Mom Left Creeped Out After Dance Teacher’s Sleepover Invite

Growing up, having a sleepover was the absolute best way to bond with friends. We would spend all night making bracelets, giggling under blankets, gossiping about boys and eating sugary snacks that would leave us with brutal tummy aches the next day. But it was all worth it to spend an evening with your best friends.

And most slumber parties allow kids to feel completely free, as there aren’t any adults around, except the host’s mom and dad when it’s time to eat or turn out the lights. So one mom was surprised when her daughter came home with an invitation to spend the night at her ballet teacher’s house. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the concerned mother posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman’s daughter has been attending ballet classes since she was 4

But she was shocked when her daughter came home with an invitation to a sleepover at her teacher’s house

Later, the mom replied to a comment and provided some more background information

Some readers agreed with the mother’s concerns

However, others thought the sleepover sounded harmless

And some called out the mother for being overdramatic

Later, the mom reached out to the dance school and shared an update on the situation

Sleepovers are a quintessential part of childhood

Attending sleepovers with your closest friends is a rite of passage. But the age at which kids are ready to stay away from home for an entire night varies.

According to a survey by Made for Mums, the most common age that parents would let their kids attend a sleepover for the first time was 8. However, 15% of parents thought that 7 was old enough, and 12% even said that they’d let their 6-year-old go to a slumber party.

To ensure the evening goes smoothly, educational psychologist Naomi Burgess recommends parents have a little checklist. First, they should make sure everyone attending is on good terms first; you don’t want any drama! Inform the kids of the nighttime routine, and let them know that they’re free to call home if they need to, Burgess told Made for Mums.

It’s wise for the hosting parents to moderate the little ones’ sugar intake as well, to keep their moods stable, and it’s always a good idea to have guests bring their special blanket or stuffed animal that makes them feel safe and secure.

But there are more factors to consider than simply age when parents decide whether or not their little ones should attend a sleepover. Susan Stutzman at Kid Matters Counseling warns parents that, although slumber parties can be a great way to make memories, they can also be the first time kids are exposed to foul language, inappropriate content and even bullying.

Moms and dads should take time to think about how well they know the host’s parents and whether or not they trust them. They should also consider who else is on the guest list. Do they know the other kids? It’s wise for parents to have a discussion with their kids about things like body safety, consent and peer pressure before attending a sleepover.

It’s important for parents to feel comfortable with everyone present at their kids’ slumber parties

And if the little one is begging to attend but Mom and Dad aren’t so sure, there’s always the option to have a “half over” or “sleepunder.” This is when the child attends the festivities into the nighttime, but then a parent picks them up so they end up sleeping at home. They still get to enjoy socializing with friends, but Mom and Dad can be sure they’re safe and sound.

Although they can seem daunting at first, the truth is that there are benefits to letting kids attend sleepovers. “It is a way to learn new social skills, even boundaries,” Dr. Robin Hornstein told The Everymom. “It is a way to feel big and a great way to practice for overnight camp if that is in the future.”

“Kids feel big and trusted when they do sleepovers. They also learn the consequences of small choices, like how one feels with less sleep than normal,” Dr. Hornstein continued. “These are good life lessons. Finally, kids get to see how other family systems operate, enlarging their world view about family.”

So parents shouldn’t deprive their kids of this entire experience. They just need to be cautious and listen to their gut. If something seems off, it might be better to simply host a sleepover at home with the ideal guest list for your child.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this mother was right to shut down this slumber party? Then, you can check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.

Readers supported the mom’s choice, noting that the teacher made some questionable decisions

