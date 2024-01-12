ADVERTISEMENT

Since we know how much our Bored Panda community loves dark humor, today we decided to feature a hilarious comic series by Jacob Breckenridge. "Stressmuseum" is a collection of strips showcasing absurd situations, witty dialogues, and unexpected twists. The artist, based in New York, shares his work on Instagram, and his audience is constantly growing.

We reached out to Jacob to find out more about “Stressmuseum” and the inspiration for his work. The author of the series shared with us: “I’m influenced by underground comics and single-panel cartoonists. Some of my favorite artists are Gary Larson, Gahan Wilson, Joost Swarte.”

More info: Instagram