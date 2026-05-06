ADVERTISEMENT

Dystopian Comics’ is a series that stands out for its dark, twisted, and often thought-provoking humor. Through simple yet striking comic strips, the creator turns unusual, sometimes uncomfortable ideas into clever punchlines that catch you off guard. Blending absurdity with real-life themes, the comics explore everything from everyday struggles to deeper societal questions, often with a sharp, ironic edge.

What makes the series especially engaging is its ability to balance humor with unsettling or unexpected scenarios. Scroll down to explore a selection of strips we haven’t shared before, and get ready to step into a darker side of humor.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

dystopiancomics Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once you know your place in the food chain, you can relax and enjoy where you are.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, Big Guy! if you didn't want us to know it, you shouldn't have put your omnipresence and omniscient right there in your book.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the boy's tenacity. I'd have been dozing before the third panel.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stages of life: teenager afraid of being asked for an ID; adult not being asked; older adult hoping to be carded when asking for the senior discount.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He'll need three sources of ID, a username, and password.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Dark Dystopia: 40 Dark Humor Comics Made By This Artist

    dystopiancomics Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow