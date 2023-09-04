I’ve been drawing comics about being a dad on and off for a few years. Let’s face it: being a dad takes up a big chunk of my time. It all started when I was literally carrying everyone’s luggage through the airport. I said, “As a dad, you are a Sherpa,” and that’s how my comic began.

My kids are my inspirations, along with observing how other dads interact with their children. Almost all of my comics are based on real-life experiences. As the kids get older, more ideas come flooding in. Thanks, and I hope you enjoy.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

10points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

7points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#3

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

7points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#4

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

6points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#5

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#6

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#7

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#8

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
Lady Lestrange
Lady Lestrange
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminded me of times when I used to make pillow castles.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And tow-truck driver, pull car out of the mud, charge my battery, and bring gas cuz I ran out guy. My poor Dad.

0
0points
reply
#10

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#11

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#12

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#13

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

5points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#14

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
Lady Lestrange
Lady Lestrange
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes.. My dad turns the fan off when I ask him to wake me up.. gaaahhhh!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#16

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#17

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#18

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#19

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

4points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#20

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

3points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#21

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

3points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#22

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#23

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#24

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#25

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#26

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#27

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#28

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#29

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#30

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

2points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#32

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#33

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#34

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#35

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#36

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#37

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#38

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#39

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#40

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#42

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#43

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#44

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#45

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#46

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

1point
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#47

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

0points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
#48

As A Dad You Are So Many Things In The Eyes Of Your Child

Report

0points
Arik Peterson (Dadsare)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!