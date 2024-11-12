ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there, I'm a zoo photographer, Mac So.

I am currently working as a zoo photographer, mainly at Maruyama Zoo in Sapporo, Hokkaido. This time, I would like to introduce some of my photographs of animals at Maruyama Zoo, focusing especially on their eyes.

The eyes speak louder than the mouth... Everyone knows this Japanese proverb. The thoughts and feelings that well up in a person's eyes are conveyed in their facial expressions and gestures, even if they are not spoken out loud. That is what it means.

Now, what about animals? Even if they do not have the same level of vision as humans, do they have some kind of emotion when they see something? Predators? Friend or foe? Is it just a survival decision? What do you think?

