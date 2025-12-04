48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness
If someone were to come to you and ask, "What is the thing that you like about the cats the most?" what would you say? Well, of course, you could simply answer that you're not a cat person and go on about your day. But if you are one, what would you say?
At the same time, we know what people from the r/earfurnishings community would say. As the name suggests, they're ear furnishings. Kind of a niche thing to like about felines, but check out today's list and see for yourself—they tend to actually be very endearing!
My Boy’s Ear Hair Is Getting A Little Out Of Hand…
This Is Fae. She Practically Has Pigtails
Was Told My Stevie Girl Belongs On Here 🤷♀️
At this point, we don’t have to tell you that cats are one of the most beloved pets out there. After all, they are only defeated by dogs in the “race” of the most common pet. Each person has their own reason to love these pets – from their interesting characters to quirky but loving behavior to their cute and fluffy appearances. Or maybe all of these things combined are what draw people to cats.
Either way, today, let’s focus on their cuteness specifically. You see, there are some specific criteria that are considered to be generally cute. This includes things like big, forward-facing eyes; a soft body shape; a large head (when compared to the rest of their body); round ears, and so on.
Turkey The Tnr Cat
The Ear Furnishings To End All Ear Fursnishings
Is She Not The Most Ridiculous Looking Thing You’ve Ever Seen
If you really think about it, these are all characteristics that human babies tend to have. And that’s the exact reason why we find them cute – our brains are wired to summon caregiving instincts when faced with them. This way, we would have the urge to protect and nurture our offspring, which ensures the survival of our species.
And while cats and other cute pets aren’t technically our offspring (we’re not talking about the whole pet parent debate here), they can still cause us to feel similar things. It’s a phenomenon called “baby schema” or “kindchenschema,” and it was defined by ethologist Konrad Lorenz.
My Cat Has Sprouted One Random Extra Long Ear Hair
Adopted This Baby Two Days Ago
My Dumb, Handsome Son Wearing His Bottle Cap Of Shame
In fact, sometimes the baby schema affects our brains so strongly that we experience something called “cuteness (or playful) aggression.” It’s basically when you see something unbearably cute, and you’re filled with so much emotion that you feel like gritting your teeth, and squeezing something or anything similar, but without causing any harm.
This kind of feeling is categorized under “dimorphous expression” – when your external actions don’t match what you’re feeling inside. This is similar to something like crying out of happiness.
Daya Is Ready To Take Your Call
I Was Told To Post Kimiko Here. Her Ears Normally Make A Full Circle
Every Day His Ear Poofs Get Just A Little Bit More Majestic
Scientists believe that it usually manifests when the emotions we feel are overwhelming and we try to manage them by balancing them with a seemingly contradictory expression.
As we've already acknowledged, various things that carry certain characteristics can evoke kinderschema. What we haven’t done is give examples of that. So, for that, take a peek at today’s list – it’s full of cats with ear furnishings, and these pics are very dang cute.
Mr. Bill Is Groggy From His Nap
Take Away
Absolutely Knocked Out
Ear furnishings are just the fine hairs that grow inside a cat's ear canal. Officially, they serve the purpose of protecting the ear’s canal from debris and dust, and they also aid hearing by directing sound vibrations toward the eardrum.
And unofficially, this just adds an additional layer of charm to these already endearing felines. Do you agree?