Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad And His Girlfriend Chase Teen As They Ran Off After She Said She Was The “New Mom”
Family, Relationships

Dad And His Girlfriend Chase Teen As They Ran Off After She Said She Was The “New Mom”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

When you grow up with a toxic and neglectful parent, it’s obvious to want nothing to do with them, much less their partners. When their partners introduce themselves as your “new parent,” that’s probably the last thing you want, right?

It’s no wonder that the original poster (OP) of this story fled the house when her toxic father’s much younger girlfriend introduced herself as her “new mom” and also tried to hug her. The couple even tried to chase the teen, but failed as she was much faster and young and angry!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When your parent’s new partner immediately inserts themselves as the “new parent,” it can be quite jarring

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After her parents’ divorce, the poster’s mom never remarried, but her toxic dad had many girlfriends and he made her meet his new one

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This girlfriend introduced herself as the teen’s “new mom,” which angered her as her bio mom had raised her solo, so she tried to storm off

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple tried to stop her, and the girlfriend, who was much younger than her father, tried to hug her and the poster couldn’t stand it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    She broke off at a run and although the couple tried to chase her down, she was much faster, and it was the last time she interacted with her dad before cutting contact

    In today’s story, we dive into the life of the poster, who suffered quite a tragic childhood and teenage years. Her father was toxic and mistreated and neglected her, and her mother got 75% of her custody after their divorce. While her dad had a lot of girlfriends, her mom never remarried.

    One day, he introduced her to his girlfriend in the basement where he lived as he had no money. Now this girlfriend was much younger than him as he was in his 50s, but she smiled at OP and said, “I’m your new mom.” Ugh, just picturing it sends shivers down my spine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyway, this really angered the poster as her mom had raised her on her own, without any child support or financial help from her toxic father. It was only natural to be annoyed when a random woman tried to take her mom’s place, so she stormed off up the stairs but the couple followed suit. They kept asking her why she was upset and the girl even tried to hug the poster.

    Alarmed, OP shoved her off, and since she had her backpack and jacket with her, she ran away! The couple tried to chase her down, but a man in his 50s and a girl in heels were no match for the poster, who was 13 and angry. Once she got far away, she informed her mom to come pick her up.

    That was the last time she ever interacted with her father, and later, the mom and daughter even left town. The poor poster mentioned that although she finds it funny, humor is her coping mechanism against PTSD, and my heart really went out to her when she said that.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It has been observed that kids who suffer from mistreatment and neglect face a higher risk of mental health struggles such as depression and anxiety. Honestly, we can’t even fathom what must be going through the poster’s mind and what struggles she must face every single day.

    Research also states, “Children who experience mistreatment develop toxic levels of stress. Exposure to toxic stress changes the way a child’s brain is built. The area that controls the fight-or-flight survival mechanism overdevelops, while areas that control emotion, cognitive thinking, and an understanding of risk and consequence are stunted.”

    Sounds quite horrifying, doesn’t it? Many netizens expressed their sympathies to the poster as she had to go through so much and they also called out her dad’s girlfriend. They couldn’t fathom how she simply decided to take her mom’s place without blinking an eye.

    Research says that a stepparent should never try to take the other parent’s place, and she was not even a stepparent, but rather just a girlfriend. Redditors felt the poster’s anger at this woman quite justified, and honestly, so do we. Some even mocked the girlfriend for being with the poster’s older dad who stayed in a basement, and wondered what she was thinking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others also said that it might be her dad who was behind the whole thing; alas, we’ll never know. We really hope that the poster is in a better place now and completely rid of her father’s toxicity. It was honestly quite gutting when she spoke about her PTSD and we hope she gets the psychological help she needs.

    If your father did something similar, how would you react? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online expressed their sympathies that the poster had to go through so much and even called out the girlfriend who wanted to be her “new mom”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda