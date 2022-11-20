Daughter Tells TikTok Her Parents Are Toxic, Is Surprised When Her Mom Disconnects The Internet And Refuses To Pay Her Phone Bill

Imagine how horrible you’d feel if you found out that someone you care about is saying awful made-up things about you online. Now imagine that ‘someone’ is a close family member. Like your own child. We’d be absolutely devastated!

It’s any parent’s nightmare to find out that their kids are lying about them on the world wide web. And that nightmare became a reality for redditor u/TraumatisedKid12021. In a very candid post on the AITA subreddit, the mom shared how she confronted her 20-year-old daughter after taking a peek at the TikTok videos she uploads. She took drastic measures to try and correct this behavior.

Some parenting challenges are far more difficult to overcome than others

A mom turned to the AITA community to ask if she was wrong to punish her daughter for lying about her on TikTok

There is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ parent. There are only parents who do their best to grow and improve as people, for the sake of their kids. Redditor u/TraumatisedKid12021, the author of the post, pointed out that she in no way thinks that she’s a ‘perfect’ mother.

She detailed that her grown daughter doesn’t have a job, isn’t studying anything, and feels that her parents are to blame for her ‘trauma.’ It’s difficult to come to any conclusions as to what extent the daughter may or may not be traumatized without getting her side of the story.

However, going solely by the information that her mom presents, it appears that she might be attributing ‘trauma’ to situations that appear not to be traumatic at all. At the same time, the redditors who read the story noted that the daughter probably might benefit from going to therapy. Family counseling can be incredibly beneficial in situations like this one: everyone can get on the same page and start unraveling what’s actually going on here.

Some AITA community members believe that there’s a serious case of entitlement going on here. As we wrote on Bored Panda very recently, one antidote for entitlement while growing up is playing and socializing a lot with kids around your own age. When you’re made to solve arguments and settle differences, pretty much on your own without adult oversight, you start to realize just how valuable your ability to communicate well, compromise on decisions, and collaborate with others really is.

The internet and all of the high-tech gadgets we use in our day-to-day life is definitely here to stay. It’s our responsibility to not let them consume our lives and those of our kids. However, telling your kids they can’t be online is a tough challenge to tackle. Dr. Liz Donner explained to Bored Panda earlier that finding what to replace screen time with can be an issue.

“A screen is very captivating and can keep a child entertained for hours while their parents are busy getting other things done. Many parents allow free reign because they feel that the screen is harmless or even educational for their child’s developing brain,” she said.

“Limiting screen time increases the amount of valuable real-life skill development. Kids require actual human interaction to enhance their social skills and even motor development. They need to learn to understand real human facial expression, body language, tone of voice, and reciprocal communication skills,” Dr. Donner told us.

“Screen-free interaction with your children doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Reading a book to them as early as 6 months of age has shown to increase their language and reading skills later in life. Hands-on play time will teach them social interaction and motor skills that are essential to their healthy development. Lastly, we find that less screen time in the toddler years corresponds to lower rates of ADHD by the age of 7.”

