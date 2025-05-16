Woman Can’t Believe Her Mom Booked A Vacation And Won’t Babysit Her Two Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing when to book a vacation can be a difficult choice. You have to consider when you can take time off work, the days when flights are affordable, the seasons when the destination isn’t packed with tourists and when the weather should be just right.

But when one woman informed her daughter that she would be taking a trip later in the year, her daughter was not happy about the possibility of needing to find additional childcare. Below, you’ll find the full story that the grandmother recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman is happy to babysit her grandchildren

Image credits: MKU018 (not the actual photo)

But she didn’t realize how upset her daughter would be about her deciding to take a vacation while the kids were in school

Image credits: lucigerma (not the actual photo)

Image credits: steviewalker60

The majority of grandparents in the U.S. currently help with childcare or have in the past

When planning a vacation, you’re often thinking about relaxing on a warm beach, reading a great book in a bungalow, or enjoying espresso and pastries while people watching in a bustling city. But for a lot of travelers, the experience of booking their vacation is much less enjoyable than the actual trip itself.

According to data from CivicScience, over half of Americans consider planning and booking a vacation to be somewhat stressful, and over a fifth consider it to be very stressful. Some of the worst aspects of this experience being booking tickets, paying for tickets, packing and preparing and dealing with airport procedures.

So if you manage to find a week to travel that suits your work schedule, won’t break the bank and allows you to visit your destination without encountering hordes of other tourists, it’s wise to book the trip ASAP. After all, everyone deserves a vacation, even if they’re not technically on the payroll anywhere.

The National Association of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies reports that 51% of grandparents in the United States are involved in the childcare choices that their children make. And almost 60% of grandparents regularly take care of their grandchildren or have in the past. Yet only 8% of grandparents are ever compensated for their babysitting.

Now, many grandparents are happy to help out and spend time with their grandchildren, as 54% believe that childcare is a necessity rather than a choice. But it’s still important to ensure that they have proper breaks between watching the kiddos and can get plenty of rest.

It’s important for moms and dads to ensure that they don’t take advantage of their parents’ help

More Than Grand published a piece discussing how grandparents can avoid babysitting burnout, noting that this is a topic their readers are very interested in. Especially considering the fact that some people don’t become grandparents until they’re in their 70s, they simply can’t have as much energy as a 20-year-old babysitting to earn extra money during college.

More Than Grand suggests that, before agreeing to babysit, grandparents should consider all of the other commitments they have. It’s also wise to consider if they can afford to babysit for free and if they’re really ready to abandon some of their independence.

Before grandparents start babysitting, there should also be a conversation about what exactly the parent and grandparent expect. Nobody ever wants to feel like they’re being taken advantage of, so both parties should be on the same page before the arrangement begins.

More Than Grand also notes that grandparents should consider whether they’re actually just helping out or if they’re enabling their child’s dependence on them. Parents will always want to assist their kids, as they love them more than anything, but there must come a time when they can be fully independent.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this grandmother did anything wrong by booking her vacation when she wanted to? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here.

Later, the grandmother clarified some information about her situation

Readers unanimously agreed that she has every right to go on vacation, and she joined in on the conversation to share more details

