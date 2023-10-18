“He Has The Right To Know”: Dad Won’t Let Man Marry His Daughter Without Knowing Her Secret
Moral dilemmas are anything but simple. It’s not just because everyone has their own take on morality, ethics, and other social conventions. But it’s also because it’s humans we’re talking about. Humans have a notorious reputation of being overly complicated.
So, when one such dilemma arises—namely, when a dad is strongly considering stepping in to tell his soon-to-be son-in-law about a dark but significant factor in who his daughter is—it becomes a game of weighing the pros against the cons without one clear-cut solution that would benefit all.
It’s generally considered bad if parents meddle in their kids’ relationships, but no story is ever just black and white
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual image)
A dad wants to step in and tell his future son-in-law about his daughter’s sociopathy, but needs to be sure about it
Image credits: Pause96
Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual image)
Image credits: Pause96
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual image)
Image credits: Pause96
The story was left at that—the dad was only showing intention and ‘testing the waters’ by asking if he should go with it
Redditor u/Pause96 shared a decision he wanted to make that he seemed to both dread and want.
In a nutshell, he has a 25-year-old daughter with diagnosed sociopathy. She’s been together with a boyfriend of 1.5 years, who OP described as being a very nice guy. He’s crazy about her—so crazy, in fact, that it feels like he’s about to propose to her. It’s getting serious.
However, the dad learned that his daughter had zero intention of telling him about her diagnosis. After an attempt at changing her mind, the dad issued a bit of an ultimatum and said that if she doesn’t talk to him, he will.
OP feels that her ‘dark secret’ is a crucial factor to consider before taking another crucial step in life, i.e. marriage. The son-in-law-to-be is a good kid, he deserves to know. And the dad’s more than confident that being honest about it won’t ruin the relationship because there’s a lot of other good things about it.
The dad’s worried the daughter’s borderline apathy is why he thinks she might end up hurting him deeply. She, on the other hand, thinks this is exactly what might scare him away.
It’s important to note that the story was written from the perspective of not having actually made the move of telling the lad about the dark secret. It was still in the stage of wanting to tell. Despite that, the community voted NTA, saying that this was one of the toughest stories they’d heard in a while.
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual image)
The community had a hard time coming to a conclusive verdict on the matter
Folks were very torn about the whole thing: meddling in relationships is a big no-no, but her ‘dark secret’ is something the good guy ought to know; it’s the daughter’s relationship and marriage, so she should be in charge of it, but it doesn’t end just there—what if they have kids, what if it snowballs further? If anything, this is no way to start a life together, but the dad’s not going to live that life—the daughter and son-in-law will.
Some folks also speculated about what would happen if the dad actually told the son-in-law about it. Would he believe him? Would he possibly misinterpret it and the relationship would spiral out of control? In the end, this commenter said it best: “You’re ethically compromised either way.”
Image credits: Odonata Wellnesscenter (not the actual image)
While there is no cure for sociopathy, it can be managed—even more so when the person wants change
For context, sociopathy, also known as antisocial personality disorder (APD), is a mental health condition where the person is unfazed by what’s right or wrong and often ignores the rights and feelings of other people (friend or not). It’s a certain kind of apathy for people and things.
It is not known what causes sociopathy in people, but studies have two calculated guesses: [1] genes might make a person vulnerable to developing APD triggered by negative life situations like neglect and abuse; and [2] changes in the way the brain works resulting during brain development.
Other factors that can make the issue worse. Factors like diagnosing the kid with childhood conduct disorder, family history of ADP or other mental health issues, experience of abuse and neglect and unstable or violent family life during childhood. Statistics also note that men are more susceptible to this than women.
At the moment, there is no cure for sociopathy, or many other mental health issues arising from APD. However, it is manageable through things like cognitive behavioral therapy and relaxation techniques. The catch is that the person should want to change.
So, what’s your take on this? Is there a clear-cut reason why the dad should or shouldn’t step in? Or is this solely the daughter’s decision and the dad just has to accept it? Share your thoughts and stories in the comment section below!
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)
4 years ago??? So what happened?? So this is one of the things that annoys me about articles like this, what is the point of resurrecting it again when there’s no resolution or follow up from the OP? Also, people writing “in my country…..” what is the country?? Tell me, so either I can learn about it, or understand something new! Or when someone rights, “this is such a sad story” with no context of this niche information, why is this story sad, share your knowledge! It’s the equivalent of a 2009 FB post that someone writes in such a way the responses are “you okay hun?”. Here ends my rant about BP.
Omg i so agree!!
I've had a look, and I'm sorry to say, there was no update.
There was never an update to this story. OP also has no other posts or comments on their account
Yeah, that's what i keep complaining about, NO F*****G CLOSURE, leaving bad taste
Tbh I would feel MUCH more scared for any future children she might have if she literally cannot feel love or empathy for anyone. An adult can leave, a child can't. The boyfriend needs to be told though.
Most 'sociopaths' end up with a strong 'lawful good'-alignment, though. Good chance they never give up where most normal/emotional people would.
Sociopaths can make excellent parents. The sense of 'That's MY child', is incredibly strong and often an advantage. They use reasoning to teach their children, and often pass on their intellect. Their sense of morality is based on what makes sense, rather than emotion. And the lengths we would go to in order to protect what is "ours", are much higher when we don't have a fully functional conscience or worry about consequences. Psychopaths on the other hand, make terrible parents. At least sociopaths know the difference between right and wrong.
Children need significant amounts of help understanding their emotions, so even where a sociopath is 'lawful good' they lack the fundamental ability to support a child's emotional development. While I realise ASPD is a spectrum, much like other neurodiversions, I dont think "can" make a good parent is enough. They would have to be very heavily balanced by a highly influential and empathetic human who KNOWS the other parent is ASPD in order to compensate. Source, my father is a sociopath. He was a terrible terrible terrible parent. And the sense of protecting what was "his", without reference to a fully functioning conscience, as you so eloquently put it, was extremely damaging and has had severe consequences for every one of his children.
Maybe if one of my ex's family members had told me he was diagnosed ASPD, I wouldn't have fallen for his "charm" (in quotes because it was all an act). He was on medication for *bi-polor he said* and had been through therapy. But any empathy or emotions he learned were fake, he still wasn't able to feel them. If I had some background on some behaviors I found odd, I wouldn't have been so surprised when he tried to murder me. He planned it, set it up to look like a suicide. Her boyfriend def should be told, if not her, than him. Spare the guy years of therapy himself to unpack and process.
