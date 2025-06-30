Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Stunned After Dad Leaves Sick Daughter In Hospital To Chase Glastonbury Tickets
Man laughing with friends at outdoor Glastonbury festival holding a beer, capturing the festival atmosphere and crowd.
Family, Relationships

Mom Stunned After Dad Leaves Sick Daughter In Hospital To Chase Glastonbury Tickets

The only thing scarier than being hospitalized yourself is watching one of your loved ones be admitted. It’s easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed, but the only thing you can do is stay by their side and try to show support.

However, one father decided that his 12-year-old daughter didn’t even need him around while she was ill, as he decided to go attend a music festival instead. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man’s wife recently posted on Mumsnet, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This mom’s life was turned upside down when her daughter was admitted into the hospital

    Young sick daughter in hospital bed being cared for by medical staff while mom is stunned by dad’s Glastonbury tickets chase

    Image credits: bialasiewicz / envato (not the actual photo)

    But her husband decided that it would be appropriate to attend a music festival while their daughter was struggling

    Screenshot of a text message mentioning a sick daughter in hospital while dad goes to Glastonbury, mom stunned by the situation.

    Text about a mom stressed and upset after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital while she stays overnight with her.

    Text excerpt about a dad planning to get Glastonbury tickets by bribing a friend, despite challenges.

    Text excerpt about mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Text message conversation showing a mom describing dad ignoring their sick daughter while chasing Glastonbury tickets.

    Text showing a mom stunned by dad leaving their sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets, showing a tense family conversation.

    Text on a white background describing a hospital night, concerns about low blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar of a sick daughter.

    Text message explaining a sick daughter’s hospital discharge plan and concerns about her condition worsening.

    Text message revealing dad left sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets, shocking mom and family.

    Man laughing and holding a drink at a festival while wearing a floral shirt, capturing Glastonbury ticket excitement.

    Image credits: Rawpixel / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a mom expressing disbelief after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Text excerpt criticizing a dad's lack of empathy for leaving sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Text showing a person upset and seeking opinions after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Image credits: Hopetheportaloosareminging

    It can be extremely difficult for parents to cope while their child is in the hospital

    Hearing that your child needs to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time can be heartbreaking. Even if you know they’re safe and receiving the best treatment possible, a loving parent can’t help but worry about their little one. There’s so much uncertainty when someone is in the hospital, so it’s best for families to come together during these difficult times.

    As far as how parents can cope when their children are hospitalized, the NHS notes that it can be helpful to develop a daily routine. Visiting at the same time each day, playing games with or reading books to your child and forming regular mealtimes and bedtimes can help everything feel a bit more “normal.” And it can relieve some of the pressure on the parents when they don’t have to constantly think about what to do next.

    It’s also crucial for parents to have support systems as well. Having friends and loved ones to lean on can make a huge difference during such a stressful time. It might even be wise to start seeing a psychologist. While their kiddos will always be their top priority, it’s important that parents don’t neglect their own health – physical or mental.

    Now, another key responsibility parents have during this time is helping their little ones cope with the trauma of being hospitalized. This can be extremely scary for anyone, especially a young person who may not fully understand what they’re experiencing.

    The National Child Traumatic Stress Network recommends being extremely patient with children while they’re in the hospital. They’re going through a lot, and it’s perfectly normal for there to be lots of crying, some tantrums and perhaps even some acting out. But if you can, as a parent, try to help them understand exactly what is happening, so they don’t feel so out of control.

    The child deserves to be both parents’ top priority

    Image credits: KaterinaDalemans / envato (not the actual photo)

    At the same time, try to create an environment where your child feels safe expressing their worries and feelings. It likely won’t be easy for them to articulate exactly what’s going on in their head. But if they feel comfortable openly expressing themself, you might be able to help them find the words they’re looking for and get some of their emotions off of their chest.

    Moms and dads might also be able to help their kids see the hospital staff in a positive light. Nurses and doctors can seem scary when they’re always bringing medicine or giving shots, but parents can help their kids feel at ease by reminding them just how wonderful the hospital staff is.

    Now, another factor in this story is the fact that the father simply wasn’t worried about being by his daughter’s side in the hospital. And while she did have her mother around, it’s important to remember that children can greatly benefit from having two loving, involved parents.

    In fact, Childpsych reports that children raised by attentive fathers tend to have higher self-esteem, greater self confidence, and develop better cognitive and emotional skills. If a dad has the opportunity to show support to his child, why wouldn’t he do everything he could to be there for them?

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the mother’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.   

    Later, the mother responded to several comments to share more background information

    Text post on social media reading Are you sure he’s gone? related to dad leaving sick daughter in hospital for Glastonbury tickets.

    Mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital, highlighting family conflict over Glastonbury tickets.

    Mom shocked and upset as dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to pursue Glastonbury tickets.

    Alt text: Forum post discussing emotional traits with mention of mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital for Glastonbury tickets.

    Text comment saying sorry and questioning expectations after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Reddit user expressing shock after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Text comment about autistic daughter and brother discussing empathy, sensitivity, and autism misconceptions online.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum post discussing sensitivity and behavior, related to mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital, Glastonbury tickets.

    Commenter expressing disbelief and anger over dad leaving sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum post where a mom describes feeling numb after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets

    Many readers made it clear that they were not impressed by how the father handled this situation

    Comment about dad leaving sick daughter in hospital showing frustration with men's behavior and apology to original poster.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing dad leaving sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets and possible autism concerns.

    Comment from drspouse discussing hospital stay of sick child while dad chases Glastonbury tickets, highlighting family challenges.

    Comment about dad leaving sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets, expressing shock and frustration.

    Alt text: Mom stunned as dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets, sparking outrage and heartbreak.

    Text excerpt from StartleBright discussing emotional damage caused by a selfish dad leaving sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets.

    Mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase Glastonbury tickets, sparking family conflict and emotional struggle.

    Text post discussing autistic behavior and justification, highlighting mom stunned after dad leaves sick daughter in hospital to chase tickets.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't understand any of the mother's description of her child's ailments. What do all those acronyms stand for? But dad is clearly a piece of hog poop.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lindseyturner avatar
    SewingStaffy
    SewingStaffy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear Daughter, Dear Husband, Dear Son. Eating Disorder. It’s from mums net and they insist on calling everyone Dear, even if they are a complete a*s.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lindseyturner avatar
    SewingStaffy
    SewingStaffy
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, she’s in the wrong. If she didn’t want him to go, she needed to tell him that. I hate all this “jokingly said” NO be specific. I swear half the breakups could have been avoided by just speaking up and saying what you actually want

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Long story short, [designated driver] 12 has been in and out of hospital the last couple of weeks having to have her [Open Broadcaster Software] done as a result of an [erectile dysfunction] that has really accelerated in the last few weeks." // So, their twelfth designated driver had to go to the hospital to check on their video editing and erectile problems? Did I understand that correctly? Also, why does she care if the designated hitter goes to Glastonbury? Do they play baseball in Glastonbury or is he on vacation?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
