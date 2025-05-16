Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Can’t Believe Her Mom Booked A Vacation And Won’t Babysit Her Two Kids
Senior woman packing for vacation with a tablet in hand, relating to mom booked vacation and babysitting kids.
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t Believe Her Mom Booked A Vacation And Won’t Babysit Her Two Kids

Choosing when to book a vacation can be a difficult choice. You have to consider when you can take time off work, the days when flights are affordable, the seasons when the destination isn’t packed with tourists and when the weather should be just right.  

But when one woman informed her daughter that she would be taking a trip later in the year, her daughter was not happy about the possibility of needing to find additional childcare. Below, you’ll find the full story that the grandmother recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This woman is happy to babysit her grandchildren

    Image credits: MKU018 (not the actual photo)

    But she didn’t realize how upset her daughter would be about her deciding to take a vacation while the kids were in school

    Image credits: lucigerma (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: steviewalker60

    The majority of grandparents in the U.S. currently help with childcare or have in the past

    When planning a vacation, you’re often thinking about relaxing on a warm beach, reading a great book in a bungalow, or enjoying espresso and pastries while people watching in a bustling city. But for a lot of travelers, the experience of booking their vacation is much less enjoyable than the actual trip itself.

    According to data from CivicScience, over half of Americans consider planning and booking a vacation to be somewhat stressful, and over a fifth consider it to be very stressful. Some of the worst aspects of this experience being booking tickets, paying for tickets, packing and preparing and dealing with airport procedures.

    So if you manage to find a week to travel that suits your work schedule, won’t break the bank and allows you to visit your destination without encountering hordes of other tourists, it’s wise to book the trip ASAP. After all, everyone deserves a vacation, even if they’re not technically on the payroll anywhere.

    The National Association of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies reports that 51% of grandparents in the United States are involved in the childcare choices that their children make. And almost 60% of grandparents regularly take care of their grandchildren or have in the past. Yet only 8% of grandparents are ever compensated for their babysitting.

    Now, many grandparents are happy to help out and spend time with their grandchildren, as 54% believe that childcare is a necessity rather than a choice. But it’s still important to ensure that they have proper breaks between watching the kiddos and can get plenty of rest.

    It’s important for moms and dads to ensure that they don’t take advantage of their parents’ help

    More Than Grand published a piece discussing how grandparents can avoid babysitting burnout, noting that this is a topic their readers are very interested in. Especially considering the fact that some people don’t become grandparents until they’re in their 70s, they simply can’t have as much energy as a 20-year-old babysitting to earn extra money during college. 

    More Than Grand suggests that, before agreeing to babysit, grandparents should consider all of the other commitments they have. It’s also wise to consider if they can afford to babysit for free and if they’re really ready to abandon some of their independence.

    Before grandparents start babysitting, there should also be a conversation about what exactly the parent and grandparent expect. Nobody ever wants to feel like they’re being taken advantage of, so both parties should be on the same page before the arrangement begins. 

    More Than Grand also notes that grandparents should consider whether they’re actually just helping out or if they’re enabling their child’s dependence on them. Parents will always want to assist their kids, as they love them more than anything, but there must come a time when they can be fully independent.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this grandmother did anything wrong by booking her vacation when she wanted to? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama right here

    Later, the grandmother clarified some information about her situation

    Readers unanimously agreed that she has every right to go on vacation, and she joined in on the conversation to share more details

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter is nine and home alone one hour after school. When the mom is usually home at 5:30 and sometimes an hour earlier, they need to make this work, they are not babies anymore.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not saying 60 makes you the Crypt Keeper, but it's too far along in life to be expected to care practically full time for children. It's the time when a person should get to do things as and when they please, have some fun and freedom for a change. I'd understand if OP wanted to help her daughter while she figured things out but it's been 3 years. 3 years of being responsible for kids that aren't hers from 6am-5.30pm and unbloodypaid. Daughter needs to realise how lucky she is having a mother like OP and to stop feeling so entitled to someone's else's time.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the daughter's work is flexible, it might be possible for her to spread her working hours over 5 days, rather than 4. This could mean she could drop the children at school, and then collect them from their aunt and uncle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
