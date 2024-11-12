ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there, I'm a zoo photographer, Mac So.

I am currently working as a zoo photographer, mainly at Maruyama Zoo in Sapporo, Hokkaido. This time, I would like to introduce some of my photographs of animals at Maruyama Zoo, focusing especially on their eyes.

The eyes speak louder than the mouth... Everyone knows this Japanese proverb. The thoughts and feelings that well up in a person's eyes are conveyed in their facial expressions and gestures, even if they are not spoken out loud. That is what it means.

Now, what about animals? Even if they do not have the same level of vision as humans, do they have some kind of emotion when they see something? Predators? Friend or foe? Is it just a survival decision? What do you think?

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lion's Eye

Lion's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Eland's Eye

Eland's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Zebra's Eye

Zebra's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Eye Of The Tiger

Eye Of The Tiger

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Rabbit's Eye

Rabbit's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Eyes Of The Orangutan

Eyes Of The Orangutan

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Elephant's Eye

Elephant's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Sheep's Eye

Sheep's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

Kangaroo's Eye

Kangaroo's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Hippo's Eye

Hippo's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Pony's Eye

Pony's Eye

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Mac So
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!