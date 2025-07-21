Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?
Couple kissing near Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, illustrating themes of manipulation and trust in relationships.
Couples, Relationships

Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?

eliseguerin Elise Guérin
Community member
23

    Moderator’s note

    If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

    We met in a nightclub. Nothing fancy — just a night out, a feeling, a spark. We danced, we laughed, we exchanged numbers. From there, things moved fast. We started seeing each other regularly, around twice a week. It felt intense. Real. But early on, there were cracks beneath the surface.

    He was never really available on weekends. He had all sorts of explanations: “I have my kids 90% of the time.” “My daughter has anxiety.” “It’s complicated with my ex.” He painted a picture of a man carrying a lot — an exhausted father trying to manage life after a separation. He told me his ex-wife had breast cancer.

    It hit me hard because, a few years ago, I went through breast cancer myself

    Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?

    Image credits: Angiola Harry (not the actual photo)

    I know the pain, the fear, the appointments, the fatigue. I know how it changes you. And suddenly, I found myself listening to him tell me how she was going through it too; that his father was sick as well; that he was torn in all directions.

    I believed him. I even felt guilty for expecting more of his time. How could I blame him for not being present when he was juggling sick loved ones and traumatized kids?

    And sometimes, yes, we’d go on short weekend trips. Just enough to keep me hopeful

    Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?

    Image credits: Juliana Malta (not the actual photo)

    But something didn’t feel right. Some details didn’t add up: a pair of women’s sunglasses in the background of a photo he sent me from his vacation with the kids in Greece. When I asked how advanced his wife’s cancer was, he didn’t know the stage. Just “bad,” he said vaguely. He also told me that her parents were too sick to help with the kids, which explained why he had them “90% of the time.” His parents were helping, though, so he could stay at my place twice a week.

    Last month, I put a stop to it.

    I told him that I couldn’t continue with someone who was emotionally unavailable, who couldn’t communicate clearly, and who constantly lived in the grey zone

    Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

    He said he loved me. He wanted to stay in touch.

    We saw each other a few more times — there was tension, yes, but also some warmth, some leftover intimacy.

    At one point, he even asked about my availability for the upcoming weeks, as if we were planning something.

    But then… silence.

    The messages slowed, became vague. He started disappearing from the conversation altogether

    Hey Pandas, Should I Confront The Man Who Lied About His Family To Keep Me As His Secret Lover?

    Image credits: Farzane Mohammadi (not the actual photo)

    That’s when I knew: I wasn’t just ignored — I was being phased out. Quietly. Cowardly. Predictably.

    So I did what I never thought I would: I asked a friend to drive past his house. And there she was. His wife. Looking healthy. Happy. Not in treatment. No wig. No visible signs of illness. And there he was. At home. Living with her. With their children. As a family.

    Everything he told me was a lie. The cancer. The separation. The weekends. The emotional guilt he placed on me… all lies. I feel sick. Violated. Angry. Humiliated.

    How do you even begin to process something like that? I can’t believe someone would use cancer — my cancer—as a manipulation tool. He used it to gain sympathy. He had at least two other girlfriends before, so this isn’t the first time he’s cheated. He’s done this before. I don’t want him walking away from this without consequences. Not this time. I know his address — I found it through the pictures he sent me, and matched it on Google Maps.

    I also found his wife’s social media and the place where she works. Should I expose him publicly? Confront him? Tell his wife? Or is it better to just walk away and protect myself? I don’t know what the right move is, and I’d really appreciate any advice.

    Expert’s Advice

    Trust your instincts and protect your boundaries. When someone repeatedly lies and manipulates, it’s not just about their actions — it’s about how they affect your well-being. You deserve honesty and respect. Focus on healing yourself first before deciding if or how to confront the situation. Reach out for support, and remember: you’re not responsible for someone else’s deceit, but you are responsible for your own peace.

    Moderator’s note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    Elise Guérin

    Elise Guérin

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Elise Guérin

    Elise Guérin

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    johannakemshell avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    Im so sorry OP. I cant even begin to imagine the betrayal, the pain. Well, similar, I've been there too. The realisation that *you* are the other woman (and for someone who hates cheating, that cuts deep). That everything is lies. But using your own experience against you? Especially cancer. That, is just sick. Tell his wife. Send pics/screenshots. You need to have the message drafted in full, then hit send and block block block. Give her the info she needs, then walk away from the $hïtshow. Good luck

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Tell his wife. Would you want someone else to tell YOU if he was your husband? He could be bringing home STDs to her, a (presumably) innocent person in all of this. And if he cheated on her with you, he's cheating on her with other women too. IMO, tell her. Expose him.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    catherinathijs_1 avatar
    Catherina Thijs
    Catherina Thijs
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I know I sound like a hateful person but I think revenge can help you overcome the anger you feel and find some closure for yourself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
