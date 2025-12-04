ADVERTISEMENT

If someone were to come to you and ask, "What is the thing that you like about the cats the most?" what would you say? Well, of course, you could simply answer that you're not a cat person and go on about your day. But if you are one, what would you say?

At the same time, we know what people from the r/earfurnishings community would say. As the name suggests, they're ear furnishings. Kind of a niche thing to like about felines, but check out today's list and see for yourself—they tend to actually be very endearing!

More info: Reddit

#1

My Boy’s Ear Hair Is Getting A Little Out Of Hand…

Close-up of a kitten with fluffy ear furnishings highlighting its charm and adorable features indoors.

Delicious_Raccoon8 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    This Is Fae. She Practically Has Pigtails

    Fluffy kitten with long ear furnishings resting on a soft blanket, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    Life-Log-7657 Report

    #3

    Was Told My Stevie Girl Belongs On Here 🤷‍♀️

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings and soft fur sitting indoors on a white surface near a bed.

    LingonberryFlimsy931 Report

    At this point, we don’t have to tell you that cats are one of the most beloved pets out there. After all, they are only defeated by dogs in the “race” of the most common pet. Each person has their own reason to love these pets – from their interesting characters to quirky but loving behavior to their cute and fluffy appearances. Or maybe all of these things combined are what draw people to cats.

    Either way, today, let’s focus on their cuteness specifically. You see, there are some specific criteria that are considered to be generally cute. This includes things like big, forward-facing eyes; a soft body shape; a large head (when compared to the rest of their body); round ears, and so on. 
    #4

    Turkey The Tnr Cat

    Fluffy kitten with unique curled ear furnishings resting indoors, showcasing extra charm and soft fur close-up.

    ultimatesmackdown Report

    #5

    The Ear Furnishings To End All Ear Fursnishings

    Gray kitten with fluffy ear furnishings and green eyes sticking out its tongue indoors with blurred background.

    accident_prone_pud Report

    #6

    Is She Not The Most Ridiculous Looking Thing You’ve Ever Seen

    Calico kitten with fluffy ear furnishings sitting on carpet next to a coin in a cozy indoor setting.

    em69420ma Report

    If you really think about it, these are all characteristics that human babies tend to have. And that’s the exact reason why we find them cute – our brains are wired to summon caregiving instincts when faced with them. This way, we would have the urge to protect and nurture our offspring, which ensures the survival of our species. 

    And while cats and other cute pets aren’t technically our offspring (we’re not talking about the whole pet parent debate here), they can still cause us to feel similar things. It’s a phenomenon called “baby schema” or “kindchenschema,” and it was defined by ethologist Konrad Lorenz. 
    #7

    My Cat Has Sprouted One Random Extra Long Ear Hair

    Black and white fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings resting indoors on a cozy blanket near a patterned pillow.

    MorningGlory439 Report

    #8

    Adopted This Baby Two Days Ago

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings sitting on a wooden floor beside dark furniture adding extra charm.

    akpaige Report

    #9

    My Dumb, Handsome Son Wearing His Bottle Cap Of Shame

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings and large yellow eyes sitting indoors with a bottle cap balanced on its head.

    FinnRose1997 Report

    In fact, sometimes the baby schema affects our brains so strongly that we experience something called “cuteness (or playful) aggression.” It’s basically when you see something unbearably cute, and you’re filled with so much emotion that you feel like gritting your teeth, and squeezing something or anything similar, but without causing any harm. 

    This kind of feeling is categorized under “dimorphous expression” – when your external actions don’t match what you’re feeling inside. This is similar to something like crying out of happiness.
    #10

    Daya Is Ready To Take Your Call

    Black fluffy kitten with long ear furnishings and bright yellow eyes sitting indoors near a window and furniture.

    Fast_Moon Report

    #11

    I Was Told To Post Kimiko Here. Her Ears Normally Make A Full Circle

    Calico kitten with fluffy ear furnishings resting inside a cage, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    Legitimate_Celery_65 Report

    #12

    Every Day His Ear Poofs Get Just A Little Bit More Majestic

    Fluffy kitten with ear furnishings and large eyes sitting on a wooden surface with a neutral background.

    Zanthalia Report

    Scientists believe that it usually manifests when the emotions we feel are overwhelming and we try to manage them by balancing them with a seemingly contradictory expression. 

    As we've already acknowledged, various things that carry certain characteristics can evoke kinderschema. What we haven’t done is give examples of that. So, for that, take a peek at today’s list – it’s full of cats with ear furnishings, and these pics are very dang cute
    #13

    Mr. Bill Is Groggy From His Nap

    Fluffy kittens with ear furnishings lounging on a gray couch adding extra charm to their cuteness.

    Annual-Resort9086 Report

    #14

    Take Away

    Black and white kitten with fluffy ear furnishings peeking out of a pink Hello Kitty bag adding extra charm.

    Miao906 Report

    #15

    Absolutely Knocked Out

    Fluffy ear furnishings on a light gray kitten with closed eyes resting on a dark gray blanket, adding extra charm.

    jesterfight Report

    Ear furnishings are just the fine hairs that grow inside a cat's ear canal. Officially, they serve the purpose of protecting the ear’s canal from debris and dust, and they also aid hearing by directing sound vibrations toward the eardrum.

    And unofficially, this just adds an additional layer of charm to these already endearing felines. Do you agree?
    #16

    My Distinguished Little Sweetheart

    Fluffy ear furnishings on a tortoiseshell kitten add extra charm to its soft and textured fur in a cozy indoor setting.

    Standard_Breakfast99 Report

    #17

    How Long Are These Going To Get 😆

    Fluffy kitten with distinct ear furnishings, showcasing extra charm and cuteness in a cozy indoor setting.

    Jessweasel23 Report

    #18

    Shelter Kitty Ear Floofs

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings standing inside a metal cage, showcasing extra charm and soft fur.

    truetrue23 Report

    #19

    I Think Travis Belongs Here…

    Black and white kitten with fluffy ear furnishings and white paws standing on a wooden surface near a black bag.

    Certain_Morning_3623 Report

    #20

    I Was Tagged Into This Group, This Is My Freya 🐈 She’s All The Princess 🎀

    Fluffy kitten with distinctive ear furnishings and heterochromatic eyes sitting on a person's lap, adding extra charm.

    TainaLove Report

    #21

    Sonar Furnishings On This One

    Fluffy ear furnishings on a brown and white kitten enhance its charm and highlight its unique, captivating appearance.

    usernames_taken_grrl Report

    #22

    My Fluff

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings sitting on a desk next to a notebook and pen in a cozy indoor setting

    Crunchwrap-_-Supreme Report

    #23

    As A Cat Groomer I See A Lot, But These??

    Fluffy kitten with distinct ear furnishings and large round eyes, showcasing extra charm and adorable features.

    letsallgetoolong Report

    #24

    Even Warlock Is Surprised By His Amazing Furnishings

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings resting on a colorful floral blanket in a cozy indoor setting.

    Toxikfoxx Report

    #25

    I Was Told To Post My Boy Fridge Here!

    Tabby kitten with fluffy ear furnishings resting on a dark blanket, highlighting its extra charm and cuteness.

    JermaMars Report

    #26

    Til Some Cats Are Actually Gremlins

    Fluffy ear furnished kitten peeking out of a box with another fluffy cat inside a car seat, highlighting kitten charm.

    eliseetc Report

    #27

    My Artemis, The Smoothest Brain In The House (And I Have Four Cats)

    Fluffy kitten with distinctive ear furnishings and heterochromatic eyes sitting indoors adding to its charm.

    x6black6cat6x Report

    #28

    Smokey

    Gray kitten with fluffy ear furnishings sitting on a blue blanket in a living room setting, looking directly at the camera.

    Anxious_Broccoli Report

    #29

    Possum Would Like To Say Hello

    Fluffy kitten with striking blue eyes and prominent ear furnishings sitting indoors on a beige surface.

    Hey_brando Report

    #30

    Scarlett Was Having A Good Ear Hair Day

    Close-up of a fluffy kitten with distinct ear furnishings enhancing its charm and cuteness indoors on a knitted blanket.

    juniperlunaper Report

    #31

    He Lost His Ears To Frostbite B4 I Got Him But His Ear Furnishings Stick Out Farther Than His Ears

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings sitting on a colorful striped rug in front of wooden cabinets.

    Voldo_ate_my_sister Report

    #32

    I Was Told My Boy Bastian Would Be Welcomed Here 😸

    Fluffy kitten with ear furnishings sitting on a concrete path near green plants, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    tommibs Report

    #33

    Hallooo, Massimo Was Told He Would Be Welcomed Here 😊👋🏼🐈

    A close-up of a kitten with fluffy ear furnishings, showcasing unique and charming fur patterns on its ears.

    godsleastfav0rite Report

    #34

    Meet My Son

    Fluffy gray kitten with prominent ear furnishings and bright green eyes resting on a gray cushioned surface.

    Disastrous-Night-965 Report

    #35

    Winchester

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings and long white whiskers lying on a dark surface with tongue slightly out.

    Sillygirltime Report

    #36

    We Will Be Welcoming This Little Guy To Our Home Next Month. Meet , Havik

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings being held by a person wearing a pink hoodie, showcasing extra charm.

    Appropriate_End_3345 Report

    #37

    Clover, Our Widdles

    Fluffy kitten with prominent ear furnishings lying on a soft brown blanket, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    weebaldee Report

    #38

    My Best Friend In The Whole World

    Black and white kitten lying down, showcasing fluffy ear furnishings that highlight its extra charm and adorable features.

    permanentpizza Report

    #39

    Flying Away

    Fluffy ear furnishings on a relaxed kitten resting on a bed with light blue blankets in a cozy bedroom setting

    Cheekyangelbaby Report

    #40

    Help Us Name Our New Ear Floof!

    Fluffy ear furnishings on an adorable kitten sitting by a window, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    OutrageousWasabi3001 Report

    #41

    Was Told To Welcome Khajiit And His Ears Here, So I Will Deliver 🤲

    Sleepy kitten with fluffy ear furnishings resting inside a cozy cat bed, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    jessnlz Report

    #42

    Extra Spikey Today

    Fluffy kitten with long ear furnishings sitting on wooden floor near a black office chair and cat toy ring.

    curious_george95 Report

    #43

    Do These Count As Ear Furnishings Or Are They Called Something Else Since They’re Behind?

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings lounging on a gray cat tree, adding extra charm to its cuteness.

    stargirl_lexis Report

    #44

    Arson Has Out Of Control Ear Furnishings And They Just Keep Getting Floofier!

    Fluffy grey kitten with prominent ear furnishings sitting on a red leather couch, showcasing extra charm and cuteness.

    Trick_Cranberry915 Report

    #45

    Figured This Would Be Appreciated Here, My Aggie With Her Long Ear Hairs. 🐈‍⬛

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings and bright yellow eyes lounging indoors on a soft blanket.

    MarcelineFlowers Report

    #46

    Outdoor Furnishings!

    Black kitten with fluffy ear furnishings wearing a harness, standing on grass near a metal cage outdoors in sunlight.

    samwilk23 Report

    #47

    New Unnamed Kitten With Ear Floof For Days 🥰

    Black and white kitten with fluffy ear furnishings and bright eyes sitting on colorful blankets indoors.

    PixelBuckaroo Report

    #48

    Bonnie Says Hello

    Tabby kitten with fluffy ear furnishings standing on a couch, looking up with wide eyes in a cozy living room.

    l0singmymarbles Report

