Mom Stunned After Dad Leaves Sick Daughter In Hospital To Chase Glastonbury Tickets
The only thing scarier than being hospitalized yourself is watching one of your loved ones be admitted. It’s easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed, but the only thing you can do is stay by their side and try to show support.
However, one father decided that his 12-year-old daughter didn’t even need him around while she was ill, as he decided to go attend a music festival instead. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man’s wife recently posted on Mumsnet, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This mom’s life was turned upside down when her daughter was admitted into the hospital
But her husband decided that it would be appropriate to attend a music festival while their daughter was struggling
It can be extremely difficult for parents to cope while their child is in the hospital
Hearing that your child needs to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time can be heartbreaking. Even if you know they’re safe and receiving the best treatment possible, a loving parent can’t help but worry about their little one. There’s so much uncertainty when someone is in the hospital, so it’s best for families to come together during these difficult times.
As far as how parents can cope when their children are hospitalized, the NHS notes that it can be helpful to develop a daily routine. Visiting at the same time each day, playing games with or reading books to your child and forming regular mealtimes and bedtimes can help everything feel a bit more “normal.” And it can relieve some of the pressure on the parents when they don’t have to constantly think about what to do next.
It’s also crucial for parents to have support systems as well. Having friends and loved ones to lean on can make a huge difference during such a stressful time. It might even be wise to start seeing a psychologist. While their kiddos will always be their top priority, it’s important that parents don’t neglect their own health – physical or mental.
Now, another key responsibility parents have during this time is helping their little ones cope with the trauma of being hospitalized. This can be extremely scary for anyone, especially a young person who may not fully understand what they’re experiencing.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network recommends being extremely patient with children while they’re in the hospital. They’re going through a lot, and it’s perfectly normal for there to be lots of crying, some tantrums and perhaps even some acting out. But if you can, as a parent, try to help them understand exactly what is happening, so they don’t feel so out of control.
The child deserves to be both parents’ top priority
At the same time, try to create an environment where your child feels safe expressing their worries and feelings. It likely won’t be easy for them to articulate exactly what’s going on in their head. But if they feel comfortable openly expressing themself, you might be able to help them find the words they’re looking for and get some of their emotions off of their chest.
Moms and dads might also be able to help their kids see the hospital staff in a positive light. Nurses and doctors can seem scary when they’re always bringing medicine or giving shots, but parents can help their kids feel at ease by reminding them just how wonderful the hospital staff is.
Now, another factor in this story is the fact that the father simply wasn’t worried about being by his daughter’s side in the hospital. And while she did have her mother around, it’s important to remember that children can greatly benefit from having two loving, involved parents.
In fact, Childpsych reports that children raised by attentive fathers tend to have higher self-esteem, greater self confidence, and develop better cognitive and emotional skills. If a dad has the opportunity to show support to his child, why wouldn’t he do everything he could to be there for them?
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the mother’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.
Later, the mother responded to several comments to share more background information
Many readers made it clear that they were not impressed by how the father handled this situation
I didn't understand any of the mother's description of her child's ailments. What do all those acronyms stand for? But dad is clearly a piece of hog poop.
Dear Daughter, Dear Husband, Dear Son. Eating Disorder. It’s from mums net and they insist on calling everyone Dear, even if they are a complete a*s.
Honestly, she’s in the wrong. If she didn’t want him to go, she needed to tell him that. I hate all this “jokingly said” NO be specific. I swear half the breakups could have been avoided by just speaking up and saying what you actually want
"Long story short, [designated driver] 12 has been in and out of hospital the last couple of weeks having to have her [Open Broadcaster Software] done as a result of an [erectile dysfunction] that has really accelerated in the last few weeks." // So, their twelfth designated driver had to go to the hospital to check on their video editing and erectile problems? Did I understand that correctly? Also, why does she care if the designated hitter goes to Glastonbury? Do they play baseball in Glastonbury or is he on vacation?
