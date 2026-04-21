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Sometimes a single photograph is enough to take you back in time, but what if you could place that memory right into the present? That’s exactly the idea behind Dear Photograph, a project created by Taylor Jones that invites people to reconnect with their past in a simple yet powerful way.

The concept is simple: hold up an old photo in the exact place it was originally taken and capture it again, blending past and present into one frame. Each image is paired with a short message beginning with “Dear Photograph,” turning it into a personal note filled with nostalgia, humor, and sometimes heartbreak.

Scroll down to see some of the most touching photos and stories recently shared on the page.

More info: Instagram | dearphotograph.com