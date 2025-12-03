Gay Daughter Says She’s Not Coming Home For Xmas Over A Joke Her Mom Made 2 Years Ago, Mom Wants Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

A digital footprint, sometimes called a “digital shadow,” is the unique trail of data that a person leaves behind while using the internet. If we’re not actively managing it, this trail can extend for years and come back to haunt us when we least expect it.

This Redditor, for example, posted a comment on Facebook, forgot about it, and moved on with her life. But her daughter discovered it two years later and got so mad that she said she might not show up for Christmas. And the fact that the mother said it was just a joke didn’t really change much, either.

Before posting on social media, it’s important to consider the possible consequences

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

Two women holding hands wearing casual white tops and blue jeans, representing a gay daughter and mom relationship.

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

Person typing on a laptop, browsing social media, related to gay daughter and mom seeking advice about holiday conflict.

Image credits: Kaboompics .com / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FacebookUser1225

More than half of the population are social media users

Hand holding smartphone displaying social media apps, relating to gay daughter and mom seeking advice online.

Image credits: Tracy Le Blanc / pexels (not the actual photo)

Whether it stays online forever or not, the digital footprint is something to take seriously, especially nowadays when so much of our daily life involves using the internet and social media. According to 2023 data, roughly 4.9 billion people are social media users; to put it into context, that’s roughly 60% of the entire global population. Needless to say, the number is only expected to grow, with estimations suggesting that it will reach 5.85 billion by 2027.

When it comes to the platforms that people are on the most, Facebook—the only social media the OP revealed using—seems to take the lead with as much as 3.03 billion active users. But it’s unlikely to be the only social media platform an individual chooses to spend their time on (an average of two hours and thirty-five minutes of it a day, if you’re wondering), as they reportedly interact with 6-7 different ones concurrently.

Facebook seems to be the most popular option

Nowadays, spending hours on social media is not only normal but, in a way, expected; learning that someone doesn’t use a single platform is likely to be followed by a gasp or a surprised look, at least. But that surely wasn’t the case just two-three decades ago.

Now basically synonymous with the term social media, Facebook, for instance, was started less than twenty years ago, in 2004. According to Our World In Data, it boomed from covering 1.5% of the entire population in 2008 to 30% in 2018. (What is even more mind-boggling is that the number of US adults who use any sort of social media has reportedly gone from 5% in 2005 to 79% in 2019.)

Despite being the most widely used, Facebook is not the first social media platform to have been created, though. The title is typically dedicated to Six Degrees, a platform founded back in 1997, which allowed its users to create a profile and make friends with other users.

Men reportedly leave more comments on Facebook than women

Man in suit drinking coffee while checking phone near laptop in bright office, related to gay daughter family conflict advice.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

With so many people using Facebook every day, there ought to be someone to leave a comment or two (and it’s not always Xavier who does it). Statista revealed that the median number of monthly comments a user leaves on the platform ranges from 2 to 9, depending on the age and gender.

Men seem to comment on Facebook more than women; sometimes even twice or three times more, depending on the age group. The gap between genders is not as significant among the youngest ones—those 18 to 24 years of age—who seemingly leave 4 (the median for females) or 5 (for males) comments a month. Older males—25 to 44 years old—are twice as likely to comment on Facebook as their female counterparts, and men 45-54 or older than 65 do it three times more often.

But why do people leave comments, you might wonder? Well, the answer seems pretty straightforward—to say something that’s on their mind, as Buffer pointed out. By leaving a comment, people not only share their insight but arguably affect the algorithm, too, which then adjusts accordingly to provide more of what they might be more interested in.

Even though quite a few people leave comments on Facebook for one reason or another, they also quite often seem to change their minds about it, Buffer reports. A nearly three-week-long study of Facebook user activity found that roughly 70% of them have typed out at least one status update or comment they refrained from posting in the end.

It’s unclear if the OP would have done that, too, if she knew the consequences her comment would bring. Be that as it may, two years ago she decided to post what she considered a joke, but her daughter and quite a large part of fellow redditors didn’t find it to be that funny.

Bored Panda has reached out to the OP via Reddit and will update the article once we’ve heard back from her.

The woman behind the original post provided more details in the comments

Comment exchange about a gay daughter not coming home for Christmas due to a past joke and mom seeking advice.

The majority considered her the jerk in this situation

Reddit comment discussing a mom seeking advice after her gay daughter won’t come home for Christmas over an old joke.

Text from a discussion about a gay daughter not coming home for Christmas over a joke, with a mom seeking advice.

Commenter advising mom to take responsibility for a hurtful joke that affected her gay daughter and impacted family traditions.

Text excerpt from advice on a gay daughter not coming home for Christmas over a past joke made by her mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a mom admits making a homophobic joke about her gay daughter publicly.

Comment discussing a mother seeking advice after her gay daughter refuses to come home for Christmas over a past joke.

Reddit user criticizing a mom for a past joke causing her gay daughter to skip Christmas, seeking advice online.

Comment discussing homophobia and disrespect in a family conflict involving a gay daughter and her mother over a past joke.

Comment on a forum post addressing homophobia and family issues related to a gay daughter not attending Christmas.

Comment on family conflict over gay daughter not coming home for Christmas after a joke made by mom two years ago.

Online comment about mom seeking advice after gay daughter refuses Christmas visit over past joke.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom seeking advice after her gay daughter refuses to come home for Christmas.

Commenter LiquidDoorknob advises apologizing to maintain a relationship after upsetting someone unintentionally.

Reddit comment advising a mom to apologize for years of homophobia to mend relationship with gay daughter.

Commenter criticizes mom's joke and shares opinions about gay daughter not coming home for Xmas.

A few netizens sided with the mother

Comment on Reddit discussing a mom seeking advice after her gay daughter refuses to come home for Christmas.

Screenshot of an online comment saying NTA with advice about people needing thicker skin in a family dispute context.

Comment discussing a mom seeking advice after her gay daughter refuses to come home for Christmas over a past joke.

