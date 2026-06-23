ADVERTISEMENT

Some siblings can’t help being competitive, but I have found that it’s far more common if their ages are similar. My sister and I have a large age gap, so competitiveness or even jealousy never really came into play.

But at times, the people who cause a rift between brothers and sisters are actually the ones who brought them into this world: the parents. More often than not, it’s because they end up playing favorites, but when that extends into adulthood, it becomes a real problem, just like in today’s story. A woman felt as though the parents were still playing favorites, even though she was now a full-blown adult, and here’s what happened.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

Try as they might, parents can’t always treat their children equally, and when they grow into adults, that can lead to resentment

Image credits: muqddas65 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman’s parents are organizing a holiday abroad, but they decided to let their youngest daughter know that they’d be paying for her sister’s vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Their reasoning was based on the fact that the 28-year-old was more financially stable and that without their help, her sister wouldn’t be able to join them on holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But the woman felt that her parents’ actions were unfair, as if she was being punished for being more financially responsible than her sister

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Extension-Fly-241

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to feeling unappreciated for her efforts, the woman was then considering using her money on a friendcation and dropping the family holiday

The Original Poster (OP) of today’s story is a 28-year-old woman who finds herself in a bit of a pickle. She starts by explaining that her parents began planning a family vacation, but immediately told her they were considering paying for her 30-year-old sister’s trip in full. At the same time, they warned their younger daughter that they didn’t plan to do the same for her for several reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents explained that because the 28-year-old has fewer financial pressures, they were funding her sister’s vacation so the whole family could go together — otherwise, her sister wouldn’t have been able to join them. However, the OP says it felt like her sister was essentially being rewarded for making less sound financial decisions, while she was being punished for being more responsible.

She explains that she leads a much more frugal lifestyle, choosing to live outside the city to pay lower rent and enjoy a calmer way of life, which helps her spend less money. According to her parents, the situation isn’t necessarily about her choices, but rather that her career passion pays more, while her sister’s passion is not as well paid. Plus, the OP also has a partner, whereas her sister is single.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old still feels as though her sister is getting a fully paid vacation because of her choices, while she receives nowhere near the same level of special treatment. Because of this, she’s considering skipping the family vacation altogether and using the money for a trip with friends instead. However, her parents did not take that decision, or her criticism of the situation, very well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

So, this situation is tricky because it ultimately comes down to how the daughter and her parents define “fairness.” Research shows that parents often operate on an altruistic or needs-based model of support. They may choose to provide more financial assistance to an adult child who is single or has a lower earning potential, simply to ensure family cohesion, and may see that as a fair way to distribute support.

On the other hand, the OP is a clear example of what some experts call equity theory, which suggests that people may feel distressed or resentful if they believe their efforts and contributions (like responsible choices, hard work, and frugality) lead to fewer rewards than someone else’s. Basically, she views fairness through equity, where rewards should match effort and responsibility.

So, what could the OP do? Psychologists suggest that one of the most powerful things she can do is shift her perspective by embracing a core psychological principle: accepting what is outside of her control. Psychologists frequently remind us that we cannot control how others choose to spend their money, nor can we control how parents choose to support another adult child.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Once she accepts that, she can free herself from the emotional trap, allowing her to make a logical decision based on her own financial goals. Netizens’ responses, on the other hand, were a bit mixed. Some believed the OP was within her rights to be upset, while others couldn’t really understand why she cared about her parents’ finances in the first place. So, what would you have done?

Netizens’ opinions were mixed, with many claiming the woman was being selfish, while others defended her words and actions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT