“Dads Are”: I Illustrate The Average Experience Of Being A Dad (48 Pics)
I’ve been drawing comics about being a dad on and off for a few years. Let’s face it: being a dad takes up a big chunk of my time. It all started when I was literally carrying everyone’s luggage through the airport. I said, “As a dad, you are a Sherpa,” and that’s how my comic began.
My kids are my inspirations, along with observing how other dads interact with their children. Almost all of my comics are based on real-life experiences. As the kids get older, more ideas come flooding in. Thanks, and I hope you enjoy.
More info: Instagram
This reminded me of times when I used to make pillow castles.
And tow-truck driver, pull car out of the mud, charge my battery, and bring gas cuz I ran out guy. My poor Dad.
Yes.. My dad turns the fan off when I ask him to wake me up.. gaaahhhh!
so much tenderness, i need to hug my papa right now ! :)
