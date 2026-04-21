40 “Dear Photograph” Moments Where People Revisit Their Past In The Most Emotional Way
Sometimes a single photograph is enough to take you back in time, but what if you could place that memory right into the present? That’s exactly the idea behind Dear Photograph, a project created by Taylor Jones that invites people to reconnect with their past in a simple yet powerful way.
The concept is simple: hold up an old photo in the exact place it was originally taken and capture it again, blending past and present into one frame. Each image is paired with a short message beginning with “Dear Photograph,” turning it into a personal note filled with nostalgia, humor, and sometimes heartbreak.
Scroll down to see some of the most touching photos and stories recently shared on the page.
More info: Instagram | dearphotograph.com
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Dear Photograph,
Antonina Żabińska used to spend hours taking care of the animals in her zoo. But that was only part of her job. During the invasion of Poland by the Nazis in WWII, Antonina sheltered 300 Polish Jews using the underground pathways and hideouts in the depths within the zoo. Her heroics impacted more than she could of ever anticipated.
- Taylor
There is an amazing film on this with Jessica Chastain: The Zookeeper's wife
Dear Photograph,
Buddy’s sunbeam still comes by now and then, but he’s not here to greet it. It looks very empty without him dozing peacefully in its warmth. I am empty without him, too. Maybe one day there will be another dog to enjoy Buddy’s sunbeam, but there will never be another Buddy.
- Jennifer
Dear Photograph,
It was the Summer of 2010, and I still remember every moment I spent with you. You always thought that we were just friends, but to me, you meant so much more. Three and a half hours later, I want to wish you a Happy Valentine's Day.
Sincerely,
Your Boyfriend
Dear Photograph,
I was astounded, but I hadn’t had time to consider what I was seeing.
-Mark Yokoyama
Dear Photograph,
We thought you would outlive the washing machine. It’s still going and you’re not.
-Goodbye, Puffy
Dear Photograph,
I was just visiting my grandparents house and found this photo of when i was a child, over 33 years ago.. This brought back so many awesome memories as i loved this cat basil and spending time with my grandparents reminds me of the best childhood memories.
-David
Dear Photograph,
10 years ago my Dad taught me how to ride my tricycle on our driveway. He recently upgraded me from three wheels to four and taught me how to drive a car on this same driveway!
-Emily
Dear Photograph,
In 1935 my great-great grandfather rode through Middelburg, Netherlands and was known to all as the town butcher. Today, when the elderly ladies see this photo hanging on the lunchroom wall, they talk of how he would give them a piece of ham when they were little girls and came into his store with their mums . I would love to walk back in time, right up to his counter, and have him give me a piece of ham…and advice.
- Helen
Dear Photograph,
The chairs are different and you are now gone, but I will remember you this way forever. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.
- Leanne
Dear Photograph,
Time flies. Cherish every moment while it lasts, for it will soon be gone before you know it.
-Olivia
Dear Photograph,
This Valentine’s Day, just like every other day, I know my dear Dad is here at his favorite beach, where I grew up. This is his final resting place, and I know he is forever and always by my Mum’s side - together again.
- Bridgette
Dear Photograph,
It’s been 40 years since the day we said “ I do”. A lot has changed - we built a home, raised our family and watched them leave to write their own stories. Our three grandchildren bring new joy to our next chapter. So many changes but our love for each other has remained ever constant and we are forever grateful for that.
- Debbie
Dear Photograph,
This man has been waiting 475,200,00 seconds for you to join him. I bet that his smile when you finally arrived is just like the one in this picture. Mom, the home you loved and filled with your laughter has been emptied of all your earthly possessions. All the family pictures have been taken down. Most of your favorite items have been given to your family to cherish. Your home seems so empty and now it’s just a house. It no longer feels the same when I walk through the door. Your bright light has gone with you both, and life has become a blur of emotions. Thank you for the memories, and for the time and love that we had with you both. These gifts will warm our hearts forever.
- Clydene
Dear Photograph,
The roles have reversed, but you’re still the best woman in my life.
-Love, Pav
Dear Photograph,
Summer goes by too quickly as usual and as the snow starts to fall, I am reminded of the memories of idle summer days that I spent with Kelly, my baby. Time flies, soon the winter will make way for spring and summer will be here again.
- Yudha
Dear Photograph,
We will never know for sure whether our mothers staged this or not, but really, after 15 years of not knowing, do we want to find out now?
-Beth
Dear Photograph,
12 years later, and we still travel to this spot for fish and chips at sunset.
-Love, Dad
Dear Photograph,
This was taken 12 years ago when I was 6. I still remember going up the hills with my grandma and coming down to sit at the cabin. She always gave me candies, played with me, and treated me dearly. My grandma was my best friend. Our conversations consisted of gossip about relatives, life stories, advice full of wisdom, and eye problems. I mostly listened to her talk, and it never bored me. Last year, she passed away. It was hard to believe that she was gone. It still is. But she will always be in my heart and memories. Love you Grandma
-Ochko
Dear Photograph,
30 years ago my parents took the trip of a lifetime with their two best friends. As I look at their faces in this picture, I can imagine the wonderful times that they shared together. This summer I had the chance to stand in that very same spot with my own best friends and I could feel my parents there with me.
My dad recently passed away, but his enthusiasm and love of life will always be a part of me.
Thanks, Mom & Dad, for passing along to me your joyous spirit and for always showing me how to treasure the special friends and family in my life.
I love you both,
-Vicky
Dear Photograph ,
This is my Mum in 1952 when she was only 18 years old. This beautiful place in Verona, Italy is still the same but she now barely recognizes me. Time is cruel.
- Annalisa
Dear Photograph,
Our beloved friendship traces back to the 5th grade and continues to blossom day after day. I’ve always got your back, even in the worst of times.
- Lauren
Dear Photograph,
This was my great uncle's and grandfather's automotive shop in Dublin called Burney Brothers Garage. They sold Royal Enfield motorcycles and raced in the Isle of Man TT. They were also in business with Stanley Woods, who was an Irish motorcycle racer famous for 29 Grand Prix wins and winning the Isle of Man TT races 10 times in his career.
When the remaining family members went back to Dublin two weeks ago, it was so special to be back in the place they lived and worked all their lives.
- Julie
Dear Photograph,
This photo brought tears to my eyes because our dog Joy looks so healthy and strong here :(
-Lovely finds
Dear Photograph,
There’s no place like home.
-Lilleechace
Dear Photograph,
In the year 2000, Michiko came into our family and brought immeasurable joy. She passed away in 2012. How we wish she were still here so she could play with my niece Camille, who is turning 1 year old in May. We miss feeding her, taking care of her, just being with her. Michiko… a true man’s best friend. Thank you for all the memories!
-Randy
Dear Photograph,
I lived with these gals for four years…four years!? I miss them terribly now that we don't live together, but I love them just the same and always look forward to the plays we go to, the progressive dinners we host, and the moments we share!
-Becca
Dear Photograph,
8 months later God called you home. Thank you for being the best Uncle and Brother. I will always remember this day and remember you this way. I love you, brother.
- Maria
Dear Photograph,
My grandfather served in World War 2. After he passed away, I ended up with a shoebox full of his old photos. After many failed attempts to research and find the location of this photograph, years later, I ended up discovering the location while browsing through the photographs of Airbnb listings when planning a trip to Italy. I then got to stand in the same spot that he did, 72 years apart.
Dear Photograph,
Swimming in the same pool for 19 years, the only thing that’s changed is the floaties.
- Tyler
Dear Photograph,
All these little flowers have grown up and become very beautiful.
- Adele
Dear Photograph,
It’s been six years. On this date six years ago I loaded up my car, left the only home I had ever known in small-town Georgia, and set out for three years of ministry school in the inner-city of St. Louis. Learning how to love and be loved. Six years later…and still I am here. This place and this city hold my heart. Thank you, for the memories made and the lessons learned.
-Sincerely, Foster
Dear Photograph,
People have asked me why I love photography and over the years I have learned that its simply because I hate change. Even when times and people and circumstances change, memories don’t. Photographs don’t. And I think that is exactly why we hang them everywhere, because for a brief moment, even in the utter chaos of life’s changes, things become normal again when we look at them; even if just for that moment. I guess I love photography because photographs never change, even when every little thing in them does. Our home is a quiet place now that my sister and I have moved away, but when I look at this photograph, I am six years old again, my family is always just a few rooms away, and I believe in everything.
-Sarah
Dear Photograph,
I was just as excited to see snowfall today as I was 12 years ago when you were first taken on my father’s camera.
-Love, Angela
Dear Photograph,
The house has gone through many colors since that day about 36 years ago. So much has changed but so much has stayed the same too. Even though Nanny is gone, it’s still “going to Nanny’s house” when I travel back home.
-Dawn
Dear Photograph,
15 years separate when I took this photo from now. We moved a couple of hundred miles away 2 years after this photo, and both my boys are grown and doing their own things. I miss and cherish the days when they did things with their mum and me, but things always move on, and we always have each other.
-John
Dear Photograph,
This photo was taken of my aunt, dad, and uncle, on the steps of their house in 1970. Now I’m sitting on the same stoop with their mum (my grandma).
-Ali-Jae
Dear Photograph,
life flies by.Yours did too. It’s been 8 years since you faded from that picture, and we still miss you lots.You were alive, you were smiling and you were loving. I wish it wasn’t past tense.
-Sofia
Dear Photograph,
My little brother and grandma never did get along, only on rare occasions. As we celebrated my brother's birthday, turning three years old, we forced my brother and grandma to finally smile in this picture; it wasn’t easy. My grandma passed away two months later from cancer, my little brother at that time didn’t truly know how it feels to have lost a loved one, but I did. I love her so much and every time I think of her I break down in tears, even as I’m typing this I’m holding down my emotions so I won’t cry, but I can’t control it. I miss her so much. Last night we celebrated my little brother's seventh birthday, every year it just doesn’t feel the same. I love you, Lola darling. I’ll see you soon.
-Keannu
Dear Photograph,
Missing you so much now this time of year. I can still hear your unmistakable laugh coming through this photograph. It’s almost like you are here with me now, floating on the fall breeze, blowing in the leaves. Xoxo.
-Caitlin
Dear Photograph,
I love how, over time, certain places have become “ours,” and when we go back there, it’s like re-reading my favorite passage from my favorite book.
-Love, Jen