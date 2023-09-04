I’ve been drawing comics about being a dad on and off for a few years. Let’s face it: being a dad takes up a big chunk of my time. It all started when I was literally carrying everyone’s luggage through the airport. I said, “As a dad, you are a Sherpa,” and that’s how my comic began.

My kids are my inspirations, along with observing how other dads interact with their children. Almost all of my comics are based on real-life experiences. As the kids get older, more ideas come flooding in. Thanks, and I hope you enjoy.

More info: Instagram