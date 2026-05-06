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‘Dystopian Comics’ is a series that stands out for its dark, twisted, and often thought-provoking humor. Through simple yet striking comic strips, the creator turns unusual, sometimes uncomfortable ideas into clever punchlines that catch you off guard. Blending absurdity with real-life themes, the comics explore everything from everyday struggles to deeper societal questions, often with a sharp, ironic edge.

What makes the series especially engaging is its ability to balance humor with unsettling or unexpected scenarios. Scroll down to explore a selection of strips we haven’t shared before, and get ready to step into a darker side of humor.

More info: Instagram