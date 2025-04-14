Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Turning Off The Vacation House Security Cameras So My Elderly Father Can’t Watch Us?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Turning Off The Vacation House Security Cameras So My Elderly Father Can’t Watch Us?”

Feeling like you’re constantly monitored is not a fun state to be in, whether it’s CCTV cameras or your dog closely watching your every move in the kitchen.

That’s why this netizen didn’t feel like having the security cameras on when he was visiting the family’s vacation home. But his elderly dad wanted them on whenever he wasn’t there with the family, which made his son wonder if turning them off would make him a jerk.

RELATED:

    Cameras can make some people seriously uncomfortable

    Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    This man didn’t like being monitored through the security cameras on the family’s vacation house

    Image credits: lucigerma / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: squasha4416

    The man provided more details in the comments

    Reddit post discussing vacation house security cameras and elderly father's surveillance concerns.

    Some netizens didn’t think turning the cameras off would make the OP a jerk

    Some, however, shared a different opinion

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Palšytė

