doing it day after day, year after year, you’re rarely impressed by your own work. It is rewarding though, but you have to work really hard to get that feeling.

#21 I was a Domino's manager for most of a decade. Nobody seems to know that we actually stretch and top the pizzas by hand. I used to make hundreds of pizzas a day, every day, just to have people think we reheat frozen pizzas. On top of that, we were required to be able to make a large pepperoni (from stretching the dough to sliding it into the oven) in under a minute. I was making pizzas at breakneck speed for people who thought I did nothing all day but reheat frozen food.



The bread sticks, cheesy bread, etc. were also made by hand. The pan pizzas were made by hand. Anyone who came in to the store could have watched me make their food and known how much work I actually put into it, but most people ordered for delivery or stepped outside after they ordered or just didn't pay attention.

#22 I was a tandem skydiving instructor for a bunch of years. For some reason, people thought that I was an adrenaline junky and risk-taking, pass-on-a-blind-curve guy.



I just worked my way up to a pretty easy job that became mundane and boring 99% of the time. The only time it was adrenaline inducing was when something went wrong. It’s not the type of adrenaline high anyone would seek out.

#23 Teachers are NOT indoctrinating your children to be gay.

#24 Performing in a touring band is hard a*s work and a myriad of things can lead to depression and burnout. Also, crew on tour (sound engineers/TM’s/merch people) are what keep your favorite musicians from imploding and having fights on stage. If you see one at a show, thank them too.

#25 Maintenance is worth doing and definitely worth paying for.



"I don't know why we pay those maintenance guys, nothing ever breaks around here."!!



The reason Germany and Japan (and South Korea) became and remain such manufacturing powerhouses is because they know the value of maintenence. If you keep everything in clean good working order, you end up with minimum down time. Working maintenance into manufacturing schedules keeps output level, because you have no unexpected downtime.



It's the same for your car or your home. Setting aside time and resources for maintenance means you won't lose unexpected time and resources when things break. Good maintenance will spot things before they break and switch them out. That's worth paying for.

#26 Not all mental health workers have mental health problems.

#27 Ejection seat mechanic. Goose would not have died in Top Gun. The canopy explosives can malfunction but moving at the speed that a Tomcat moves at would’ve ripped that canopy off and Goose would’ve escaped without perishing. Obviously done for dramatic effect.

#28 - Chardonnay isn’t “oakey” or buttery unless it’s overly manipulated



- Very few Rieslings are sweet



- Saying you want a Pinot Noir tells us nothing. Pinot Noir from Saint Aubin Burgundy France vs Otago New Zealand will be wildly different



- You don’t have an allergy to sulfites unless someone with the letters MD at the end of their name actually told you that you do



- Most red wines that are completely opaque are overly manipulated, and over extracted



- There is no alcohol in the world that won’t give you a hangover

#29 I'm a security guard. The myth that we don't actually have any power is false. We have the power to call the real police if there's real trouble. 😁

#30 Archaeologist. The myth that most of the stuff we find is financially valuable. I’ve had literally hundreds of people ask me to look at the tiny stone tool fragment or the s****y piece of pottery they found because they think they’re gonna pay off their mortgage. Buddy I have bags of 100,000 of those things sitting in the lab.

#31 Former dog walker. Cesar Milán is full of s**t. Dominance training does NOT work for most dogs. It creates more aggression and fear. Positive reinforcement with gentle corrections is *so much better*.



Those alpha wolf studies? Total BS as well. Most wolf packs are family units. Your derp wolf/dog needs a dad, not an alpha douche.

#32 Emergency Services Dispatcher here: Just because your alarm system is going off, does not mean PD/FD/EMS will respond any faster. They are far more inclined to respond to a confirmed call in progress than they are to the alarm system that goes off every time a spider walks over a motion sensor.



Side note to that: Just because you have an actual emergency, doesn't mean emergency services will get there any faster. They can only respond so fast, depending on the geography of your jurisdiction and how busy it is that at any given time.

#33 I'm an accountant. Whenever people jokingly talk about the good looking people in the office, it's always "Lisa from accounts".



As an accountant, I wish to point out that most of us look like a bulldog chewing a wasp.

#34 Social worker here. We do FAR more than just take kids away from their parents. Child protective services social workers make up such a small percentage of us social workers. We work in so many different fields. (i.e. geriatrics, medical/ hospitals, criminal justice, government, foster care, domestic violence, schools, hospice, prisons, the list goes on!)

#35 Professors sit in cushy chairs all day thinking important thoughts, publishing stuff nobody will read, spending zero effort on teaching, and lighting cigars with wads of grant money.



The reality is we're all frantically trying to keep dozens of plates spinning at once, desperately begging for the money needed to pay for basic supplies from granting agencies with a

#36 I can write code. I cannot debug most of your windows problems without googling them.

#37 Politics here. Presidents do NOT control the economy!!!



They might be able to have some minor influence, but you are NOT experiencing inflation, a recession, or an economic boom because of a president.



Congress has more influence, but honestly economies are just complicated.

#38 Nail tech here. We are not uneducated or lacking intelligence. In order to do the job safely, we need a deep understanding of product chemistry, anatomy, and must able to recognize a ton of diseases and disorders that impact the hands and feet. In the US, we are also required to have continued education on these topics.



We also aren’t being greedy by charging higher prices. We not only have to purchase way more products for our services than other professions in the industry, but we also have some of the highest product costs. So no, we can’t afford to provide a LUXURY service with quality products, keep up with our educational requirements and also charge $20 for a full set or a pedicure. If you find a salon charging that low, run. They are absolutely cutting corners somewhere, and it’s anyone’s guess as to whether that cut comes from low quality products, safety, sanitation and disinfection, or labor law violations. For transparency sake, I am on the low end of pricing in my area and a full set starts at $60 and a pedicure starts at $45. At those prices, I’m barely making more than minimum wage after overhead.

#39 Engineer here. We can’t fix everything. I’m mechanical, I know enough to stay away from electricity, not enough to fix most electrical problems.

#40 Good HR people ARE there to protect the organization. However, they know that the best way to do so is to put the employee first.



We may not be "your friends" but we absolutely take care of you first. I've fired #2s, COOs etc that were jerks and detrimental to the organization's culture and staff (but were extremely successful in their role).



We also generally hate party planning but get stuck with it 😂

#41 System admin for a major company. It's NEVER as easy to make a change as you think.



"It's just text. How hard can it be to change??!!"



Changing that specific text requires changing 5 training files, multiple Sharepoint pages, 10 other places in the application, and on top of all of that, a code change, which costs time and money. We also have to ensure that the display doesn't break if the new text is a different length, on 3 browsers, and mobile devices. Then, there is translating it to the 20+ languages that we support.



Just so a single executive director can see it say "Personal Time Off Request", instead of "Vacation Request", because that's what he prefers to call it.



Now, that's just for a single line of text. We get change requests every single day for things that not only change the entire fundamental reason for the system, but would require policy changes impacting 20,000+ employees.



Then we get often-escalating hate mail for a month after we let them know that the request was denied, and why.

#42 Logistics is a vital component of our society.



Everything we touch, everything from the doorknob of your home to the oil in your car to the coffee shop to your desk to your commute to your bed has employed around 10 people.



More if it’s food related.



Logistics wins wars and ends them.



Take a banana -



From the planting, fertilizer, cultivation and harvesting involves about 8 different types of transportation, warehousing, storage, distribution and delivery.



On average 17 people will physically touch a banana before it’s eaten (and very few people wash the outside of a banana)



I’ve been in logistics for years, previously a break bulk specialist with my area of expertise being Russia.



It’s a very interesting career

#43 Forester.

I am not the one who actually cuts and hauls the trees, that's a LOGGER. If you have a problem tree you need removed from your yard or trimmed, you need an ARBORIST.

My job is to create and implement management plans, cruise timber for volume and defect, and mark trees for the logger, among other preparatory and managerial tasks.

Furthermore, my presence does not mean that a forest is being clear-cut (hardly ever). "Clear-cut" does not necessarily mean the complete removal of every tree in an area. Most importantly, the cutting and removal of trees is not automatically a bad thing; more often than not a forested area needs to be thinned to encourage growth/production, increase carbon sequestration efficiency, and reduce fire risk.

#44 Board game inventors aren't usually multi-millionaires, nor are they all broke with a dream. Many of us just make some extra yearly cash that helps with the daily expenses.

#45 Cyber security is tedious. If you are doing pentesting, 60% of your time is spend on deliverables (aka reports). That's what you are paid for and that's what decides if customer will contact you again. Outside of assignments? Learning. Learning. Oh and learning some more.

#46 Postal workers aren't paid by your taxes, it comes from postage.

#47 Firefighters don’t all look like those calendars

#48 Print industry - your paper isn’t as recycled as you think it is.

#49 I was an Amazon Delivery Driver, we aren’t lazy because we didn’t specifically follow the instructions you wrote. We have up to 500 packages per day and no extra time to read your message, your backyard looked sketchy, and the app never deleted old instructions so 1/2 the time it’s outdated info.



And honestly Amazon is world famous as the company that delivers things to your porch, you should expect the package to go on your porch.

#50 The infrastructure, services, applications, and database platforms of even the largest global companies are all held together by hopes and dreams.

#51 Hospital lab workers DO exist! No really! The lab isn't just a black hole where tubes go in and results come out, but there's people inside making that happen!

#52 Massage is not sexy, professionally. If you want a sexy massage...idk, do it with a partner or a sex worker, not your physio.

#53 Ignorance of the law sometimes *is* an excuse.

#54 Counselors aren’t analyzing you if you aren’t paying for a session. I’m not flipping thru imaginary DSM pages when you just need to vent. When I’m not at work my counselor brain can turn off to just be a good friend and listen.

#55 I used to be a 3D artist and no, the computer doesn't do all the job for us and no, there isn't a "better" software that'll make everything better in 5min and gosh no, there isn't that one button that makes everything like in my head instantly like in movies.

#56 That working with musicians is an awesome experience. Don't get me wrong, most of the time it is fun, but they are also some of the biggest Karens.

#57 Will be a dietician next summer and most people think we want everyone to only eat salad and fruits, but in reality we urge people to eat a balanced diet. Which indeed includes what people enjoy to eat like junkfood, cake, alcohol etc. - it’s all about being physical active and eating varied, baby

#58 Scientist (more specifically, molecular biologist in biotech).



I am not hiding the cure for cancer, and idk s**t about actual medicine.

#59 Most pathologists don’t do autopsies, except for medical examiners and those in forensics

#60 Working from home does mean I have any free time to do what I want. No, I cannot talk to you to hear the latest gossip. No, I can't go meet you for lunch. No, I do not go to sleep in the middle of the day. In fact I barely get a chance to go to the toilet. It is not easier working from home.



While this is not profession-specific, it is a work-condition that needs debunking.

#61 That graphic design is just a click of a button. Ai still can't handle layout and typography well... at all.



It takes hours of work, study and implementation to pull it all off.

#62 Daylight savings time isn't for the farmers, please quit blaming us.

#63 I doubt this will be popular, but here goes… Not my profession anymore, but I sold diamonds (for engagement rings primarily) for a number of years, and have three separate certifications of expertise.



TLDR: diamond rarity is a more complex topic than people realize, and they are incredibly expensive to produce. Diamond companies have done s****y things in the past no doubt, but the stone itself gets a bad rap for no reason. Besides a sapphire or a ruby, if you put anything else in an engagement ring it will inevitably break regardless of how “pretty” you think it is.



The idea that diamonds are worthless, or should be much cheaper than they are, is incredibly misinformed. People talk about them being “common.” As in, there’s a lot of them mined out of the ground. That is true in a technical sense, but reflects a lack of understanding. 90% of diamonds that are mined are industrial grade and not suitable for jewelry. Of the remaining 10%, about 2/3 to 3/4 are of such low quality that you won’t ever see them being sold (color grade below K-M, clarity below I1). For people who don’t know what those grades mean, color has to do with the presence of nitrogen in the carbon chains that makes it look yellow and clarity is about imperfections in the crystal formation. The price of poor color and clarity jewelry quality stones will be accounted for later in this comment. Of the remainder, they get much rarer as they approach being “perfect” (D colorless, FL flawless color/clarity respectively). Size itself plays a huge factor, because while it’s true that numerically a lot of diamonds are mined, only about 1% are a carat or above in weight. I did the math on this once, and a flawless, colorless, 1 carat Diamond is a 1 in 10 billion stone. Really changes the understanding of what makes a diamond “rare.” Most diamonds also have some degree of fluorescence, which is as undesirable trait, so add in no fluorescence and it gets closer to 1 in a trillion.



However, all that aside, there’s elements of pricing strictly related to diamonds as a commodity. The cut quality of a diamond is absolutely crucial to how it looks and how it sparkles (no one wants a dull diamond). Cut quality is graded to microscopic specificity when it comes to angles and proportions (literally hundredths of a millimeter can effect the symmetry grading). As you probably already know if you read this far, diamonds are also the hardest substance on earth. Long story short, it takes an extremely skilled individual with extremely specific and expensive equipment to cut and polish a diamond and there are not that many of these people left, either. As you can imagine, they are paid very well, and that cost is incorporated into the stones.



There’s also the matter of sourcing the stones (before I get anything about bLoOd dIaMoNdS do some research, it’s not the 90s anymore. If you wanna talk about child labor in Africa, you better never consume chocolate, African coffee, or basically anything made over there at all). Anyway, back to the sourcing. Diamonds are mined out of kimberlite shafts, which go deep underground in the sides of volcanoes. They take about 10 years and a billion dollars to build. So there’s that. 90% of the stones mined are sold for industrial use in bulk for not a lot of money, so for it to even be economically sustainable, the money needs to come from somewhere just to cover costs of mining. Then cutting, not to mention the cost of transportation around the world in armored shipments.

#64 Architecture is not mostly inspiration.

#65 Pharmacist



- we do not just count pills

- we find mistakes and interactions from your doctor all day and do our best not to throw them under the bus so you don't lose faith in them

- we have more training and have doctorate degrees in pharmaceuticals than your doctor and are not pill ATM's to just hand over what your doctor orders

- many of us work in areas where we don't talk to patients or doctors and have more financial, research, compliance/regulatory skills than you think we do

-your pbm is not taking your health plans/insurers money.. we have transparent contracts that are audited all the time and often your health plan or insurer is skimming off the top more often than you know with quality payments and marking up the programs they sell your employer/HR... your plan and pharma and congressman point the fingers but when you look at the contracts... your plan is the one charging your employer more than they are paying for the service. 90% of all pbm claims are pass thru where the amount your employer pays the plans is what they pay the pbm and is what the pharmacy gets paid... the 10% that aren't are set up for the plans' benefit, not anyone else's. We give 100% of the rebates we get from pharma ( the contracts that we have to negotiate and administer without fees paid to the pbm either) and the health plan is the one that is taking some of that rebate $ and not passing it to your employer...

#66 That people in the funeral industry really do care about the families and communities they serve and we’re not out to just gouge your wallet at one of your most vulnerable times. Yes, there are certain entities and people that ruin the reputation for everyone else, but that the majority of people in the industry are in it for the right reasons.

#67 Biomedical/bioinorganic chemist: no, there's not harmful levels of metals in your vaccine. HOWEVER, you absolutely should get your drinking water tested for lead, arsenic, mercury, and all the other nasty metals. Harmful levels of lead, for example, are common in cities and with well water...

#68 Marine biologists do NOT get to play in the ocean for 90 percent of their careers. Tons and tons of desk work, data analysis, report writing, etc.

#69 Airport workers don't make lots of money. Anytime I say that's what I did, people look at me like I was wealthy. Perhaps projecting on me the same way aerospace marketing is concerned. "Put aerospace on the name and mark the product up 50%".



Most people looking to work at airports aren't aware of the monopolies that Delta has. Work for any other airline or worse yet, a sub contractor (fueling, de-icing, baggage, and so on, you've got the s**t end of the stick) You're not making much. They even have the funny practice of falsely advertising benefits that aren't real. Namely flight benefits. I've seen companies lure people because of such false claims.

#70 Teachers do not get the summers off. We do not work only from 7-3:00. We have no decision making powers concerning curriculum, discipline, or testing. There is very little autonomy remaining for teachers.

#71 Doctor here. Messaging your doctor through the messaging portal does not mean your doctor immediately sees your message. Depending on the healthcare system and clinic, it often sits in a pool for medical assistance or triage nurses to shift through first before forwarding us some of those messages. In addition, often times doctors have to find time to respond to your message in their own time that they are not getting paid for after their full day of patients. The messaging system should not be used to replace a clinic visit, only for quick questions. You do not want your doctor to miss something just because you gave them a vague description of what is going on and they handled it to the best that they could over text message when they might have done things differently after seeing you in person and getting a more thorough history.

#72 Sales are a very important pillar of society. Yes, some salespeople are selfish and are only looking out for themselves. But the best services and products, especially complex ones, require sales people. Good ones make all the difference in the world (for both the company and consumer).

#73 Bartender.



We're not short pouring you. The glasses are different sizes.



Light ice = more mixer, not more alcohol.



No, I'm not giving you anything for free. If you were someone I liked enough to do that, you wouldn't have to ask. Also, if I do indeed give you something for free, it's not free, it's just gonna be me paying for it.



No, I can't take a picture of your ID. I need to see and touch the ID. Would you try this at the DMV? No.

#74 Train conductor here. We do a heck of a lot more and are responsible for a lot more than “just taking tickets”.

#75 Teacher here..Specifically Preschool/toddler..I DO NOT PLAY ALL DAY!!! I am engaging children, making moment by moment decisions and keeping children safe.

#76 Most cops dont hang around waiting to ticket or arrest you. We just want the shift to end, go home, and see our family (or for me, play with my cats)